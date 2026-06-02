The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday "Surprise" Has Been Revealed (And Fans Are Absolutely Fuming)

The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday &quot;Surprise&quot; Has Been Revealed (And Fans Are Absolutely Fuming)

Well, the "surprise" that the Russo Brothers promised fans has been and gone, and fans hoping for the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer are positively fuming about how it all played out.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marketing gone wrong, or a lesson not to get too excited about something that isn't confirmed? Either could be used to describe today's Avengers: Doomsday surprise, which amounted to the Russo Brothers showing up at a coffee shop to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

It started with the filmmakers posting a blank green image on Instagram. AGBO, Joe and Anthony's production company,  commented, "something’s brewing," which we've since learned was a reference to Dom Latveria, a special coffee brew being served in Flying Horse Coffee in Shoreditch, London.

Yesterday, the Russos followed up an additional couple of cryptic posts with the coffee shop's address and, "Starts June 2nd at 10am BST. Surprise at 2pm BST."

The coffee was what the 10 am part was referencing, but as 2 pm BST (9 am ET/6 am PT) is when MCU trailers are typically released, many fans assumed that a new look at Avengers: Doomsday was imminent. That's despite Marvel Studios' social channels not getting involved.

Well, the "surprise" was the aforementioned appearance from the Russo Brothers, which has left a lot of very unhappy fans on social media. Some are downright apoplectic, furious with what they perceive as Joe and Anthony misleading them to hype up their SXSW panels. 

It's worth noting that many of the "fans" in attendance appear to have been invited by AGBO, so this was seemingly a marketing stunt.

Even though Disney majorly dropped the ball with The Mandalorian and Grogu's Super Bowl TV spot, today still feels like proof that the Russos would be better off leaving this side of things to Disney and Marvel Studios when it comes to Avengers: Doomsday

Are you disappointed by today's "surprise" from the Russo Brothers?

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/2/2026, 10:26 AM
Kevin, Anthony & Joe, idc who needs to hear this.

You no longer own the market like you once used to, and acting like you do only serves to make you lose even more than you already have.

Get your shit together, know your f#ckin' place in the current zeitgeist, and act accordingly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 10:28 AM
@TemporarilyHere - or fans should just [frick]ing grow up and not assume shit then be mad about something that they made up in their minds , huh?.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/2/2026, 10:30 AM
@TemporarilyHere -
User Comment Image
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/2/2026, 10:31 AM
@TemporarilyHere - 100% correct
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/2/2026, 10:53 AM
@TemporarilyHere - true.

The Russos are so overrated and full of themselves. Will be interesting to fully see their lack of talent in Doomsday.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/2/2026, 11:20 AM
@vectorsigma - Such a weird precursor to watching a movie.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/2/2026, 11:20 AM
@Nomi - Right is boring.
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 6/2/2026, 10:28 AM
Lmao
nightwing2090
nightwing2090 - 6/2/2026, 10:28 AM
Troll 🧌 Marketing
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/2/2026, 10:28 AM
Who the [frick] cares.
Once this trailer drops all is forgotten and people are hyped as hell
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/2/2026, 10:28 AM
Are you fumming budy? Can you sent a picture? From where are you fumming ? Is it sexy?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/2/2026, 10:33 AM
@Malatrova15 - Are you happy the last thing you did was slapping Rue before she died?

Are you, Hunter?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/2/2026, 11:00 AM
@kylo0607 - why would you spoil that for internet likes [frick] face
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/2/2026, 10:30 AM
Idiots. Talk about arrogance! No one gives a [frick] about seeing you two.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 6/2/2026, 10:31 AM
Disney /Marvel/Lucasfilm just fiddling while Rome burns.

CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/2/2026, 10:32 AM
Will never cease to amaze me how entitled ‘fans’ are. Create expectations in your head, no matter how slim or unlikely the chances are, then have a meltdown and verbally accost people when their made up scenario doesn’t come to pass
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/2/2026, 10:33 AM
I knew a trailer wasn’t coming but I’m still disappointed. No one gives a [frick] about a fictional flag lol
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/2/2026, 10:34 AM

Not possible to care less.. ZZZZzzzzz....
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/2/2026, 10:36 AM
It is like they've forgotten how to effectively market stuff.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/2/2026, 10:41 AM
They gave the attendees at CinemaCon the trailer months ago, but we the fans, the people that are actually going to be buying tickets, still haven’t seen it. Ridiculous. Cinema owners are playing the movie regardless, but people showing up to see your movie is another thing. You should be doing all you can to get people hyped about your film, not pissing them off about it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/2/2026, 10:59 AM
@EscapeMySight - you can't be serious. You wouldn't be able to see the movie in a THEATER without the people at Cinemacon you clown
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/2/2026, 11:32 AM
@bobevanz - My word you’re a moron. Can you not read? Try again you knob.
RockBottom
RockBottom - 6/2/2026, 10:41 AM
Can’t put this on the people. Wtf did they expect? That’s on the Russos for hyping it up. So they deserve all the heat.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/2/2026, 10:42 AM
@RockBottom - Exactly
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/2/2026, 10:43 AM
Maybe if people stopped getting excited over this troll-style marketing instead of feeding into it only to get disappointed they'd consider thinking about listening.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/2/2026, 10:43 AM
"Fans Are Absolutely Fuming"

User Comment Image
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 6/2/2026, 10:43 AM
Ha. Got’em
RolandD
RolandD - 6/2/2026, 10:43 AM
Anyone outraged should really find a healthy hobby. It’s for your mental health.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/2/2026, 10:47 AM
Josh is fuming because he hyped up everyone for a trailer and now he has egg on his face
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/2/2026, 10:48 AM
A marketing stunt for their production company. How am I not surprised
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 11:02 AM
Guys , just use common sense for God’s sake…

You really think a festival like SXSW London which is mainly known as a networking event for music , film & tech is where we would have gotten our first public look at Doomsday?.

Plus , they specifically had stated an address to a coffee shop which we have known about since yesterday during their “tease” so one could then think that it would be odd if they debuted the trailer there so perhaps it’s just a meet & greet type of thing which it turned out to be.

Maybe they could have done this more privately but this is how meet & greets aswell as fan interactions are usually done (plus , let’s not forget Marvel made no such teases nor did they repost the Russo’s etc).

Marvel/Sony likely want the focus to remain on Brand New Day for now so I don’t think we’ll be getting a trailer released publicly for Doomsday till either SDCC (which is July 23-26) or when Spidey comes out July 31st tbh!!.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/2/2026, 11:07 AM
I'm dying. fans fuming. lmao Get a life nerds! I'm over here with my popcorn drizzling schadenfreude all over it
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/2/2026, 11:07 AM
Why would they release a trailer to the biggest film of the year at a coffee shop? Anyone that thought this was happening and is now mad deserves it 😂
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/2/2026, 11:13 AM
also, gotta love an article about fans being angry, without a lick of proof of fans being angry in said article. lmao
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/2/2026, 11:18 AM
@SATW42 - Just check the comments.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/2/2026, 11:15 AM
MOT set pics?

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/2/2026, 11:39 AM
Might as well release the old post cred as a troll announcement.

User Comment Image

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