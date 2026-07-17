Cinemark Gives Us An Inside Look at What It Takes To Bring The Odyssey To IMAX

Christopher Nolan is no stranger to using IMAX cameras in his filmography, dating back to The Dark Knight. The 2008 blockbuster was the first mainstream Hollywood release to utilize the technology for major action scenes. Since then, the filmmaker has embraced the IMAX experience for all of his releases. However, The Odyssey is the first commercial feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.

To mark this milestone in film, Cinemark, along with AMC theatres, has partnered to upgrade select theatres for the event. These projection updates include four new IMAX with Laser systems, upgrades for 12 existing locations, and the activation of three new 70mm film projection systems to be able to present the film in its purest analog format.

With The Odyssey now officially in theatres, Cinemark has taken to social media to provide an inside look at what it takes to bring this massive event film to the big screen.

@cinemark You asked, we answered! Here's the behind the scenes of getting ready for The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm at Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX in Dallas, TX 2.1 million feet of film, weighing 846 lbs! 🤯 #Cinemark #TheOdyssey ♬ original sound - Cinemark

The reel boasts a massive 2.1 million feet of film, weighing an astonishing 846lbs in total, which translates to 640,000 meters and 383.7kg for you non-U.S. readers.

Regardless of how you feel about the latest film from Christopher Nolan, it's a massive milestone for film lovers everywhere.

The Odyssey is now playing everywhere. Early reviews and reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with some outlets hailing it as one of the greatest films of the past few decades. The Odyssey is currently sitting at an impressive 96% critic score with 291 reviews and 97% popcorn meter with over 1000 reviews at the time of writing, on Rotten Tomatoes. The Odyssey is projected to earn between $85 million and $105 million domestically in its opening weekend, with a global launch exceeding $200 million. Propelled by an estimated $15 million in Thursday night previews.

Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theatres everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip