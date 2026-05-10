Liminal Set Photos Reveal First Look At Vanessa Kirby And Yahya Abdul-Mateen In Apple's Sci-Fi Movie

Liminal is currently shooting in New York, and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first set photos and videos reveal a first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby and Wonder Man's Yahya Abdul-Mateen in the sci-fi action-thriller.

The actress is no stranger to action fare, as she also counts the Mission: Impossible franchise and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw among her credits. Later this year, she'll reprise her role as Sue Storm in Avengers: Doomsday for Marvel Studios.

As for Abdul-Mateen, beyond his MCU role, he counts the likes of Watchmen, Man on Fire, and the Aquaman franchise among his credits.

Apple Original Films announced that it had landed Liminal in March, with Abdul-Mateen and Kirby announced as the movie's leads. Developed by Apple Studios, Louis Leterrier (Fast X, The Incredible Hulk) is directing.

The sci-fi project is based on the AWA graphic novel Telepaths by Eisner Award winner J. Michael Straczynski, Steve Epting and Brian Reber.

"An electromagnetic disturbance results in the sudden awakening of telepathic powers in a tenth of the Earth’s population," reads the description for the graphic novel (plot details for the movie are currently being kept under wraps).

"In the moments after the world comes to grips with this development, newly telepathic Boston police find themselves sent against a wrongly convicted prisoner who becomes a hero and leader of other telepaths trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets. Both are heroes of their own story, and the future may depend on whether or not trust can be found between them."

Zach Studin will produce for AWA Studios. Kevin Walsh will produce for The Walsh Company via his overall deal with Apple Studios. Ray Angelic will serve as executive producer, along with Straczynski, Epting and Reber. The project was written by Justin Rhodes (Terminator: Dark Fate). Co-producers are Patrick McNamara for The Walsh Company, and Juliet Kirby.

Liminal doesn't have a release date but will likely debut on Apple TV next year. Stay tuned for updates.