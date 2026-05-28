Disclosure Day First Reactions Hail Sci-Fi Thriller As "Steven Spielberg's Best Movie In 20 Years"

Universal Pictures released a final trailer for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day yesterday when tickets went on sale, and the first social media reactions to the mysterious sci-fi thriller have now been shared online.

Two screenings were held over the past couple of nights, and it's clear that most critics (and influencers) who attended were very impressed with the film, with more than one post hailing Disclosure Day as "Spielberg's best movie in 20 years."

Not every reaction is quite as glowing, and it's always best to wait until the full reviews drop for a more balanced consensus. Still, it's hard not to be excited at the prospect of a return to form for the legendary filmmaker

For a while after the release of what arguably remains his most iconic film, Jaws, Spielberg was pretty much synonymous with the sci-fi genre, helming the likes of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Close Encounters, and later A.I., Minority Report and War of the Worlds. His last sci-fi film was Ready Player One, which was (mostly) positively reviewed, but was seen as something of a disappointment when it came to global box office takings (just over $600 million).

“There are those who know exactly what is happening in our skies [and] this movie will cause you to ask a lot of questions,” Spielberg said in a recent interview. “This is a movie that needs to be experienced, and what you need to get from the beginning to the end is a seatbelt.”

#DisclosureDay is like E.T. and LOST in one.



Steven Spielberg is all in on engaging mystery and some astounding bits of camera work. Emily Blunt is exhaustingly good, Colman Domingo stands out.



It’s a mysterious, tense thrill that largely gives what it promises. Good movie. pic.twitter.com/DaaBZnUkO8 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) May 28, 2026

I regret to inform you that DISCLOSURE DAY is not the best Spielberg movie in 20 years or whatever people have been saying. But it is quite good. Beneath a mess of half-baked ideas and plotlines, the bones of classic Spielberg sci-fi are still strong enough to deliver a good romp — Jake (@jacobkleinman) May 28, 2026

DISCLOSURE DAY is top tier Spielberg, as exhilarating as RAIDERS but with the emotional texture & increased ambition of his post-9/11 work. Right from the opening Spielberg lays down the gauntlet and reminds you that he does this stuff better than anybody in the history of film. https://t.co/Q8ZAWAZE0J — Jim Hemphill (@JimmyHemphill) May 27, 2026

I can't remember the last time I loved a Spielberg movie as much as #DisclosureDay -- thrilling, funny, deeply emotional and impeccably acted (Emily Blunt, in particular, is astounding). Full of mystery and wonder, it proves that nobody does it quite like Spielberg. Just great.👽 pic.twitter.com/COlDCJlILZ — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 27, 2026

DISCLOSURE DAY is top tier Spielberg, as exhilarating as RAIDERS but with the emotional texture & increased ambition of his post-9/11 work. Right from the opening Spielberg lays down the gauntlet and reminds you that he does this stuff better than anybody in the history of film. https://t.co/Q8ZAWAZE0J — Jim Hemphill (@JimmyHemphill) May 27, 2026

I loved #DisclosureDay.



A dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder.



It's Spielberg's best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/cidIVruAtr — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 27, 2026

In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with #DisclosureDay.

I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same. Stop watching the… pic.twitter.com/a0ZJU8miYw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 27, 2026

#DisclosureDay is the weirdest movie Spielberg’s ever made (complimentary). Breathtaking compositions, David Koepp’s X-FILES-meets-The Bible script is one big high-wire act, Emily Blunt’s most accomplished performance, John Williams’ best score in years. Riveting, moving stuff. pic.twitter.com/HzncLRORLD — Bill Bria (@billbria) May 27, 2026

Disclosure Day is ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL! Truly something special. I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twlight Zone, something new entirely. I shed a tear at the end. WOW. pic.twitter.com/w7UOEpOgmh — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 27, 2026

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.