Liminal Set Photos Reveal First Look At Vanessa Kirby And Yahya Abdul-Mateen In Apple's Sci-Fi Movie

Liminal Set Photos Reveal First Look At Vanessa Kirby And Yahya Abdul-Mateen In Apple's Sci-Fi Movie

The first photos and footage from Liminal reveal Vanessa Kirby and Yahya Abdul-Mateen in Apple's adaptation of the J. Michael Straczynski (Amazing Spider-Man) penned graphic novel published by AWA.

News
By JoshWilding - May 10, 2026 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Liminal is currently shooting in New York, and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first set photos and videos reveal a first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby and Wonder Man's Yahya Abdul-Mateen in the sci-fi action-thriller.

The actress is no stranger to action fare, as she also counts the Mission: Impossible franchise and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw among her credits. Later this year, she'll reprise her role as Sue Storm in Avengers: Doomsday for Marvel Studios.

As for Abdul-Mateen, beyond his MCU role, he counts the likes of Watchmen, Man on Fire, and the Aquaman franchise among his credits. 

Apple Original Films announced that it had landed Liminal in March, with Abdul-Mateen and Kirby announced as the movie's leads. Developed by Apple Studios, Louis Leterrier (Fast X, The Incredible Hulk) is directing. 

The sci-fi project is based on the AWA graphic novel Telepaths by Eisner Award winner J. Michael Straczynski, Steve Epting and Brian Reber.

"An electromagnetic disturbance results in the sudden awakening of telepathic powers in a tenth of the Earth’s population," reads the description for the graphic novel (plot details for the movie are currently being kept under wraps).

"In the moments after the world comes to grips with this development, newly telepathic Boston police find themselves sent against a wrongly convicted prisoner who becomes a hero and leader of other telepaths trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets. Both are heroes of their own story, and the future may depend on whether or not trust can be found between them."

Zach Studin will produce for AWA Studios. Kevin Walsh will produce for The Walsh Company via his overall deal with Apple Studios. Ray Angelic will serve as executive producer, along with Straczynski, Epting and Reber. The project was written by Justin Rhodes (Terminator: Dark Fate). Co-producers are Patrick McNamara for The Walsh Company, and Juliet Kirby.

Liminal doesn't have a release date but will likely debut on Apple TV next year. Stay tuned for updates.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Fantastic Four Director To Helm New Planet Of The Apes Movie... Which Will Not Be A Sequel To Kingdom
Related:

The Fantastic Four Director To Helm New Planet Of The Apes Movie... Which Will Not Be A Sequel To Kingdom
Rogue Trooper Teaser Trailer Released For Duncan Jones' 2000 AD Adaptation As Full Cast Is Revealed
Recommended For You:

Rogue Trooper Teaser Trailer Released For Duncan Jones' 2000 AD Adaptation As Full Cast Is Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/10/2026, 6:54 AM

Hollywood leftist agenda will be firmly implanted.

Barf!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder