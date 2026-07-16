DC Studios May Have Quietly Scrapped Another "Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters" DCU Project

DC Studios May Have Quietly Scrapped Another &quot;Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters&quot; DCU Project

DC Studios' "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate hasn't come together in quite the way some fans hoped, and it appears another highly anticipated DCU project has fallen by the wayside.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: Deadline

Two years ago, the news broke that DC Studios was moving forward with an animated Blue Beetle TV series. At the time, it was said the show was already in development, with Miguel Puga (The Casagrandes) said to have been hard at work on it for months.

He was named as showrunner, while Cristian Martinez (Women of the Movement) was writing the series. Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, director and screenwriter of the 2023 movie, respectively, were named as executive producers alongside John Ricard and Galen Vaisman.

Jaime Reyes actor Xolo Maridueña was also confirmed to reprise his role alongside unnamed other actors who also starred in the Blue Beetle movie. However, there were conflicting reports about whether it was a continuation or a soft reboot meant to bring Jaime into the DCU without any DCEU baggage (the prevailing opinion was that it would likely be both).

Following the news that Maridueña will return as Blue Beetle in James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of TomorrowDeadline has shared an update on the animated project. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's gone the way of other unmade "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters DCU" movies and TV shows, Waller, The Authority, and Swamp Thing.

"Last year, HBO Max revealed it would prioritise adult and family programming, with children’s programming taking a step back because it doesn’t fare as well and is no longer viewed as a priority," the trade writes. "The Blue Beetle animated series was targeting young audiences, who made up a large swath of the giant bug’s fanbase. There have been no updates on the project since the original announcement."

While the Blue Beetle TV series hasn't been officially scrapped, it's telling that it wasn't mentioned at DC Studios' recent Annecy panel. At the animation event, we got updates on the likes of Creature Commandos Season 2 and My Adventures with Green Lantern, as well as confirmation that Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, and Krypto are in the works. 

Last year, Maridueña expressed his enthusiasm to play Blue Beetle again. "I'm ready to come back," he declared. "We're hitting hard this animated project, hoping to get this settled out this year to show everyone next year."

Asked if he'd spoken to Gunn about suiting up for real, Maridueña replied, "Look, he's got his hands in his kitchen. I don't want to walk in while the chef is doing his thing. But I can say that once they're finished with this three-course meal, I'm ready. And look, I have no reason to believe that he's lying."

"Like, whatever, we're adults, say whatever you want to say! [Laughs]" he continued. "I'm just happy to have done this first one and I'll continue to spread the word about that while we get the second one drafted up."

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/16/2026, 8:41 AM
Gunn knows his time is up. He knows that his contract won't get renewed. So if he knows, why do his delusional fans hold on to hope?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/16/2026, 9:00 AM
@FireGunn - mainly because one of his "delusional fans" is David Ellison. Who gave Gunn "kinda everything (he) wanted" in order to make him stay.

See you in 2036.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2026, 9:07 AM
@UltimaRex - that deal isn't going through
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/16/2026, 9:19 AM
@bobevanz - as much as hate to admit it, all Paramount has to do is dangle Rush Hour 4 in front of Trump and he'll probably shred those lawsuits.

Even if not, whatever DC studios did to impress Ellison will probably work on whoever else walks through their door...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2026, 8:42 AM
Most of what DC announces never sees the light of day; it's been like this for decades.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/16/2026, 8:58 AM
I do believe the GUNNIVERSE is fully cooked and is actually WORSE than the SNYDERVERSE.

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At least Zack had the Trinity on screen.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/16/2026, 9:06 AM
@Batmangina - David Ellison doesn't think the DCU is "cooked". Whether you think it's better or worse than the Snyderverse however is your lookout.

I think they're equal (but obviously different) so far...
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/16/2026, 9:00 AM
Warner Bros: Take Man of Tomorrow away from Gunn immediately for major re-writes and re-shoots. Keep the Superman cast, never mention Kara again. DO NOT release Lanterns. All new writers and directors. Use Batman right away (with DICK GRAYSON), either a new one or maybe convince Reeves to let you use Battinson in this course-corrected DCU. Then bring in Green Lantern and Green Arrow in a team up standalone film like the 80's comics.

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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/16/2026, 9:07 AM
@FleischerSupes - cool story.

See you in 2036.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 7/16/2026, 9:00 AM
This is nothing new. Movie slates change all the time. This has happened with the MCU several times. But of course, the Gunn haters are going to jump all over this.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2026, 9:06 AM
@LoudLon - it's tiring being around here
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2026, 9:01 AM


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bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2026, 9:07 AM
@harryba11zack - he's an ICE agent now. What a human pile of crap
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2026, 9:15 AM
@bobevanz - wow!..... so he's like.... superman on screen and off screen
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2026, 9:03 AM
Hopefully they cancel Superman 2

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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/16/2026, 9:10 AM
@HashTagSwagg - well, they're not going to.

See you in 2036.
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/16/2026, 9:04 AM
Another addition to the Gunnslop graveyard

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Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/16/2026, 9:05 AM
Just scrap the whole thing
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2026, 9:05 AM
Remind me how this is the worst thing ever and how Gunn is the worst person alive
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/16/2026, 9:09 AM
With all the lawsuits going on with paramount, I wonder if the deal is actually gonna go through.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2026, 9:21 AM
@epc1122 - If they can't close it by the end of the year, then it may not happen; it's getting too expensive even with all the foreign backing.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/16/2026, 9:27 AM
@TheJok3r - after all that hbo stays the same and then gets billions bc the deal didn’t go through. Pretty brilliant if true.
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/16/2026, 9:26 AM
Rage-bait for the usual suspects.

lina
lina - 7/16/2026, 9:28 AM
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Forthas
Forthas - 7/16/2026, 9:34 AM
WHEN Gunn is fired, DC needs to do 3 things to bring their audience back, and rebooting is NOT an option anymore...It is a complete mess but I think if they could consolidate the best parts and actors into a universe that evolves from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy, it may not be able to course correct and save this dying brand.

1) Hire Jonathan Nolan to lead the DC universe that takes up just after the end of Man of Steel and restore Henry Cavill as Superman. Bring back Zack Snyder to complete a Superman solo trilogy (but DO NOT let him write any part of it).

2) Bring back Christian Bale as Batman. Use many of the people that inhabited the DCEU and the DCU in roles that mirror or are a better fit for various roles. For example: Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Sacha Calle as Supergirl would reprise their roles but it would be grounded and disconnected from their previous iterations. Recast others like Mark Strong as Lex Luthor (instead of Dr. Sivana), Gal Gadot as Ursa (instead of Wonder Woman), Emily Beecham as Poison Ivy (instead of Alura Zor-El) and David Cornswet as Hal Jordan)

3) Cancel all future "The Batman" productions and incorporate villains like the Penguin, Riddler, and Sofia Falcone into the Nolan-verse.

While certainly not an ideal situation and quite messy, at this point a full on reboot just won't work anymore. NO ONE has any confidence in yet another restart.

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