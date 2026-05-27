Supergirl's MPA Rating Revealed As New Promo Tie-In Teases A Potential Man Of Tomorrow Link

Supergirl's MPA Rating Revealed As New Promo Tie-In Teases A Potential Man Of Tomorrow Link

The MPA rating for DC Studios' Supergirl has been revealed, while new promotional tie-ins tease the DCU debut of Kandor City and some very cool merchandise available exclusively at KFC.

News
By JoshWilding - May 27, 2026 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

We're less than a month away from Supergirl touching down in theaters, and the MPA (Motion Picture Association) has now officially rated the DCU movie.

It won't surprise you to learn that DC Studios' Superman follow-up will be rated PG-13. That's for "strong violence, action, language, and smoking." The latter obvious refers to Lobo and his love of cigars, while action and language are the norm for many superhero movies. 

The mention of strong violence is intriguing, but perhaps to be expected when the Woman of Tomorrow is squaring off with Krem of the Yellow Hills, a villain who, in the DCU, will reportedly be portrayed as a sex trafficker. 

The first press screenings for Supergirl begin next month. While we can't share specific embargo details yet, it seems reviews will go live relatively close to the movie's release on June 26.

In related news, Milly Alcock has appeared in a promo for Ulta Beauty, where she's wearing a Kandor City t-shirt. That's led to speculation that DC Studios is quietly teasing the bottled city's introduction in Man of Tomorrow next summer.

It would make sense, as it gives Kara Zor-El a compelling reason to get involved in the fight with Brainiac and sets the stage for some big Kryptonian-related stories moving forward. 

This isn't the only company that Supergirl is collaborating with. Some leaked images show that DCU fans will be able to get their hands on all manner of collectables at the fast food chain, including a Krypto-themed bucket for your fried chicken. 

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Supergirl Final Runtime Revealed As Hot Toys Unveils Kara Zor-El And Lobo Action Figures
Related:

Supergirl Final Runtime Revealed As Hot Toys Unveils Kara Zor-El And Lobo Action Figures
Supergirl Defends The Galaxy In Action-Packed New Trailer; Kara Takes Flight On Chinese Magazine Cover
Recommended For You:

Supergirl Defends The Galaxy In Action-Packed New Trailer; Kara Takes Flight On Chinese Magazine Cover

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/27/2026, 9:01 AM
I Hope DCU Supergirl movie does well enough at the Box Office to Make Trolls Angry.

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/27/2026, 9:29 AM
@OneMoreTime - Billion dollar company thanks you for blindly shilling for them.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/27/2026, 9:33 AM
@Bucky74 - Troll Detected.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/27/2026, 9:52 AM
@Bucky74 - billionaire grifter thanks you for blindly Shilling for him
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/27/2026, 9:01 AM
This is what people miss. 'SUPERMAN' had so many brand deals that it made half its budget back before the box office even began. The brand deals are symbiotic and Gunn is no fool. If this movie achieves its goal (to build the greater DCU), than the box office won't matter as much as people claim it does. That said, I'm thinking this movie is gonna be FUN !!
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/27/2026, 9:03 AM
That’s weird supergirl costume she’s in pants with skirt on comic cover odd choice
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/27/2026, 9:30 AM
@dragon316 - It’s so she doesn’t get grease on her legs. Or to hide her Allcock. Wait, if she’s fighting KFC dose she battle heart disease in the film?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/27/2026, 9:11 AM
Everything tastes like chicken. The chicken bites, popcorn, the theater ticket.
Skestra
Skestra - 5/27/2026, 9:20 AM
What is Supergirl's fascination with chicken restaurants? First Popeye's in 1984 and now KFC?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/27/2026, 9:27 AM
James Gunn, Supergirl movie actually looks better.

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/27/2026, 9:34 AM
DOA
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/27/2026, 9:35 AM
Oh good. I thought it was going to be a hard R
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2026, 9:48 AM
I mean , the PG 13 rating isn’t surprising but a couple of the reasons for it certainly are which i guess makes sense given the film seems to have an edge to it like its lead.

Also in regards to Kandor City and its possible link to MOT , we have seen a laser thing in the trailers and forcefield going around the city which does make it seem like someone is cutting apart that piece of Krypton & bottling it up , doesn’t it?.

Basically i think it would be cool if they don’t reveal what that is in this film but then in MOT , we find out that Brainiac was the one responsible for Krypton’s destruction which gives personal stakes for both Clark & Kara especially but we’ll see.

Anyway , the movie seems good so can’t wait to check it out!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/27/2026, 9:53 AM
Wasn't it yesterday or I saw comments saying they aren't promoting the movie at all? You're about to see Momoa and her everywhere

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder