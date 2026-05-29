Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stills Reveal The Punisher's New Logo As New Story Details Are Revealed

The last time we saw the MCU's Frank Castle was in the uber-violent Disney+ Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill. Next up for the vigilante is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a PG-13 summer blockbuster that's a far cry from the TV-MA special.

Spidey has a storied history with The Punisher in the comics, with Frank's first appearance coming in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #129.

Seeing them share the screen will be a thrill for fans, but will it actually work? Talking to Empire Online, Tom Holland promised consistency between previous portrayals of Frank and what we'll see in the next Spider-Man movie.

"I know that there are concerns about taking a sort of R-rated character and putting him into one of these movies, but the way that we’ve designed the world around him feels very authentic to the Frank Castle we know," the actor teased. "There are fun ways to get around the fact that he swears all the time and kills people."

According to Jon Bernthal, The Punisher will not be taking it easy on Spider-Man when they cross paths. "Frank Castle is perfectly at peace in a world of absolute darkness," he explained. "He’s not looking for a buddy, he’s not looking for a friend, he’s not looking for a hand to pull him out of the hole that he’s in. He’s fine living in there. In fact, all he wants to do is dig deeper."

Despite that, the actor added, "I think, begrudgingly, Frank would tell you, if he had to be honest, he does care about Peter." Clearly, their dynamic will be a fascinating one, and likely not all that different from what we've seen on the page over the decades.

At the end of The Punisher: One Last Kill, Frank debuted a new costume. That's changed again for this movie, as has the skull on his chest. While we're still getting the classic Punisher logo, it's a little more subtle, with throwing knives creating the lower part of the skull.

Zendaya also spoke with the site, revealing, "It’s easy in a way, because I don’t have to play that I know this person. I don’t have to play all the history that they have together because seemingly, to her, they don’t."

"As someone who cares about the characters and cares about these films, it’s like, 'Oh my God, it’s so heartbreaking,'" she noted. "You just feel so bad because you want them to be happy, and you know ultimately they would be happier together."

Check out a new look at Spider-Man's team-up with The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

EXCLUSIVE 💀



The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day will still be “authentic to the Frank Castle we know” without an R-rating, says Tom Holland.



“There are fun ways to get around the fact that he swears and kills people,” he tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/XYP9h1YFJV pic.twitter.com/J6AfSvb4yu — Empire (@empiremagazine) May 29, 2026 EXCLUSIVE💔



Spider-Man: Brand New Day will deal with the “heartbreaking” fallout of Peter and MJ’s split.



“You feel so bad because you want them to be happy,” Zendaya tells Empire. “You know ultimately they would be happier together.”



Read more: https://t.co/RqECR2nx4R pic.twitter.com/H3Y9QzfwRb — Empire (@empiremagazine) May 29, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.