Avengers: Doomsday Promo Art Features Doctor Doom, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Thor, Captain America, & More

MCU fans are anxiously awaiting a first trailer (we have seen a series of character-focused vignettes) for Avengers: Doomsday, but in the meantime, we have some new promo art spotlighting Doctor Doom and quite a few of the returning heroes that were announced as part of that massive "chair reveal."

This artwork is a little on the cartoonish side (it looks like it will adorn a childrens' backpack or something similar), but it does give us a first look at the costumes/character designs for the likes of Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Beast (Kelsey Grammer).

No spoilers to be found here, but we do know that Marvel Studios is keeping (or doing their best to keep) a few surprises under wraps.

During a recent interview with Metro, co-director Joe Russo explained why he's not overly concerned about some spoilers finding their way online.

"On one hand, audiences want to be surprised, and that’s part of what makes the theatrical experience exciting. On the other hand, it can become a little over-policed, where people are anxious about engaging with anything."

"We design these films to unfold in a certain way, and we want audiences to feel those moments as intended," Russo added. "But at the same time, you can’t control everything. You have to focus on making something that holds up beyond the initial surprise."

New look at the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men in promotional art for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/8YVACZXiGJ — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 14, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.