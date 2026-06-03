Avengers: Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr. Talks Doom vs. Thanos And Wanting To "Earn Trust And Respect" From Fans

Avengers: Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr. Talks Doom vs. Thanos And Wanting To &quot;Earn Trust And Respect&quot; From Fans

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed what Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers hope to achieve with the next Avengers movies and reveals who is the bigger threat: Doctor Doom or Thanos.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the hope among fans is that the Russo Brothers will adapt one of the most iconic moments from Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's 2015 Secret Wars comic book. We are, of course, referring to the death of Thanos. 

Confronted by the Mad Titan, God Emperor Doctor Doom tears out the villain's spinal cord, reducing him to little more than a skeleton and some ashes. Whether we'll get that in the MCU will be determined over the next couple of years, but Robert Downey Jr. has some thoughts on which of them is the biggest threat. 

CBR was at last night's SXSW screening of Avengers: Infinity War with the Russo Brothers when Downey dropped in to surprise fans. Introducing himself to fans, he said, "Hi, I used to play Tony [Stark] and then you lost me right after this one," referencing Tony Stark's Avengers: Endgame death.

When Joe Russo asked Downey about who is more powerful out of Doom and Thanos, he responded with a definitive, "Doctor Doom." Given that Victor Von Doom has mastery over science and magic, the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four should be worried. 

Later, the actor explained what Marvel Studios, the Russos, and he are hoping to achieve with the upcoming Avengers movies. 

"We can't beat it, we can't stand on the shoulders of these giants of Infinity War and Endgame, so we're literally zeroing out the board, and we're gonna try to earn your trust and respect all over again, and with the likes of these fellows, I think we got a pretty good shot," the Oscar-winner told fans.

Downey appears to be referencing the tepid response to much of the Multiverse Saga. Unsurprisingly, it seems the goal with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is to win audiences over and bring the MCU back to the heights of the Infinity Saga. 

Whether they can achieve that is hard to say, but Kevin Feige is clearly banking on the Russos and Downey to recapture the same critical and commercial acclaim as their previous collaborations. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 6/3/2026, 10:26 AM
I'm glad they're at least acknowledging they [frick]ed up, and want to fix course. Now if only Disney could have the same thought with Star Wars. I'm stoked for Doomsday and obviously BND. I wasn't a huge Doom fan, and I just picked up and read Books of Doom, the first issue of Doomquest, and pre-ordered the new box coming in a few weeks that has some classic runs with new variant covers. I will saw I am a FAN. Doom is a sick character, so let's hope Marvel sticks the landing with him.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/3/2026, 10:30 AM
Him coming back as Doom is a distraction because you just know it was a direct result of these creatives glazing the fck out of RDJ. "Robert was such a joy to work with we just wanted him back who cares if screentime is wasted explaining why Doom looks like Ironman we'll make it happen Robert whatever it is you want I love you" - Feige
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/3/2026, 10:32 AM
Yeah, I have no interest in this because of this casting choice. One of the most tonedeaf things in the history of the genre.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/3/2026, 10:34 AM
It's like something out of a bad soap opera. "Oh no! Our hero has died! But don't worry, the actor gets to stay on the show as the character's long lost evil twin!"
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/3/2026, 10:41 AM
@InfinitePunches - User Comment Image

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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/3/2026, 10:38 AM
Imagine saving 80 Million dollars by casting a $20 Million A-list actor as Doom. I know Doney's capable, but MARVEL better send this script to the parking lot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 10:40 AM
I think the MCU reached its peak in terms of audience investment & engagement with IW and EG so now it’s time for the next big thing or so , what ever that may be…

However even with the somewhat mixed response to the Multiverse Saga , alot of the projects were still well received and the fanbase is still there even if the fervor isn’t so i do hope BND & Doomsday are the beginning of building that back but we’ll see.

Anyway i know there’s alot of hoopla and range of opinions about RDJ being cast as Doctor Doom but the man is charismatic as hell and a truly great actor (one of the best i would say) so to have him play arguably Marvel’s greatest villain i feel is gonna be a treat so fingers crossed and hoping it all turns out well!!.

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