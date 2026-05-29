Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stills Reveal The Punisher's New Logo As New Story Details Are Revealed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stills Reveal The Punisher's New Logo As New Story Details Are Revealed

A new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows the web-slinger teaming up with The Punisher. Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal have revealed fresh insights into their on-screen dynamic.

News
By JoshWilding - May 29, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Source: Empire Online

The last time we saw the MCU's Frank Castle was in the uber-violent Disney+ Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill. Next up for the vigilante is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a PG-13 summer blockbuster that's a far cry from the TV-MA special.

Spidey has a storied history with The Punisher in the comics, with Frank's first appearance coming in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #129.

Seeing them share the screen will be a thrill for fans, but will it actually work? Talking to Empire Online, Tom Holland promised consistency between previous portrayals of Frank and what we'll see in the next Spider-Man movie.

"I know that there are concerns about taking a sort of R-rated character and putting him into one of these movies, but the way that we’ve designed the world around him feels very authentic to the Frank Castle we know," the actor teased. "There are fun ways to get around the fact that he swears all the time and kills people."

According to Jon Bernthal, The Punisher will not be taking it easy on Spider-Man when they cross paths. "Frank Castle is perfectly at peace in a world of absolute darkness," he explained. "He’s not looking for a buddy, he’s not looking for a friend, he’s not looking for a hand to pull him out of the hole that he’s in. He’s fine living in there. In fact, all he wants to do is dig deeper."

Despite that, the actor added, "I think, begrudgingly, Frank would tell you, if he had to be honest, he does care about Peter." Clearly, their dynamic will be a fascinating one, and likely not all that different from what we've seen on the page over the decades.

At the end of The Punisher: One Last Kill, Frank debuted a new costume. That's changed again for this movie, as has the skull on his chest. While we're still getting the classic Punisher logo, it's a little more subtle, with throwing knives creating the lower part of the skull.

Zendaya also spoke with the site, revealing, "It’s easy in a way, because I don’t have to play that I know this person. I don’t have to play all the history that they have together because seemingly, to her, they don’t."

"As someone who cares about the characters and cares about these films, it’s like, 'Oh my God, it’s so heartbreaking,'" she noted. "You just feel so bad because you want them to be happy, and you know ultimately they would be happier together."

Check out a new look at Spider-Man's team-up with The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day below. 

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Rated In Canada - And Its Runtime Has Been Revealed!
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Rated In Canada - And Its Runtime Has Been Revealed!
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Talks Spider-Puberty Story And The MCU's Next Spider-Hero
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Talks "Spider-Puberty" Story And The MCU's Next Spider-Hero

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/29/2026, 12:09 PM
Why did the mute his skull?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/29/2026, 12:09 PM
@0bstreperous - *they
Leatherface
Leatherface - 5/29/2026, 12:31 PM
@0bstreperous - because Disney/Marvel wants to have their cake (appease the virtue-signalers by downplaying the “problematic” logo) while eating it, too (making a crap ton of money from said logo with merchandising). Absolutely no one with a brain and/or a life would have an issue with the bold skull design as seen in OLK, but Disney appeases people without little to no brainpower or fulfilling lives.
jratz
jratz - 5/29/2026, 12:24 PM
Just get rid of Zendayas character. Bring Black Cat.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/29/2026, 12:31 PM
Now we just need Daredevil!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2026, 12:32 PM
The dynamic between Peter & Frank in this sounds pretty fun (for lack of a better word) and compelling imo…

I think it’s interesting having both him and Banner in the same film since both are characters that are currently or have dealt with isolation which is what Peter is going through right now so i hope that is explored which i think it will be since i can see Frank atleast deep down not wanting this kid to go down the same path he has.

Anyway , great pics and it’s cool to see Peter doing science-y stuff in this!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder