Lanterns Trailer Features Costumed Action, Guy Gardner, And Plenty Of Green Lantern Constructs

As promised, DC Studios has released a new trailer for Lanterns, and it's fair to say that this is more like it. The first teaser underwhelmed many comic book fans, who felt that a series about Green Lantern was, well, a little light on "green" (not to mention action).

Well, this sneak peek not only includes some fun Green Lantern constructs, but we even get a long-awaited first look at Hal Jordan suited up. Guy Gardner also shows up, following appearances in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

While this is clearly a series that will deliver a grounded take on the Green Lantern Corps, the trailer's main focus is the rising tension between Hal and John Stewart. The former clearly doesn't believe John is worthy to join the Corps because, just like on the page, the Guardians of Oa chose him instead of the ring itself.

John, meanwhile, feels differently and believes he's the right man to replace Hal and protect his planet. There's also a lot of talk about fear, which the comic book readers among you will know could tie into the fear-powered Sinestro Corps. Could Hal have been corrupted by Parallax? That remains to be seen, but it would explain talk of this being a one-and-done role for Kyle Chandler.

It's also been confirmed today that Laura Linney has joined Lanterns. While not official, something tells us she's playing the older Carol Ferris in the HBO series. For now, though, all we know is that she interacts with John.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August.