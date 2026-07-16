X-Men: Adam Driver Is Reportedly Paying MCU's Mister Sinister, Not Magneto; Updates On Cyclops, Emma Frost

X-Men: Adam Driver Is Reportedly Paying MCU's Mister Sinister, Not Magneto; Updates On Cyclops, Emma Frost

In a surprise twist, a reliable insider is now reporting that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Adam Driver is playing Mister Sinister in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, not Magneto.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Well, here's an intriguing twist. Following reports that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Megalopolis star Adam Driver has been cast as the MCU's Magneto in Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot, we have a huge update from @ApocHorseman.

The former Nexus Point News reporter—who has had several scoops confirmed by the trades—has taken to social media to admit that he made a mistake when he said that Driver was playing the Master of Magnetism.

Instead, the Kylo Ren actor is reportedly playing X-Men's Mister Sinister, a villain who we've heard is set to serve as the franchise's new big bad for some time now. This feels like a better fit for Driver, though nothing is official until we hear it from Marvel Studios.

The scooper added, "Bill Skarsgård is indeed one of the actors among a handful in the mix for Xavier. They're aiming young. Cooper Hoffman [is] also in the mix for Cyclops. He’s not the only choice, though."

Confirming that Emma Frost will appear in X-Men, @ApocHorseman said Marvel Studios is "down to a few choices" (Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney is not among them) for the White Queen. In fact, there's a "very good chance they reveal everyone at SDCC. I think they’ll have the cast ready by then."

As for Magneto, his status for the movie is unclear, though it's possible that he's being shelved for this first instalment after being front and centre in every previous X-Men movie produced by 20th Century Fox. Back to Scott Summers, though, and @MyTimeToShineH says Nicholas Alexander Chavez is not in the mix.

Created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Marc Silvestri, Mister Sinister made his full debut in Uncanny X-Men #221 in 1987. Born Nathaniel Essex, a brilliant but morally bankrupt Victorian scientist, he transformed himself into an immortal geneticist obsessed with evolution and mutant DNA after encountering Apocalypse.

Possessing enhanced strength, telepathy, telekinesis, regenerative abilities, shape-shifting powers, and vast scientific knowledge, Mister Sinister has become one of the X-Men's most dangerous enemies. His manipulations of the Summers and Grey bloodlines, along with his obsession with creating the "perfect" mutant, have made him a recurring mastermind behind some of Marvel's biggest X-Men storylines.

Driver has quietly built one of Hollywood's most impressive résumés over the past decade. After a breakout role as Adam Sackler in HBO's Girls, the actor became a household name when he was cast as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Since then, Driver has earned two Academy Award nominations for BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story. In the past, he's earned widespread acclaim for performances in movies like House of GucciInside Llewyn DavisThe Last Duel, and Ferrari.

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is expected to be released in 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/16/2026, 1:37 PM
What a racket.
KetracelWhite74
KetracelWhite74 - 7/16/2026, 1:38 PM
Yeah that could work I guess.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/16/2026, 1:38 PM
How much is he paying him?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/16/2026, 1:40 PM
Guy double-dipped! Twice the coverage!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/16/2026, 2:04 PM
@TheFinestSmack - at this point, we should just wait on official announcements, rather than jumping the gun on these “official” castings.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/16/2026, 1:42 PM
Dope.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/16/2026, 1:42 PM
Driver would be a cool Magneto, but works better at Mister Sinister I think. Love the idea!
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/16/2026, 1:43 PM
Skarsgard for Xavier is such an odd choice. i used to think Cranston would be nice but not sure has the gentle aura of Professor X. i would have dug Esposito too if they didn't completely waste him as Sidewinder.
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 7/16/2026, 1:45 PM
I like this better than Magneto, honestly
TheDiverMan
TheDiverMan - 7/16/2026, 1:46 PM
That is a much better casting and I can definitely see him in this role.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/16/2026, 1:46 PM
This sounds like a classic game of telephone:

"Don't tell anyone, but Adam Driver may be playing a certain X-Men villain, but I can't say who..."

"EXCLUSIVE: Adam Driver is Officially Paying Magneto"

"No, I meant Mr. Sinister! But now I'm realizing that he'd be way better as Magneto..."
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2026, 1:48 PM
That wouldn't be bad, but I'd rather see Luke Evans as Mr. Sinister.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/16/2026, 1:49 PM
That's more like it!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/16/2026, 1:51 PM
Makes more sense than Magneto
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/16/2026, 1:51 PM
He's got the range to pull off both.
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JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 7/16/2026, 1:54 PM
This is a Prime Example of how my Dear ol Pappy old sayings to my two brothers and i, actually meant something. He always said boys listen to EVERYTHING being said. However believe NOTHING
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/16/2026, 1:55 PM
@JohnShaft - That’s some good advice.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/16/2026, 2:04 PM

If so, this blows.

Too many people will remember his sh!tty job in the last Shitty Star Wars trilogy that ruined SW for years. Plus he has stupid kinda messed up face.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/16/2026, 2:05 PM
@DocSpock - we know that’s you, Jon Hamm.
cocaegelo
cocaegelo - 7/16/2026, 2:07 PM
This is a shitty casting IMO. The 3 of them. I like Bill Skarsgard, but a 35-year-old Xavier is a big mistake; they should go for a 50-year-old Charles. Even if they're trying to make a First Class Xavier, this is the wrong age for him. The 2011 movie only worked for a 32-year-old Xavier because it was actually an "X-Men Class Zero". I'm not a huge fan of Adam Driver, I think he is too overrated, but I'm curious to see if he can handle a character like Nathaniel Essex. About Cooper Hoffman, he doesn't look like Cyclops, and I don't know if he could pull the looks of it. He is a good actor? Yes, he is, but nothing amazing. Just another Hollywood nepo-baby.

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