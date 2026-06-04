Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Possible Revealed As New Trailer And Tombstone Rumors Surface

We're still waiting on a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and as we write this, it's increasingly unlikely that one will be attached to Masters of the Universe this weekend.

The Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures co-production swings into theaters at the end of next month, and it seems both studios are gearing up to take the movie's marketing campaign to the next level. With conflicting reports about when the sneak peek will debut, an update comes our way today from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez.

"Hearing the end of this month," he wrote on X. "Could be earlier, but somewhere near the end of June seems to be the key date. So not a long wait!" This comes amid continued rumblings that a "Tickets on Sale" trailer is up next for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

There's also chatter about the footage primarily revolving around Spidey battling The Hulk, with the main focus on that clash instead of the movie's still-mysterious villains (it seems Sadie Sink's character will remain under wraps, too).

Interestingly, reliable insider @Cryptic4KQual has learned that Tombstone's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be "small," lending some weight to theories that he's the movie's big bad and pulling the strings from the shadows.

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day gets closer, a possible runtime has also been revealed. While these are likely placeholders, it seems the movie will fall somewhere in the two and a half hour range. That's on the longer side for a summer blockbuster, but it's in the same ballpark as 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man Brand New Day might be around 2 hours 30 minutes long according to 2 different cinemas pic.twitter.com/2LrK6OOC8j — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) June 4, 2026

"It’s easy in a way, because I don’t have to play that I know this person," Zendaya recently said of her romantic chemistry on set with real-life husband, Tom Holland. "I don’t have to play all the history that they have together because seemingly, to her, they don’t."

"As someone who cares about the characters and cares about these films, it’s like, 'Oh my God, it’s so heartbreaking,'" she said of where we find Peter Parker and MJ when the movie begins. "You just feel so bad because you want them to be happy, and you know ultimately they would be happier together."

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.