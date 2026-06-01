Spider-Noir Star Nicolas Cage Talks Season 2 Chances; $400M First Season Required A Year Of Reshoots

Spider-Noir has webbed up positive reviews from fans and critics, but will Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly return in a second season? Streaming viewership data isn't easy to come by, meaning we have no idea whether the first live-action series led by a Spider-Man Variant is a hit.

For now, even The Spider himself, Nicolas Cage, is unsure whether he'll play Ben again. Talking to Variety, the actor admitted, "I do not know. But I would say that whether [Season 2] happens or not, all of us achieved what we set out to do, and it works on its own. We’ll see what happens."

Spider-Noir is a largely standalone adventure, and it may remain that way if a recent report from 3DVF is to be believed. According to the site, Amazon spent $400 million on the series; this comes after a 2024 report claimed that filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller had clashed with Sony over budget issues.

Does Spider-Noir look like a $400 million series? Well, it may be how the show looks that sent costs through the roof. On Threads, Spider-Noir crew member K.C. Lauf explained that everything had to be reworked so Amazon could have a color version on Prime Video.

"I worked on this show as the second unit loader. We shot true noir style on set for a B/W delivery," he explained. "The sets were all painted green, brown, and pink to complement the gradients of grey in BW. The color pass was not originally planned and required reshoots for almost a year."

Another crew member, Arsenio J. Alvarez, chimed in to say, "As someone who was on the post-production side, yes! The color was an afterthought! We got the deliverables, then the studio (not Sony) decided they wanted color. So the way to watch it is in Noir (B&W) to get the true filmmaker’s vision."

So, Spider-Noir was supposed to be presented only in black and white only before what sounds like a major push for a color version from the studio. Short of the series being one of the streamer's biggest hits ever, Season 2 may be unlikely, especially if it cost anywhere close to $400 million to produce.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun L, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

All episodes of Spider-Noir are now streaming on Prime Video.