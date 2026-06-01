Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Reveals First Look At Tombstone And Spidey vs. The Scorpion

More Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art has been revealed, this time offering a long-overdue first look at Marvin Jones III (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Tombstone.

Outside of a low-res leaked still, the villain has been largely kept under wraps. The prevailing theory among many fans is that Tombstone is Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad, filling the void in New York City left by the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk.

While Tombstone was strictly B-list for a time, he's become a much bigger part of Spidey's life in recent years. During Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man run, for example, Lonnie Lincoln was put front and centre and pushed Peter Parker to his limits.

We also have a cool piece showing Spider-Man fighting The Scorpion. Yet again, that tail design appears to be based on an earlier iteration of Mac Gargan, unless, of course, he has two different suits in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There's also a great shot of the hero fighting Tarantula and Boomerang.

Keeping things street-level for a moment, Empire Online recently caught up with Charlie Cox to discuss Matt Murdock's fate in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale.

As a reminder, the Man Without Fear revealed his secret identity in a packed courtroom and ended up being jailed ahead of what promises to be a very different Season 3.

"My response to anything like that is, I’m all for big and bold," Cox told the site. "That’s a very difficult thing to put back in the box in our show. It’s been done in the comics, but the kind of show that we make has a kind of grounded element to it. It’s hopefully as much based in reality as any of the Marvel projects are, and it’s a harder thing to wind back. The powers-that-be said, 'Yeah, we understand that.'"

He added, "I think Purple Man’s children in effect do Daredevil a solid and wipe the memories of New York or something. I don’t want to do that, although I’d be a huge advocate of having David Tennant on the show."

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.