The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday "Surprise" Has Been Revealed (And Fans Are Absolutely Fuming)

Marketing gone wrong, or a lesson not to get too excited about something that isn't confirmed? Either could be used to describe today's Avengers: Doomsday surprise, which amounted to the Russo Brothers showing up at a coffee shop to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

It started with the filmmakers posting a blank green image on Instagram. AGBO, Joe and Anthony's production company, commented, "something’s brewing," which we've since learned was a reference to Dom Latveria, a special coffee brew being served in Flying Horse Coffee in Shoreditch, London.

Yesterday, the Russos followed up an additional couple of cryptic posts with the coffee shop's address and, "Starts June 2nd at 10am BST. Surprise at 2pm BST."

The coffee was what the 10 am part was referencing, but as 2 pm BST (9 am ET/6 am PT) is when MCU trailers are typically released, many fans assumed that a new look at Avengers: Doomsday was imminent. That's despite Marvel Studios' social channels not getting involved.

Well, the "surprise" was the aforementioned appearance from the Russo Brothers, which has left a lot of very unhappy fans on social media. Some are downright apoplectic, furious with what they perceive as Joe and Anthony misleading them to hype up their SXSW panels.

It's worth noting that many of the "fans" in attendance appear to have been invited by AGBO, so this was seemingly a marketing stunt.

Even though Disney majorly dropped the ball with The Mandalorian and Grogu's Super Bowl TV spot, today still feels like proof that the Russos would be better off leaving this side of things to Disney and Marvel Studios when it comes to Avengers: Doomsday.

Are you disappointed by today's "surprise" from the Russo Brothers?

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.