Doctor Strange 2 Star Charlize Theron Breaks Silence On Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors

Doctor Strange 2 Star Charlize Theron Breaks Silence On Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included a surprise appearance from Charlize Theron as Clea, and the Oscar-winner has now responded to reports she'll reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday.

News
By JoshWilding - May 22, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Elle

During the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios utilised post-credits scenes to add some major new players to the MCU. Unfortunately, we've seen almost none of them since, including Clea, who debuted in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Played by Oscar-winner Charlize Theron, the stinger saw Clea confront the former Sorcerer Supreme, inviting him to join her on a trip into the Dark Dimension to help prevent an incursion his actions had caused. 

There have since been rumours that both Doctor Strange and Clea will be allied with Doctor Doom in this December's Avengers: Doomsday. The thinking is that, with Strange corrupted by his third eye, he'll be amenable to Victor Von Doom's approach to "saving" the Multiverse. 

In a new Elle interview for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, there's a paragraph that touches on Theron's MCU future and confirms she won't be returning for a sequel to 2017's Atomic Blonde

"Despite her previous cameo as Clea Strange in the Marvel universe, Theron says she’s 'not the person to ask' about speculation she’ll appear in Avengers: Doomsday," the piece confirms. "Nor does it seem Atomic Blonde 2 is moving forward: 'I think we might’ve passed the moment.'"

"But she is booked and busy with other projects in development, including Alfonso Cuarón’s fantasy-drama Jane and Two for the Money, a heist movie that teams Theron with director Justin Lin, a fellow alum of the Fast & Furious franchise," it adds. 

Theron not confirming her possible return in the movie is hardly surprising, and even Benedict Cumberbatch has gone back and forth on whether he's in it. If Clea is ultimately unmasked as one of Doom's acolytes, it may not be hugely impactful given her limited screentime before now.

Still, she'd make an exciting addition to an already impressive cast, and a cameo would set the stage for the long-rumoured Doctor Strange 3 in a big way.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/22/2026, 1:57 PM
If she's not up for it then they should recast her with Ellen Page
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/22/2026, 1:57 PM
Put it in the title, i almost click and ad pal
grif
grif - 5/22/2026, 1:57 PM
just another character that will be on screen having people say wtf?
rychlec
rychlec - 5/22/2026, 1:58 PM
I can't imagine Feige landing freaking Charlize Theron for a 10 second cameo only. Harry Styles maybe. Brett Goldstein definitely.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/22/2026, 2:11 PM
@rychlec - she did a ten second cameo for The Boys
grif
grif - 5/22/2026, 1:58 PM
apex was absolute shit
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/22/2026, 2:54 PM
@grif - Was gonna watch it tonight based on the trailer. Was it that bad?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2026, 2:05 PM
I honestly don’t think she’ll be in Doomsday though hope we see her sooner then later as Clea with Cumberbatch’s Strange.

In regards to no Atomic Blonde 2 , not surprised by it not happening though I think it did well and was positively received (I think it was a decent film if not a bit too convoluted)…



Also I wonder if Daniel Craig is still attached opposite her in Two For The Money?.
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 5/22/2026, 2:10 PM
Atomic Blonde [frick]ing rocks
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/22/2026, 2:18 PM
Why would she be in doomsday?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/22/2026, 2:21 PM
That scene was so messy. They shouldn't have done it that way at all.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/22/2026, 2:24 PM
I really want to see a third DR. STRANGE movie and I hope they keep the third eye.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/22/2026, 2:34 PM
Um.. but why would she?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/22/2026, 2:55 PM
Strange should be fighting Doom, not teaming up with him. Magic Vs magic and science.

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