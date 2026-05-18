Hope: First Trailer For Na Hong-Jin's Creature Feature Starring Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Released

South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin's (The Wailing, The Chaser, The Medium) latest movie, Hope, held its world premiere during this year's Cannes Film Festival, and the first trailer and poster have been released online.
The reactions from Cannes really are all over the map, with some critics won over by what sounds like a wild mix of sci-fi, comedy, action and gruesome horror, and others dismissing the movie as an overlong, tonally incongruent mess with terrible CGI.
Hope stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Hoyeon Jung, with Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Russell as the alien invaders.
“I just fell in love with Asian cinema,” said Vikander when asked what convinced her to join the cast during the Cannes press conference. "I was intrigued. I didn’t think, I said yes! I think director Na is incredible, such a visionary, and I felt very honored to be part of his film.”
As for Fassbender?: “Alicia told me to do it.”
Hong-jin revealed that a sequel is a definite possibility, and there's a script ready to go.
“I think you can readily imagine this sequel. And there’s a script that’s already been done that I’d like to shoot. So if I have the opportunity, I would indeed make a sequel if possible.”
Despite the mixed response from Cannes, Hope is currently sitting at 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out the trailer and poster below, along with some of the reactions.