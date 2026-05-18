Lanterns Trailer Features Costumed Action, Guy Gardner, And Plenty Of Green Lantern Constructs

Lanterns Trailer Features Costumed Action, Guy Gardner, And Plenty Of Green Lantern Constructs

DC Studios has released a new trailer for Lanterns, and it finally delivers some exciting action scenes, a first look at Hal Jordan suited up, and even an appearance from Guy Gardner.

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

As promised, DC Studios has released a new trailer for Lanterns, and it's fair to say that this is more like it. The first teaser underwhelmed many comic book fans, who felt that a series about Green Lantern was, well, a little light on "green" (not to mention action). 

Well, this sneak peek not only includes some fun Green Lantern constructs, but we even get a long-awaited first look at Hal Jordan suited up. Guy Gardner also shows up, following appearances in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. 

While this is clearly a series that will deliver a grounded take on the Green Lantern Corps, the trailer's main focus is the rising tension between Hal and John Stewart. The former clearly doesn't believe John is worthy to join the Corps because, just like on the page, the Guardians of Oa chose him instead of the ring itself. 

John, meanwhile, feels differently and believes he's the right man to replace Hal and protect his planet. There's also a lot of talk about fear, which the comic book readers among you will know could tie into the fear-powered Sinestro Corps. Could Hal have been corrupted by Parallax? That remains to be seen, but it would explain talk of this being a one-and-done role for Kyle Chandler. 

It's also been confirmed today that Laura Linney has joined Lanterns. While not official, something tells us she's playing the older Carol Ferris in the HBO series. For now, though, all we know is that she interacts with John. 

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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tmp3
tmp3 - 5/18/2026, 11:24 AM
Great trailer. Love the cast for this thing, and the creative team is just killer - director of Slow Horses and Lindelof coming off of two incredible shows for HBO w/ Watchmen & The Leftovers. Have a feeling this is gonna be really great.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/18/2026, 12:20 PM
@tmp3 - Lindelof’s HBO stuff is gold.

Rewatched both Leftovers and Watchmen in recent months.

Mrs. Davis didn’t do much for me sadly but I’m excited for this.

The two leads are icing on the cake.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/18/2026, 12:41 PM
reddit having some decent theories about Parallax and Sinestro.
https://www.reddit.com/r/television/s/0tMQVdBjXp
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/18/2026, 11:25 AM
That looks better.

It's Stewart's origin story, so I'm fine with there not being green lantern action thorughout the entire thing. That wouldn't even make sense.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/18/2026, 11:27 AM
They are winning me over I’ll admit that! I wasn’t as apprehensive as others anyway, the tone works! I was nervous at first it had a bit of that early 2000 unwillingness to go full superhero and show that aspect, so if it indeed does go full on then awesome I’m stoked for it!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/18/2026, 11:28 AM
maybe.
Looks better than the first teaser.
ElectricRetard
ElectricRetard - 5/18/2026, 11:28 AM
Couldn't they start with this? Jesus christ this is miles better from whatever the first teaser was...
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/18/2026, 11:29 AM
Like the rest of the Gunniverse, wrong flavor. I don't recognize this as Green Lantern
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/18/2026, 11:33 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Something I like about this (and the Clayface trailer) is that it doesn’t feel or look like Gunn at all. Same can’t be said for Supergirl.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/18/2026, 11:36 AM
@ProfessorWhy - I feel the same way. They have a ring, and the right names but it doesn't feel at all familiar.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/18/2026, 11:29 AM
Better trailer...which was expected however, kind of does nothing for those Ride Or Die Hal Jordan fans.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/18/2026, 11:31 AM
@BlackStar25 - this 💯

[frick] this show.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/18/2026, 12:05 PM
@BlackStar25 - I understand how that can be disappointing, but, you know, that's not the show's problem. Every Lantern has their backers (I'm more of a John Stewart guy because of the JL/JLU animated series) so it was bound to disappoint someone.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/18/2026, 12:09 PM
@Clintthahamster - 100% Agree!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2026, 12:18 PM
@Clintthahamster - yep

I grew up with John as my GL but i like Hal too so this is best of both for me haha.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/18/2026, 12:30 PM
@Clintthahamster - yep, that would be me. JL/JLU was my childhood... plus, Aaron as Stewart is phenomenal casting imo
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/18/2026, 11:29 AM
Shit treatment of Hal = shit show
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/18/2026, 11:30 AM
That suit is absolutely horrendous. My God it's one of the worst cbm suits ever.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/18/2026, 11:46 AM
@FireGunn - You're in Trouble........

User Comment Image
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/18/2026, 11:31 AM
WAY better trailer than the first one. This looks pretty cool. Not sure the show needed to be True-Detective-inspired to this degree, could have been a bit more cosmic IMO (going by what we’ve been told), but still very cool. This and Clayface are the only two DCU properties I’m actually interested in.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/18/2026, 11:32 AM
This entire show just seems like they’re taking a gigantic dump on Hal Jordan.
User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/18/2026, 11:35 AM
@soberchimera - He'll be replaced because why not? Who asked for this?!?!
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/18/2026, 11:47 AM
@soberchimera - I hope so. Fucc that guy
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/18/2026, 12:01 PM
@JackDeth - Fucc the character that introduced the concept of the Green Lantern Corps in the first place and helped usher in the Silver Age of Comics which reinvigorated the public’s interest in comic books? Also, the GL franchise has never sold better than when Geoff Johns brought Hal back into the spotlight. John was made the lead character a few years back and that volume of GL only lasted 12 issues before Hal was made the main character again and sales soared, so this nonsense that Hal is boring is a complete lie.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/18/2026, 12:32 PM
@soberchimera - correct. And we all know why they are pushing John instead of Hal..

I hope this show tanks hard.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/18/2026, 12:43 PM
@soberchimera - yeh, fucc him.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/18/2026, 12:48 PM
@soberchimera - Also, both of Hal’s DCAU movies made vastly more money (5 & 8 million) than John’s “Beware My Power” which didn’t even crack a million dollars.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 5/18/2026, 11:32 AM
Much welcomed improvement from the first trailer. Damon Lindelof (director of HBO's Watchmen) alone should warrant trust in this show. But the casting looks on point, the non-Superman cheesy cinemgatography is welcomed and it looks like a good show.

Also, I'm pretty sure they nailed the casting.

My only complaint is that the costume design is giving the same cheesy, rubbery vibe of Superman and Guardians of the Galaxy
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/18/2026, 11:34 AM
@CaptainDC - Lindelof is incredibly hit or missed. Dude has made some of my favorite episodes of TV ever and made a top 10 show of mine (Leftovers) but he's also made/contributed to absolute garbage
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/18/2026, 11:42 AM
@CaptainDC - Agree with you completely. Cast for this looks fantastic. I’m really not a Gunn fan, but I will give him credit when it comes to casting. He usually always nails it.

The costumes really do look rubbish though. Gunn’s Superman suit, IMO, is the worst looking Superman suit we’ve ever had on screen. I still can’t believe they went with it. And let’s not even go down his cheap-plastic-looking “Justice Gang” costumes… Fcukin horrendous.

I’ve made my peace with the fact that this is NOT the definitive DC we were hoping for. This is something we have to just put up with on the road to the definitive DCU, which whatever that is, won’t have Gunn involved.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/18/2026, 11:33 AM
And the story looks [frick]ing terrible. No one asked for John and Hal to be enemies that are fighting over the ring so John can replace him. Dogshit treatment of both characters, especially Hal who will surely die and be replaced. This is DOA!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/18/2026, 11:36 AM
@FireGunn - Apparently ONLY Hal or John can be a Green Lantern because Earth can only have one……….except for Guy Gardner because the actor is James Gunn’s friend…
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/18/2026, 11:38 AM
@FireGunn - get a liiiiiiiife
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/18/2026, 11:42 AM
@Rpendo - Get my dick out of your mouth first
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/18/2026, 11:43 AM
@soberchimera - Ding Ding Ding. I [frick]ing hate this
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 5/18/2026, 11:45 AM
@soberchimera - Apparently, Guy & John will be in Man of Tomorrow, so maybe they're both Sector 2814 Lanterns.
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 5/18/2026, 11:46 AM
@FireGunn - You hate EVERYTHING. You hate blue skies & puppies.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/18/2026, 11:48 AM
@TDKRnry88 - But then why can’t Hal also be a Sector 2814 GL? The logic doesn’t track except when you factor in favoritism.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 5/18/2026, 12:34 PM
@soberchimera - Because only 2 GLs for one sector, but obviously it's a big FU to Hal Jordan fans even if they are setting up Parallax.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 5/18/2026, 11:39 AM
Dude, Laura Linney isn't playing Carol Ferris lol
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