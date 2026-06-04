Masters Of The Universe: Camila Mendes Dons Teela's Classic Costume In New BTS Video - Spoilers

A TikTok video featuring several main Masters of the Universe cast members dancing to the rendition of 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up" from that viral Prince Adam video (you know the one) is doing the rounds on social media, and it features Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes sporting versions of Prince Adam and Teela's classic costumes.

Their outfits also take inspiration from the 2002 reboot and Netflix's recent Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

During a recent interview, Mendes revealed that her Teela costume was originally going to be closer to the character's outfit from the animated series.

"I was okay with it, but they decided that it would be kind of silly to have this warrior woman trotting around in a swimsuit among all these big, burly men.”

This isn't quite as revealing as the one-piece Teela wore in the original '80s cartoon, but the "Warrior Goddess" doesn't wear this costume for very long in the movie, anyway.

Spoilers follow.

Since this video was shared by Mendes herself and the movie's social media accounts, we can reveal that Teela, Adam and several other characters do indeed appear in costumes more akin to their animated counterparts at the end of the movie for a comedic scene (believe it or not) in which they stand in a circle laughing with their hands on their hips.

Camila Mendes con el cast de 'Masters of the Universe' via TikTok.



"Les presento mi debut como directora!!! mastersmovie llega a los cines este viernes 🪐" pic.twitter.com/T2SzhHxxTA — Camila Mendes Argentina (@CamilaMendesAR) June 3, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theatres on June 5.