X-Men: Adam Driver Is Reportedly Paying MCU's Mister Sinister, Not Magneto; Updates On Cyclops, Emma Frost

Well, here's an intriguing twist. Following reports that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Megalopolis star Adam Driver has been cast as the MCU's Magneto in Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot, we have a huge update from @ApocHorseman.

The former Nexus Point News reporter—who has had several scoops confirmed by the trades—has taken to social media to admit that he made a mistake when he said that Driver was playing the Master of Magnetism.

Instead, the Kylo Ren actor is reportedly playing X-Men's Mister Sinister, a villain who we've heard is set to serve as the franchise's new big bad for some time now. This feels like a better fit for Driver, though nothing is official until we hear it from Marvel Studios.

The scooper added, "Bill Skarsgård is indeed one of the actors among a handful in the mix for Xavier. They're aiming young. Cooper Hoffman [is] also in the mix for Cyclops. He’s not the only choice, though."

Confirming that Emma Frost will appear in X-Men, @ApocHorseman said Marvel Studios is "down to a few choices" (Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney is not among them) for the White Queen. In fact, there's a "very good chance they reveal everyone at SDCC. I think they’ll have the cast ready by then."

As for Magneto, his status for the movie is unclear, though it's possible that he's being shelved for this first instalment after being front and centre in every previous X-Men movie produced by 20th Century Fox. Back to Scott Summers, though, and @MyTimeToShineH says Nicholas Alexander Chavez is not in the mix.

Created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Marc Silvestri, Mister Sinister made his full debut in Uncanny X-Men #221 in 1987. Born Nathaniel Essex, a brilliant but morally bankrupt Victorian scientist, he transformed himself into an immortal geneticist obsessed with evolution and mutant DNA after encountering Apocalypse.

Possessing enhanced strength, telepathy, telekinesis, regenerative abilities, shape-shifting powers, and vast scientific knowledge, Mister Sinister has become one of the X-Men's most dangerous enemies. His manipulations of the Summers and Grey bloodlines, along with his obsession with creating the "perfect" mutant, have made him a recurring mastermind behind some of Marvel's biggest X-Men storylines.

Driver has quietly built one of Hollywood's most impressive résumés over the past decade. After a breakout role as Adam Sackler in HBO's Girls, the actor became a household name when he was cast as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Since then, Driver has earned two Academy Award nominations for BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story. In the past, he's earned widespread acclaim for performances in movies like House of Gucci, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Last Duel, and Ferrari.

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is expected to be released in 2028.