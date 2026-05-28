Disclosure Day First Reactions Hail Sci-Fi Thriller As "Steven Spielberg's Best Movie In 20 Years"

Universal Pictures released a final trailer for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day yesterday when tickets went on sale, and the first social media reactions to the mysterious sci-fi thriller have now been shared online.
Two screenings were held over the past couple of nights, and it's clear that most critics (and influencers) who attended were very impressed with the film, with more than one post hailing Disclosure Day as "Spielberg's best movie in 20 years."
Not every reaction is quite as glowing, and it's always best to wait until the full reviews drop for a more balanced consensus. Still, it's hard not to be excited at the prospect of a return to form for the legendary filmmaker
For a while after the release of what arguably remains his most iconic film, Jaws, Spielberg was pretty much synonymous with the sci-fi genre, helming the likes of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Close Encounters, and later A.I., Minority Report and War of the Worlds. His last sci-fi film was Ready Player One, which was (mostly) positively reviewed, but was seen as something of a disappointment when it came to global box office takings (just over $600 million).
“There are those who know exactly what is happening in our skies [and] this movie will cause you to ask a lot of questions,” Spielberg said in a recent interview. “This is a movie that needs to be experienced, and what you need to get from the beginning to the end is a seatbelt.”
If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.
Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).
Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth.
Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.