Wolf Man Star Cast In Avengers: Doomsday - Is She Playing Doctor Doom's [Spoiler]?

The Avengers: Doomsday cast continues to expand, with Matilda Firth now added to the movie. The 11-year-old is best known for her film roles in Disenchanted, Subservience, and Wolf Man. She's also racked up several television credits, including Mr Bates vs The Post Office and 9 Perfect Strangers.

Who is she playing in the next Avengers movie? A character name has not been revealed, but we can make an educated guess. To get into spoilers , multiple rumours have pointed to Victor Von Doom losing his family—and his face—in an explosion caused by his attempts to "save" the Multiverse.

With that in mind, Firth may very well be playing Doctor Doom's young daughter. It's her death that supposedly puts the villain on a path to destroy Steve Rogers (who caused the Incursions by travelling back in time) and ultimately rule whatever's left of reality.

While it's since been removed from the website that represents Firth, her Avengers: Doomsday role was originally listed as "Little Girl." That could be a cover for any number of characters, and we'd expect the actress to have a significant speaking role, given that she's had lead roles in several big and small screen projects.

During a recent interview, the Russo Brothers reflected on their past work in the MCU and how the next Avengers movie differs from that.

"There's a place for serialized storytelling. It should all coexist. Why not? I want a diversity of experiences," Joe said. "I don't want to have to just get one thing over and over again. And what Marvel's done better than anybody in history is to serialize storytelling at scale. And Doomsday is, you know, a complete reinvention. It's another swing."

"I don't think the audience is expecting it at all, what happens in the movie, and it's a tone, and it's subject matter," the filmmaker continued. "It feels like another profound shift for them in that serialized story."

Who do you think Firth could be playing in Avengers: Doomsday?

Matilda Firth has been cast in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



(via: https://t.co/kCjPH7eCKp) pic.twitter.com/spXZmAQyaG — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 26, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.