Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Details On Florence Pugh's Supposed "NSFW" Cameo Revealed - Spoilers

Rumors that Florence Pugh is set to return as Yelena Belova for a cameo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been circulating for quite a while at this stage, and Kevin Feige all-but confirmed the Thunderbolts* star's involvement during a recent interview.

Initial reports suggested that Pugh's scene would be "comedic" in nature, and more recently, Daniel Richtman claimed that the sequence would feature Yelena and Spidey "seeing each other naked."

This was obviously never going to be some kind of full-on NSFW nude scene, and Richtman has now shared a full breakdown.

If you'd rather not know what Pugh's cameo entails before seeing the movie, beware of spoilers from this point on.

"[The scene] takes place in] a bathhouse and [Yelena is] already in the pool. Never gets out. We never see below the shoulder. She says [Spider-Man] has to take off his suit to ensure he doesn’t have weapons, so it’s a hilarious moment of him coming out in shorts and his mask. And he’s jacked. She checks him out, but It's more her laughing at him for never taking the mask off."

It sounds like a fun scene, but it would be somewhat surprising if this turned out to be Pugh's only appearance in the movie. There's been a lot of speculation that Belova will also factor into Brand New Day's post-credits scene, possibly as an Avengers: Doomsday lead-in.

You can check out a new "Hidden Hero" featurette below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Mark Ruffalo, "Hidden Hero" featurette pic.twitter.com/tMeqBDhQVn — cinemabang.com (@CinemabangCom) July 16, 2026

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

This would obviously be a huge win for Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, and superhero cinema in general. The MCU has been crying out for a big Deadpool and Wolverine-sized hit, and the recent Supergirl proved to be a critical and commercial disaster for DC Studios.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.