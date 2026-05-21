Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Trailer And Poster See Toph Join The Ranks Of Team Avatar

The first full trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is finally here (via Toonado.com), and it highlights Avatar Aang's mission to master earthbending with the help of Toph Beifong. As the young hero observes, she is, in his opinion, "the best earthbender I've ever seen."

There are also hints of some strange goings on in Ba Sing Se, and a first look at Wan Shi Tong, an ancient, wise, and powerful spirit who collects information for his Spirit Library. Look closely, and you'll also catch sight of the Painted Lady and Blue Spirit.

It's been two years since Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted on Netflix, and this batch of episodes promises to adapt the second season of the animated series, a.k.a. Book Two: Earth. As hoped, it looks like the live-action series is giving us its spin on the beloved episode, "Appa's Lost Days."

Netflix renewed the show for two seasons after the first batch of episodes launched on the streaming platform. Those have been filmed back-to-back, with Season 2 and 3 both in post-production. The former launches next month, and we'd bet on the latter following in 2027.

In Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

Showrunner Albert Kim previously explained his approach to the series when he said, "I've used the term that this is a remix, not a cover, in that you've got to hit a lot of familiar notes, but you can't forget that this is supposed to be a new song. So obviously, there are story points and characters that you have to do fairly faithfully from the original."

"But at the same time, you're literally translating something from 2D to 3D, and that meant dimensionalizing the story, taking it into new places, filling in some of the gaps. There are certain scenes that you never saw in the original, whether it's the attack on the Southern Air Temple or the Agni Kai between Ozai and Zuko."

"And those are things that I knew we needed to see in order to make it feel much more grounded as a live-action show. So it was about feeling your way throughout the process," he continued. "Where can we take the story into the new directions that still feels true to the spirit of the original? And that's what it all comes down to, making sure it feels like it was Avatar in spirit."

The cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 includes Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Miya Cech, along with Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Ty Lee, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang, and Daniel Dae Kim. It revolves around Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

The series premieres on Netflix on June 25.