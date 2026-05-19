The Mandalorian And Grogu's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Review Declare: "This Is Not The Way"

The Mandalorian And Grogu's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Review Declare: &quot;This Is Not The Way&quot;

With the first wave of reviews counted for The Mandalorian and Grogu, the show has hit Rotten Tomatoes with a "Fresh" score, but most critics appear disappointed with the latest Star Wars movie.

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

When Bob Iger returned to Disney as CEO, he quickly decided to dial back his predecessor's (and his one-time successor, Bob Chapek) spending on Disney+ content. That led to a reduction in original content on the platform and a major pivot for at least a couple of small-screen projects. 

A Moana TV series became the Moana 2 movie, while Jon Favreau put his scripts for The Mandalorian Season 4 to one side to write and direct a feature, The Mandalorian and Grogu. Despite how beloved the TV show is, excitement from the start has been muted, with many arguing that it just looked like another episode of The Mandalorian.

Alas, it seems that's the opinion of most critics, too. Following a seven-year wait for a new Star Wars movie, reviews suggest that The Mandalorian and Grogu is not the way for this long-running franchise. 

Low on stakes and lacking the sort of epicness that's expected from this Galaxy Far, Far Away, it seems the idea to make this a new-viewer-friendly standalone tale has simply not panned out. Ultimately, box office takings will decide the future of Din Djarin and Grogu, but if the movie bombs, then how likely is it that Season 4 becomes a reality on streaming? 

Only time will tell on that front, but as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, with 77 verdicts counted, The Mandalorian and Grogu has a "Fresh" 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That keeps it out of "Rotten" territory by 2%. 

The score is better than Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (51%) and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (54%), but beneath Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (62%) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (69%).

"By nudging 'The Mandalorian' onto the big screen," writes Variety"Disney, the purveyor of the 'Star Wars' multiverse, is offering nothing more (or less) than a couple of likeable, diverting, semi-forgettable episodes jammed together, albeit with the lavishly scaled action of a big-budget movie adventure."

Deadline adds, "At the end of the day, [The Mandalorian and Grogu] is what it is, and the fanbase will show up for it, much like they did last time. But for how much longer? The same fans are tired of being in the limbo between the original films and the prequels, and they want to see more of the minor characters than the usual suspects."

"The Mandalorian and Grogu (not a title that rolls trippingly off the tongue) mostly fulfills its goal of being better than the much-maligned The Rise of Skywalker and giving its titular characters a viable launch on the big screen," notes The Hollywood Reporter"But it’s hard not to wish that had aimed been a bit higher."

Empire concludes, "The first Star Wars film in nearly a decade doesn’t shake up the formula: instead, it’s a lively if inessential extended episode of the series. But Mando remains cool, and Grogu remains cute." 

GamesRadar+'s verdict expands on that by explaining, "As a simple adventure story, The Mandalorian and Grogu is a lot of fun with Baby Yoda's sheer adorableness doing a lot of heavy lifting. Epic action and a pulsating score help bring this story to a cinematic level that feels a real step up from season 3. Yet, with surprisingly low stakes for a Star Wars movie, it all ends up feeling rather inconsequential."

Over to The Guardian, it's said, "The badass bounty hunter and his little green friend take on the Empire and Jabba the Hutt’s family in this solid enough addition to the ever-expanding universe."

Ultimately, io9's review seems to best sum up how many critics seem to feel about The Mandalorian and Grogu:

"In the end, The Mandalorian and Grogu is a throwaway adventure in the lives of these characters. A blip. A side quest. It doesn’t add anything of true significance to Star Wars as a whole or, more importantly, to the lore of the Mandalorian and Grogu as characters. It’s just a mindless ride. A way to kill two hours and forget about the world. Which would have been acceptable if the film left you feeling anything beyond that. This is Star Wars, for crying out loud. A chance to be an entertaining, exciting spectacle, and also leave the audience in awe. That’s something which, on occasion, The Mandalorian show did. It’s a shame the movie version doesn’t. The Mandalorian and Grogu is ultimately nothing more than a longer, better-looking, mid-tier episode of the show. Some will find it passable, but Star Wars deserves better. This is not the way."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SATW42
SATW42 - 5/19/2026, 1:15 PM
What do we think the Venn Diagram is of people who said the video game Mixtape is crap and the reviews mustve been bought, and people who will point and say "see star wars sucks look at these reviews!"

I'm willing to be it's close to a [frick]ing circle.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/19/2026, 1:15 PM
Another day, another grammatical error in the title.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/19/2026, 1:19 PM
This is going to get dumped on d+ next week with no physical release. That's gonna suck. I have every star wars movie on steel book. I won't get this one sadly.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/19/2026, 1:21 PM
The 'Fandom Menace' strikes again. Here's a review I saw earlier today from someone whose opinion I respect:

"THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Is a Fun Pulpy Star Wars Adventure and It Was an Absolute Blast"

Looking forward to it on Thursday. I'll let you know how it is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 1:22 PM
Honestly , I have been expecting a mixed response to the movie so this is more or less about what I thought it would be in terms of critical reception to the film hence it’s not surprising tbh…

As of now , the highest score I have seen it get is a 7/7.5 out of 10 from some reviewers which to me means it’s a decent-solid film but we’ll see.

It just seems like it’s very much in line with the show so if you liked that (particularly S1 & S2) then you’ll enjoy this but if not or your over it then you won’t , simple as that.

Personally , I think the movie has seemed really fun so I’m looking forward to checking it out!!.

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