Avengers: Doomsday Directors Confirm That A Surprise Is Coming Tomorrow - Is The Trailer Imminent?

Avengers: Doomsday Directors Confirm That A Surprise Is Coming Tomorrow - Is The Trailer Imminent?

The Russo Brothers have dropped another Avengers: Doomsday tease on social media, this time confirming that a "surprise" is coming tomorrow...to a random coffee shop in London?!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

After spending the better part of a week dropping cryptic hints on Instagram, the Russo Brothers have confirmed that something Avengers: Doomsday—or Doctor Doom—related is coming tomorrow, June 2.

Sharing the villain's completed logo, the filmmakers wrote, "#DomLatveria, 4b Holywell Ln, London, EC2A 3ET. Starts June 2nd at 10am. Surprise at 2pm." 

Does this mean the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer is coming? The Russo Brothers are currently in London for SXSW, and they're hosting two panels tomorrow: Deadline Live Studio: CLOSE UP - AGBO (2.15 pm BST/9.15 am EST) and Building Artistic Universes Without Borders (3.45 pm BST/10.45 am ET). Then, later that same day, there's a screening of Avengers: Infinity War at 8.45 pm BST/3.45 pm ET.

2 pm BST (9 am ET/6 am PT) is the usual time for a Marvel Studios trailer to be released, so you can see why fans are convinced that a new look at the movie is heading our way less than 24 hours from now.

Here's where things get really confusing, though. The address above is for Flying Horse Coffee in Shoreditch, so perhaps this is actually some sort of fan activation meant to promote Avengers: Doomsday

That seems plausible, as does us getting something more like a poster or announcement than new footage (which will almost certainly be saved for next month's San Diego Comic-Con).

Addressing Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously said, "He is ingrained in the fabric of the MCU for obvious reasons, and we would talk about when and how and if there could be a return."

"At the time, [Downey] was on his way to winning the Academy Award for Oppenheimer and there was every story about 'the greatest actor in the world,' and we thought, 'This could be it. Let's do it.' It's our universe. It's a multiverse," he explained. "We can do whatever the heck we want. He played the most iconic hero. Let's have him play the most iconic villain."

Check out this latest Avengers tease from the Russo Brothers in the Instagram post below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/1/2026, 11:35 AM
Avengers: Doomsday Directors Confirm That a Surprise Is Coming Tomorrow - Is the Trailer Imminent?

User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/1/2026, 11:36 AM
I wonder if it'll be the Cinema-Con trailer. Those trailer descriptions got me hype.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 12:00 PM
@comicfan100 - that could be or something slightly different.
SpiderManNoir
SpiderManNoir - 6/1/2026, 11:45 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/1/2026, 11:49 AM
Why wouldn't the trailer be attached to Toy Story 5, it's the only movie that could end up making more than Doomsday with ease lol
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/1/2026, 11:51 AM
That A Surprise Is Coming Tomorrow

User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/1/2026, 12:04 PM
Captain Americano.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 12:16 PM
It doesn’t seem like a trailer given the address & such so it could just be a fan meet with some Doomsday goodies (maybe a private showing of the Cinemacon trailer?)…

I don’t see them publicly releasing footage for Doomsday right now since they likely want the attention to remain on BND but I think SDCC is pretty likely since that will be closer to the release of the film hence they could then pivot focus to their December release but we’ll see.

Anyway , I really hope the Russos can work their magic on this given their past 4 MCU films so fingers crossed!!.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/1/2026, 12:28 PM
i like the russos, and theyve made some of the best MCU movies to date and i trust them.. but this.. this is getting annoying with all the cryptic bullshit for something that will be dumb and small. no way its the trailer

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