Supergirl's MPA Rating Revealed As New Promo Tie-In Teases A Potential Man Of Tomorrow Link

We're less than a month away from Supergirl touching down in theaters, and the MPA (Motion Picture Association) has now officially rated the DCU movie.

It won't surprise you to learn that DC Studios' Superman follow-up will be rated PG-13. That's for "strong violence, action, language, and smoking." The latter obvious refers to Lobo and his love of cigars, while action and language are the norm for many superhero movies.

The mention of strong violence is intriguing, but perhaps to be expected when the Woman of Tomorrow is squaring off with Krem of the Yellow Hills, a villain who, in the DCU, will reportedly be portrayed as a sex trafficker.

The first press screenings for Supergirl begin next month. While we can't share specific embargo details yet, it seems reviews will go live relatively close to the movie's release on June 26.

In related news, Milly Alcock has appeared in a promo for Ulta Beauty, where she's wearing a Kandor City t-shirt. That's led to speculation that DC Studios is quietly teasing the bottled city's introduction in Man of Tomorrow next summer.

It would make sense, as it gives Kara Zor-El a compelling reason to get involved in the fight with Brainiac and sets the stage for some big Kryptonian-related stories moving forward.

This isn't the only company that Supergirl is collaborating with. Some leaked images show that DCU fans will be able to get their hands on all manner of collectables at the fast food chain, including a Krypto-themed bucket for your fried chicken.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.