Spider-Noir Star Nicolas Cage Talks Season 2 Chances; $400M First Season Required A Year Of Reshoots

Spider-Noir Star Nicolas Cage Talks Season 2 Chances; $400M First Season Required A Year Of Reshoots

Nicolas Cage has weighed in on the chances of Spider-Noir Season 2 happening, but that doesn't seem likely due to reports about the show's budget and why it required over a year of reshoots.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

Spider-Noir has webbed up positive reviews from fans and critics, but will Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly return in a second season? Streaming viewership data isn't easy to come by, meaning we have no idea whether the first live-action series led by a Spider-Man Variant is a hit.

For now, even The Spider himself, Nicolas Cage, is unsure whether he'll play Ben again. Talking to Variety, the actor admitted, "I do not know. But I would say that whether [Season 2] happens or not, all of us achieved what we set out to do, and it works on its own. We’ll see what happens."

Spider-Noir is a largely standalone adventure, and it may remain that way if a recent report from 3DVF is to be believed. According to the site, Amazon spent $400 million on the series; this comes after a 2024 report claimed that filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller had clashed with Sony over budget issues. 

Does Spider-Noir look like a $400 million series? Well, it may be how the show looks that sent costs through the roof. On Threads, Spider-Noir crew member K.C. Lauf explained that everything had to be reworked so Amazon could have a color version on Prime Video. 

"I worked on this show as the second unit loader. We shot true noir style on set for a B/W delivery," he explained. "The sets were all painted green, brown, and pink to complement the gradients of grey in BW. The color pass was not originally planned and required reshoots for almost a year."

Another crew member, Arsenio J. Alvarez, chimed in to say, "As someone who was on the post-production side, yes! The color was an afterthought! We got the deliverables, then the studio (not Sony) decided they wanted color. So the way to watch it is in Noir (B&W) to get the true filmmaker’s vision."

So, Spider-Noir was supposed to be presented only in black and white only before what sounds like a major push for a color version from the studio. Short of the series being one of the streamer's biggest hits ever, Season 2 may be unlikely, especially if it cost anywhere close to $400 million to produce.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun L, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

All episodes of Spider-Noir are now streaming on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/1/2026, 8:39 AM
I loved it and thought Cage killed it but that’s an absolutely insane budget. Hopefully, it’s popular enough that we get a cheaper season 2 only in black and white to save money.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/1/2026, 8:41 AM
For expensive and digital cameras are can’t change option on camera shoot in black and white do it on dslr and mirroless cameras I like color version more see more detail on costume and mask show is not as well suprislying it enjoying it
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/1/2026, 8:43 AM
This show was frickin' awesome.
I get not getting a s2 due to budget. However, I'd sit through a whole movie for another chance to visit that world.
I mean, Cage has done worse films....
Cass
Cass - 6/1/2026, 8:47 AM
Presumably if they wanted colour next time they would be ready for it and not require anything like those insanely costly reshoots. So hopefully a lower cost regardless and some better planning can make it more bankable, especially after going through the effort of starting it.
Radders
Radders - 6/1/2026, 8:48 AM
I enjoyed it, it was a it choppy and suffered because of Nick Cage. He's always a great watch but is just too old to play the role
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/1/2026, 8:58 AM
I was actually blown away by how good this show looks. I wonder if Spider-Noir will get a Secret Wars cameo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 9:06 AM
@comicfan100 - probably not but I wouldn’t be surprised if we still get Nic Cage as his other Marvel hero…

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 9:02 AM
Interesting…

I watched it in Black & White and honestly it seemed like it was made for that so it’s likely this is true since I’m pretty sure Amazon was unsure about that approach (understandably so since there are some who aren’t fans of B & W) hence they were willing to fork out the money for a color version which seems to have worked out fine so if they do decide to a second season then they could just plan & shoot it for both versions from the onset.

I do hope we get a S2 but if not then it works a standalone story to me (one of which I liked quite a bit)…

I just hope Sony continues in this direction since I wouldn’t mind more shows & such on other Spider-heroes such as Blade Runner/Altered Carbon-esque Spider Man 2099 or even Spider Man India etc!!.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/1/2026, 9:20 AM
400 million sounds a lot like “money laundering” to me. Every time I hear about a production having an astronomical budget, I immediately think “Yeah… somebody’s skimming a lot of cash off the front end of this”.

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