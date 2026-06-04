Lanterns Motion Poster Features A Familiar Tagline From The Green Lantern Comic Books

Lanterns Motion Poster Features A Familiar Tagline From The Green Lantern Comic Books

A new motion poster for Lanterns has been released, and it features a Green Lantern Corps ring and a familiar tagline that will be instantly recognisable to comic book fans.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Despite being busy shooting Man of Tomorrow, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just shared a new motion poster for Lanterns. The series arrives on HBO later this summer and has generated far more positive buzz thanks to a much-improved second trailer.

Focusing on a Green Lantern Corps ring and the shadows cast by Hal Jordan and John Stewart, this poster features a tagline that will be instantly familiar to comic book fans: "In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night..."

That's the first part of the Green Lantern Oath. "In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight," it typically goes. "Let those who worship evil's might, beware my power... Green Lantern's light!" Will we get to hear it spoken out loud in Lanterns? The show is very grounded, but it would be a real shame not to include that somehow.

It's the grounded take on these characters that has proven a real sticking point for many fans thus far. The cheesiness of the 2011 movie not factoring into this HBO drama isn't a surprise, but a lot of what fans love about Green Lantern may be sacrificed as a result.

Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy previously said that the series revolves around "the old guard and the heir apparent. We lean into that tension quite a bit in that early time period." Teasing "something else" for the present-day timeline, he added, "That becomes a second mystery that we know is down the road for us. So eventually two different mysteries get worked out over the course of the show."

That "[creates] emotional mysteries," and like True Detective, "It was less of a whodunnit as much as like, what happened and why? We think of this as a relationship show between John and Hal, and there's a lot to unpack over the course of the eight episodes."

However, while the "fabulously obnoxious" Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion, appears "a few different times," Mundy has confirmed that we won't see any alien members of the Green Lantern Corps. 

"There are a bunch of other people from the mythology, from the canon, but not the other Lanterns," he explained. "We talk about them at different times, but they're not gonna interact with them in the course of this season."

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 11:55 AM
In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might, beware my power, Green Lantern's light! Ride on can't wait for this
Nomi
Nomi - 6/4/2026, 11:56 AM
The ring looks cool. I think think this series will be good and surprise a lot of people. It's going to be like a true crimea, I hope.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 12:05 PM
@Nomi - Amen brother this will be epic, people need to wait until a few movies and shows come out before they start to judge the new dcu, this will be the show everyone talks about wait and see
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/4/2026, 12:00 PM
User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/4/2026, 12:15 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 -

Is that when your cult leader plans to stain your icon for a fourth time, since that's when he's gonna enter the public domain?

Rhetorical question, mind you. Just wanted to call your cult leader a cult leader again.

And again, and again, and as many times as are needed.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/4/2026, 12:36 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - Ratlines
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/4/2026, 12:02 PM
You think Hal has just taken care of all the crime on all 200 of the occupied planets in Sector 2814? Or do you think the Guardians of the Universe are sending him to help local law enforcement in Nebraska because he's 60 years old?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 12:15 PM
Cool!!.

The GL oath gives me chills so I hope we get to see it in the show which I think we will , atleast once when John gets his ring most likely.

Anyway , the show seems good so looking forward to it!!.

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