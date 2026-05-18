Hope: First Trailer For Na Hong-Jin's Creature Feature Starring Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Released

South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin's (The Wailing, The Chaser, The Medium) latest movie, Hope, held its world premiere during this year's Cannes Film Festival, and the first trailer and poster have been released online.

The reactions from Cannes really are all over the map, with some critics won over by what sounds like a wild mix of sci-fi, comedy, action and gruesome horror, and others dismissing the movie as an overlong, tonally incongruent mess with terrible CGI.

Hope stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Hoyeon Jung, with Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Russell as the alien invaders.

“I just fell in love with Asian cinema,” said Vikander when asked what convinced her to join the cast during the Cannes press conference. "I was intrigued. I didn’t think, I said yes! I think director Na is incredible, such a visionary, and I felt very honored to be part of his film.”

As for Fassbender?: “Alicia told me to do it.”

Hong-jin revealed that a sequel is a definite possibility, and there's a script ready to go.

“I think you can readily imagine this sequel. And there’s a script that’s already been done that I’d like to shoot. So if I have the opportunity, I would indeed make a sequel if possible.”

Despite the mixed response from Cannes, Hope is currently sitting at 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out the trailer and poster below, along with some of the reactions.

A glimpse of HOPE. A new film from Na Hong-Jin starring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Taylor Russell, and Cameron Britton. Coming to theaters Fall 2026. pic.twitter.com/3ie58xM5Kz — NEON (@neonrated) May 18, 2026

Hope: the first hour of Na Hong-jin’s blockbuster creature feature is electric. then you actually *see* the creature and it all falls apart. the script is worthy of the Mummy Returns-level CGI. something went very wrong here.



my #Cannes review: https://t.co/aYGB4nBK53 pic.twitter.com/hThnhV9wRh — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 17, 2026

Na Hong-Jin’s sci-fi creature feature #Hope begins as a tension-packed adventure that soon loses footing in overlong sequences, CGI screwery, and a flimsy screenplay fit for Kevin Feige.



Read @lou_kicks' #Cannes2026 review: https://t.co/8zQm9DhCjj pic.twitter.com/qugXjaSqLB — The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) May 18, 2026

Folie furieuse #Hope !



Un ride d'action démentiel couplé à un film de monstres (et plus) où le sang coule à flots dans un chaos jubilatoire de près de 3h.



Sans doute un peu trop répétitif mais un gros délire qui se permet même de ridiculiser les codes hollywoodiens. #Cannes2026 pic.twitter.com/QmEXPbzyzV — Alexandre Janowiak (@A_Janowiak) May 17, 2026

The first hour of HOPE is action cinema at full force, with spectacle not seen since Mad Max: Fury Road, with a few glorious Spielberg-isms thrown in. It sags in the middle, and gets repetitive but the final chase brings the movie roaring back. Thin plot.. massive cinema. Cannes… pic.twitter.com/3bfmfAW9gH — Saulo Ferreira @ Cannes (@saulocferreira) May 17, 2026

Hope is not really a genre movie or some riff on Spielberg and Mad Max Fury Road. It is very much its own thing and conveys the total helplessness of a rural town coming together in the face of an outsider threat that they do not understand but their unshakeable resolve and… pic.twitter.com/bDYfGALold — Zak (@zakfilm) May 18, 2026