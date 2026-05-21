Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Trailer And Poster See Toph Join The Ranks Of Team Avatar

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Trailer And Poster See Toph Join The Ranks Of Team Avatar

A new trailer and poster for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 have been released, and as Toph joins the rest of Team Avatar, all signs point to Netflix delivering a fan-pleasing take on Book Two: Earth.

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Toonado.com

The first full trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is finally here (via Toonado.com), and it highlights Avatar Aang's mission to master earthbending with the help of Toph Beifong. As the young hero observes, she is, in his opinion, "the best earthbender I've ever seen."

There are also hints of some strange goings on in Ba Sing Se, and a first look at Wan Shi Tong, an ancient, wise, and powerful spirit who collects information for his Spirit Library. Look closely, and you'll also catch sight of the Painted Lady and Blue Spirit.

It's been two years since Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted on Netflix, and this batch of episodes promises to adapt the second season of the animated series, a.k.a. Book Two: Earth. As hoped, it looks like the live-action series is giving us its spin on the beloved episode, "Appa's Lost Days." 

Netflix renewed the show for two seasons after the first batch of episodes launched on the streaming platform. Those have been filmed back-to-back, with Season 2 and 3 both in post-production. The former launches next month, and we'd bet on the latter following in 2027. 

In Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

Showrunner Albert Kim previously explained his approach to the series when he said, "I've used the term that this is a remix, not a cover, in that you've got to hit a lot of familiar notes, but you can't forget that this is supposed to be a new song. So obviously, there are story points and characters that you have to do fairly faithfully from the original."

"But at the same time, you're literally translating something from 2D to 3D, and that meant dimensionalizing the story, taking it into new places, filling in some of the gaps. There are certain scenes that you never saw in the original, whether it's the attack on the Southern Air Temple or the Agni Kai between Ozai and Zuko."

"And those are things that I knew we needed to see in order to make it feel much more grounded as a live-action show. So it was about feeling your way throughout the process," he continued. "Where can we take the story into the new directions that still feels true to the spirit of the original? And that's what it all comes down to, making sure it feels like it was Avatar in spirit."

The cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 includes Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Miya Cech, along with Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Ty Lee, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang, and Daniel Dae Kim. It revolves around Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

The series premieres on Netflix on June 25.

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JoshWilding
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/21/2026, 12:24 PM
Season 1 was awful in nearly every single way. Couldn't even finish it. One of the best animated shows ever can't get a proper adaptation.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 5/21/2026, 12:30 PM
@FireGunn - Reboot the CIA
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2026, 12:51 PM
@FireGunn - have not saw show can’t judge but some movies and tv shows have some minor changes Spider-Man goood example , sentry origin in thunderbolts , she hulk , elsa bloodstone always red hair in books in movie black hair , depends what you want to compare them to dc , marvel Minor changes.,

Sonic had big changes same with Mario there big hit
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/21/2026, 12:24 PM
No sign of Mai or Ty Lee?
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/21/2026, 12:40 PM
@FusionWarrior -

If certain people's reaction to Azula's casting is anything to go by, the less we see of Ty Lee the better.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/21/2026, 12:25 PM
God...could they get another Photoshop artist who is not lazy and uses AI? Good god this poster is shit.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 5/21/2026, 12:40 PM
@Irregular - So lazy
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/21/2026, 12:36 PM
I'm really hoping that the new sequel series about how everyone hates Korra for breaking the universe is good. Because this show and the leaked animated movie are not it.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/21/2026, 12:43 PM
User Comment Image
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 5/21/2026, 12:39 PM
Was season 1 any good??
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/21/2026, 12:41 PM
@XenoJazz -

Hit or miss. Not quite "bad", but definitely could be better.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 5/21/2026, 12:49 PM
@XenoJazz - it was okay. Could have been better. Season 2 looks good though. Action looks great!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/21/2026, 12:40 PM
I'll stick with Shyamalan's version, thanks.
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/21/2026, 12:41 PM
The first one was decent enough. It's something about live-action that doesn't translate the tone very well. There was a certain weariness to the show, but also hope and optimism that kind of showed in the color of the world that doesn't show here.

Anyway, good trailer. Book 2 was peak. I hope they do it justice. Toph the goat
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/21/2026, 12:42 PM
@MyCoolYoung -

With live action adaptations of Ba Sing Se and Alabasta so close together, I kinda wonder if Sarandos knew something beforehand.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 12:44 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I agree

It feels a bit too muted and dramatic because while the show could certainly be the latter , it still had a certain lightness and sense of humor that isn’t as prevalent here.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 12:45 PM
@MyCoolYoung - also Avatar was one of if not the only show fir me where every season was better then the last.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 5/21/2026, 12:49 PM
I appreciated the first season. Hopefully it gets better. I love everything avatar.

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