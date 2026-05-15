The Mandalorian And Grogu First Reactions Are Mixed But Mostly Positive For Latest Star Wars Movie

The Mandalorian and Grogu was finally screened to critics last night, and following the movie's world premiere, we have the first social media reactions (via SFFGazette.com).

Most are very positive, promising Star Wars fans a fun, pulpy summer blockbuster. There's plenty of action and heart, along with the expected Grogu cuteness. It also sounds like Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt is a scene-stealer, despite only being shown fleetingly in trailers and TV spots.

However, the consensus seems to be that, for better or worse, it feels like a feature-length episode of The Mandalorian (most are just happy to see the Star Wars franchise back on the big screen).

Filmmaker Jon Favreau has confirmed that The Mandalorian and Grogu isn't a condensed version of Season 4, and it will seemingly be a standalone adventure with a similar feel to Season 1 and 2. That may disappoint fans hoping for world-building, whether it's a deep dive into Mandalore lore or Moff Gideon's apparent involvement with Supreme Leader Snoke's creation.

Ultimately, all signs point to this being an enjoyable Star Wars adventure, which might be exactly what the franchise needs after the mixed reaction to the sequel trilogy and the failed attempt to bring an icon like Han Solo back with a new actor. It may, however, be wise to temper expectations.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.