Hope: First Trailer For Na Hong-Jin's Creature Feature Starring Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Released

Hope: First Trailer For Na Hong-Jin's Creature Feature Starring Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Released

The movie has been met with mixed reactions following its Cannes premiere, and you can now check out the first footage from Na Hong-jin's Hope for yourselves right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 18, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin's (The Wailing, The Chaser, The Medium) latest movie, Hope, held its world premiere during this year's Cannes Film Festival, and the first trailer and poster have been released online.

The reactions from Cannes really are all over the map, with some critics won over by what sounds like a wild mix of sci-fi, comedy, action and gruesome horror, and others dismissing the movie as an overlong, tonally incongruent mess with terrible CGI.

Hope stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Hoyeon Jung, with Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Russell as the alien invaders.

“I just fell in love with Asian cinema,” said Vikander when asked what convinced her to join the cast during the Cannes press conference. "I was intrigued. I didn’t think, I said yes! I think director Na is incredible, such a visionary, and I felt very honored to be part of his film.”

As for Fassbender?: “Alicia told me to do it.”

Hong-jin revealed that a sequel is a definite possibility, and there's a script ready to go.

“I think you can readily imagine this sequel. And there’s a script that’s already been done that I’d like to shoot. So if I have the opportunity, I would indeed make a sequel if possible.”

Despite the mixed response from Cannes, Hope is currently sitting at 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out the trailer and poster below, along with some of the reactions.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Voltron Live-Action Movie Starring Henry Cavill Will Head Straight To Streaming; Official Logo Revealed
Related:

Voltron Live-Action Movie Starring Henry Cavill Will Head Straight To Streaming; Official Logo Revealed
Liminal Set Photos Reveal First Look At Vanessa Kirby And Yahya Abdul-Mateen In Apple's Sci-Fi Movie
Recommended For You:

Liminal Set Photos Reveal First Look At Vanessa Kirby And Yahya Abdul-Mateen In Apple's Sci-Fi Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/18/2026, 12:37 PM
Holy shit maybe they should've waited to finish the cgi
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2026, 12:39 PM


I think Fassbender and Vikander are both great.

But I am not a fan of hardly any Asian cinema, so I'll pass.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/18/2026, 12:41 PM
That trailer needs more close-ups of guns.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/18/2026, 12:49 PM
surprised so many reviewers are comparing parts of this to Mad Max Fury Road; only one of the BEST action movies of all time... anyways, im out

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder