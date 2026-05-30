The Mandalorian & Grogu Plummets With $6.5M Friday As Backrooms Scores Third Biggest Horror Movie Debut Ever

The Mandalorian & Grogu Plummets With $6.5M Friday As Backrooms Scores Third Biggest Horror Movie Debut Ever

A24's Backrooms is off to a phenomenal start at the domestic box office, scoring the third-highest opening day ever for a horror movie. The news is not so great for The Mandalorian and Grogu...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 30, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Backrooms, which is based on a very popular creepypasta (internet-based urban legend), always looked set for an impressive box office debut, but a B- CinemaScore and 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes seemed to indicate that ticket sales may not reflect the pre-release buzz.

The A24 movie, which was helmed by 20-year-old filmmaker Kane Parsons, was expected to take in between $40M and $45M this weekend, and has made over $38 million on Friday alone (including pre-shows).

This gives Backrooms the third biggest horror movie opening day of all time, behind It ($50.4M) and Five Nights at Freddy's ($39.6M), as well as the second highest debut of the year, beating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Project Hail Mary, and The Mandalorian and Grogu (it's just behind Michael).

Domestic opening weekend estimates have now shot up to $80M - $90M. Not a bad start for an indie horror flick with a budget of $10 million!

The story focuses on Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who discovers a seemingly endless maze of rooms, tunnels and corridors in the basement of the furniture showroom where he works.

“I didn't know anything about the Backrooms at the beginning of this process,” Ejiofor admitted in a recent interview. “I knew a little bit about liminal spaces or I'd heard a bit about liminal spaces, and then received all the information about the script, and then got introduced to Kane's work. My first impression really was that it was itching at something that was… and I think this is what has been the experience of a lot of people… is that it sort of talks to something that has always kind of been there, but you haven't been able to fully articulate that. Just that idea that's just out of reach of why these spaces are so kind of unsettling, and then to really dive in there and explore it. It just felt like this incredibly rich, unique world and sort of pocket of the world that could be expanded and exploded in the way that it is."

Curry Barker's Obsession slips to second place with $8.1M on its third Friday in theatres, and is now on track for a $29M weekend. This would mark a 20% jump from last weekend.

The news is not as positive for Disney/Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, which now sits at third place after taking in just $6.5 million on its second Friday in theatres for a 70% drop.

The hope was that positive word-of-mouth might benefit the Jon Favreau-directed adventure, but there's a possibility that TMAG could finish its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie of the modern era.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/30/2026, 1:30 PM
Mando & Grogu was the weakest Star Wars film I've seen and this includes Rise of Skywalker.

It was a nothing burger of a film, with nothing to say and no memorable action scenes or standout moments. An extended episode of TV that was somehow put in cinemas.

Being a boring film is worse than being a bad, but fun film.

This is our grand return of Star Wars to cinemas after 7 years?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/30/2026, 1:53 PM
@kylo0607 - What exactly do you mean by 'nothing to say' ?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/30/2026, 2:05 PM
@JackDeth - Exactly what i meant.

People like you, watching slop lile this, is the reqson slop keeps getting shoved in our faces.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/30/2026, 2:26 PM
@kylo0607 - Be careful, JackDeth is the Poster-Child for snowflakes and he doesn't like it when he's challenged (and exposed). His BLOCK-List has become the stuff of legend on the CBM site. 🫤
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/30/2026, 1:31 PM
It's a good thing the box office isn't the only way films make money these days, or this might actually be a problem for Disney. Spoilers: It's not.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 5/30/2026, 1:40 PM
Gone are the days when Star Wars in cinemas felt like huge events. Crazy to see how far its fallen in a short amount of time.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/30/2026, 1:48 PM
@XenoJazz - been saying SW is dead since the Boba Fett/Obi Wan series.

Sad to see I'm right on this one.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/30/2026, 1:43 PM
Trek fans seeing SW fans:
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 5/30/2026, 1:49 PM
I was planning on taking my nephew to see Mando and Grogu, but he had zero interest in seeing it, which honestly made me realize I kinda had zero interest in seeing it. 🤷‍♂️ So I just kinda said...

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2026, 1:53 PM
I feel like there are a whole host of reasons as to why all this is happening that no doubt the internet will simplify to “SW is dead” which I’m already seeing and some even taking glee in the fact that it might have a big drop this weekend which I find extremely pathetic but oh well.

The reason something like Obsession I think is doing very well is pure WOM which is how movies used to succeed or daily while Backrooms not only has an intrigue factor but an already pre-established audience with people who have followed the lore & the directors work on YouTube (same with the former too I feel to an extent).

The Mandalorian & Grogu having such an apparent big crash is somewhat surprising since there’s not much else or anything new for families to see in theaters right now hence I feel that’s a factor it could do well but having talked about this with some people , families being able to go 2-3 times to see a movie is less financially viable I feel then friends splitting the cost amongst themselves for the seats , tickets , concessions etc.

Ultimately , the buzz for Obsession & Backrooms is that “you need to see them NOW” while TMAG is “you can wait for streaming” which is likely where it will be more successful alongside merchandising!!.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/30/2026, 2:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - it doesn't help Mando when it's been reviewed as a having a TV episode feel.
The only reason I'll see it at the cinema and not wait for streaming is because I have a cinema pass at my local which is £17 per month for unlimited tickets. Although I'm actually not too fussed about it anyway as to me:
1) It's time has already passed.
2) Pedro has lost his cool factor. his handsy recent behaviour at interviews has given him the appearance of a bit of a creeper.
3) I'm still happy to wait to see it on streaming.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 5/30/2026, 1:53 PM
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ManDeth
ManDeth - 5/30/2026, 1:56 PM
Star Wars is like Star Trek now. One week at #1. Then it dies.
ManDeth
ManDeth - 5/30/2026, 1:59 PM
Disney should've just went all in on the Baby Yoda crap. Made it his adventure with other tiny species and made it a kid's movie.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/30/2026, 2:10 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

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Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/30/2026, 2:15 PM
I can't hold back the joy in my heart.

Two R-Rated indie level horror films with no massive IP are kicking the dogshit out of the Girl Brand Star Wars return to theaters.

?si=4kTKElelciJkHL2y
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/30/2026, 2:18 PM

Star Wars is dead until someone jumps 20,000 years into its future and starts from scratch. Then they have to make Star Wars, not complete garbage wrapped in DEI or a not so glorified toy commercial. Try giving the audience what they want again, and MAYBE they will try Star Wars again.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/30/2026, 2:34 PM
@DocSpock-

Plushies: CHECK!
Action-Figures: CHECK!
High End Statue/Collectibles: CHECK!

The Mandalorian & Grogu has fulfilled its purpose and reason to exist. 🫤
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 5/30/2026, 2:19 PM
Kathleen Kennedy, Disney, DEI, lesbo witches, the force is female, ruining Luke, Leah, and Han and gay Pedro fatigue killed Star Wars

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