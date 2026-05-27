Enola Holmes 3 Trailer Sends Millie Bobby Brown On A Quest To Find Her Missing Brother

Enola Holmes 3 Trailer Sends Millie Bobby Brown On A Quest To Find Her Missing Brother

The official teaser trailer for Enola Holmes 3 has arrived, offering a first look at what's to come for our heroine as she embarks on her biggest adventure yet: to find her missing brother Sherlock!

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By RohanPatel - May 27, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Sherlock Holmes

As we prepare for a jam-packed June of movies, Netflix has launched the first official teaser trailer for one of their big summer releases, Enola Holmes 3

The new trailer reveals that the third film will send our heroine Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) to the island nation of Malta, where she'll be tasked with locating Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), who's been kidnapped by an unknown adversary.

It looks like there'll also be a wedding as Enola and Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) take the next step in their relationship, but, based on everything exploding around her, it remains to be seen whether she'll actually make it to the alter alive. 

The trilogy is adapted from "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" novels by Nancy Springer, although the films have deviated considerably from the source material. Regardless, both of the previous installments were massive successes for Netflix and provided Millie Bobby Brown another franchise after her star-making role in Stranger Things

The new film's cast features Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, The Electric State) as Enola Holmes, Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Jay Kelly) as Tewkesbury, Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Tenet) as Dr. John Watson, Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, the Harry Potter series) as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune, Ballerina) as Moriarty.

Philip Barantini (Adolescence; Boiling Point) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 scribe Jack Thorne.

Millie Bobby Brown most recently appeared in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and is one of the streamer's most popular stars. This will be her fifth movie for the streamer, after Enola HolmesEnola Holmes 2Damsel, and The Electric State.

Her other credits include Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. KongOnce Upon a Time in WonderlandModern Family, and Grey's Anatomy

Brown's upcoming slate also includes Just Picture It, an upcoming romantic comedy also for Netflix, where she'll star opposite Gabriel LaBelle. It's due out 2026/2027. 

Enola Holmes 3 starts streaming on July 1! 

Watch the official trailer below:

Tis I do?! The critically-acclaimed ‘Enola Holmes’ franchise has returned, taking Enola far from London, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

Directed by Philip Barantini (the Emmy Award-winning director of ‘Adolescence’), the film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter.

ENOLA HOLMES 3 premieres JULY 1, only on Netflix.

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About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/27/2026, 7:06 PM
This thing ...lol

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