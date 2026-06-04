Supergirl Official Poster Causes Confusion By Appearing To Feature A Star Wars: The Last Jedi Character

Supergirl Official Poster Causes Confusion By Appearing To Feature A Star Wars: The Last Jedi Character

This is an odd one, but some official Supergirl poster art quite clearly features an obscure character from Star Wars: The Last Jedi... for some reason.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale yesterday, with DC Studios debuting a final trailer along with a series of posters and BTS featurettes to promote the next DCU movie.

One of the posters features artwork from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Bilquis Evely, and spotlights renderings of Kara Zor-El, Ruthye Marye Knoll, and some of the aliens they'll encounter in the movie.

Fans have noticed that one of the creatures in the background bears a more-than-passing resemblance to a character from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Lexo Sooger was an obscure alien who briefly appeared in The Last Jedi's Canto Bight sequence, and looking at the side-by-side comparison below, it's difficult to imagine that this was purely a coincidence.

There is a similar-looking character in Supergirl, so the theory is that the artist simply used the wrong reference for this poster, though some have accused her of using AI.

Whatever the case may be, we expect Evely or DC to respond at some point.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 8:17 AM
I honestly this this will be a great summer popcorn flick, genuinely looking forward to seeing it, the more DC and Marvel we get the better,
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/4/2026, 8:29 AM
@Dcmarvel2025 - yesterday's trailer was 1,000 times better. Got me really excited.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/4/2026, 8:30 AM
@Dcmarvel2025 - indeed she is no cock at all
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 8:35 AM
@Malatrova15 - I'm sure you dream of cock alright 😂😂😂
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 8:39 AM
@lazlodaytona - very true I can't wait to see it
Fogs
Fogs - 6/4/2026, 8:19 AM
AI hallucination. 😂
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/4/2026, 8:23 AM
Still don’t like book I’ll give movie chance as I did with book maybe small chance I’ll like movie over book with movie have minor differences to book infity war did same thing with no Adam warlock same with avengers
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/4/2026, 8:33 AM
@dragon316 - .
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/4/2026, 8:26 AM
“ One of the posters features artwork from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Bilquis Evely, and spotlights renderings of Kara Zor-El, Ruthye Marye Knoll, and some of the aliens they'll encounter in the movie.”

I’m sorry but that was a doozy of a sentence to read.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 8:27 AM
I'm Excited for Supergirl. Coming Opening Day.

I hope it Exceeds Box Office Expectations.

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 8:29 AM
@OneMoreTime - Going
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/4/2026, 8:29 AM
AI Sludge

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 8:31 AM
@FireGunn -

User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/4/2026, 8:57 AM
@OneMoreTime - well... you know...

2034...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2026, 8:29 AM
eye didn't read the article butt eye decided that I’m just gonna take this news as confirmation that this movie is gunna bee complete sh1t
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/4/2026, 8:32 AM
That is one goofy looking poster.
However, that new trailer was so much more epic in scope compared to anything that's come before.
I'm very excited now.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/4/2026, 8:34 AM
Whatever the explanation is, whoops. 😂
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/4/2026, 8:43 AM
Am I the only one that thought Bilquis Evely was a cantina character name too?

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 8:47 AM
@Batmangina - Better than What We Have Today.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 8:57 AM
What a nontroversy
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/4/2026, 8:58 AM
Its all the same propaganda the characters are interchangeable
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/4/2026, 9:06 AM
"UMMMM, WHY IS LEXO SOOGER ON THIS POSTER?? I HOPE SOMEONE WAS FIRED !!!"

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 9:14 AM
Yeah , just seems like the wrong reference was used somehow and it was just a mixup more then anything else given how similar the alien designs seem…

Anyway , certainly worse places you can take reference from then TLJ since it’s one of the best SW films imo..;).

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Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/4/2026, 9:16 AM
So, an artist put a Glup Shitto in a poater as a joke and that is an "article"?
😑

I'm more bothered by the fact that this "Supergirl" has arms like twigs.

User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/4/2026, 9:31 AM
Okay, that’s pretty funny. Little whoopsie.

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