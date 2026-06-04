Supergirl Official Poster Causes Confusion By Appearing To Feature A Star Wars: The Last Jedi Character

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale yesterday, with DC Studios debuting a final trailer along with a series of posters and BTS featurettes to promote the next DCU movie.

One of the posters features artwork from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Bilquis Evely, and spotlights renderings of Kara Zor-El, Ruthye Marye Knoll, and some of the aliens they'll encounter in the movie.

Fans have noticed that one of the creatures in the background bears a more-than-passing resemblance to a character from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Lexo Sooger was an obscure alien who briefly appeared in The Last Jedi's Canto Bight sequence, and looking at the side-by-side comparison below, it's difficult to imagine that this was purely a coincidence.

There is a similar-looking character in Supergirl, so the theory is that the artist simply used the wrong reference for this poster, though some have accused her of using AI.

Whatever the case may be, we expect Evely or DC to respond at some point.

Okay I’m seriously quite confused what is Lexo Sooger, an alien from Canto Bight, doing on this official Supergirl poster??? https://t.co/G1ZdnEryyJ pic.twitter.com/XdzDXGyXOB — Dan Star Wars Centralized 🟢 (@SCentralized) June 3, 2026

There’s a very similar creature design and it looks like Bilquis just got the wrong reference somehow pic.twitter.com/cjZpPjdvMG — anim.af (@af_anim) June 3, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”