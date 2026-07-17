X-Men Rumor: Alien: Romulus Star Cailee Spaeny Emerges As Frontrunner To Play MCU's Rogue

X-Men Rumor: Alien: Romulus Star Cailee Spaeny Emerges As Frontrunner To Play MCU's Rogue

With Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny now said to be in the mix to play the MCU's Rogue in X-Men, Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton have also addressed their rumoured involvement.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

X-Men casting rumours have dominated the news cycle this week, lending some weight to theories that Marvel Studios might have an announcement planned for next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. 

With Adam Driver, Bill Skarsgård, and Cooper Hoffman all supposedly in the mix to play Magneto/Mister Sinister/William Stryker, Professor X, and Cyclops, @MyTimeToShineH is today reporting that Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus) has emerged as Marvel Studios and filmmaker Jake Schreier's top choice to play Rogue. 

Odessa A'zion, Margaret Qualley, and Inde Navarrette have all been mentioned before now, but as we're sure you'll remember from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, filling these roles often means going through many potential candidates. 

Spaeny first gained attention for her work in Pacific Rim Uprising and Bad Times at the El Royale. She'd later establish herself as one of Hollywood's brightest young stars with acclaimed performances in Priscilla, Civil War, and Alien: Romulus.

Created by Chris Claremont and Michael Golden, Rogue made her debut in 1981's Avengers Annual #10 as a member of Mystique's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants before eventually joining the X-Men. One of Marvel's most iconic mutants, Rogue possesses the ability to absorb another person's memories, powers, and life force through physical contact, forcing her to avoid even the simplest touch.

After permanently absorbing the powers of Carol Danvers, she gained superhuman strength, flight, and near invulnerability, becoming one of the X-Men's most powerful members. She remains one of the Marvel Universe's most popular mutants and was previously played by Anna Paquin.

Talking to The Playlist to promote Her Private Hell, another rumoured Rogue candidate, Sophie Thatcher, was asked about her possible MCU future and replied, "I haven’t heard that. I'm open. I'm open to anything. I don't really know that universe."

She added, "If I connect with the script and if it’s something—because it’s on such a large scale—if it’s a story that can help us and, like, help an audience, inform an audience, if there’s empathy there, then I’m open. It’s just about, you know, the collaborator and the script. I’m not ridding myself of 'Well, I can’t do commercial. I can’t do this. I can’t do that.' I’m incredibly open."

Charles Melton, a supposed frontrunner to play Beast, was also on hand. Asked if he's interested in reuniting with Schreier after their recent collaboration on Beef Season 2, he said, "Absolutely. It does interest me for sure. Oh, yeah. That would be cool. What a dream. What a dream."

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is expected to be released in 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Astroman
Astroman - 7/17/2026, 2:26 PM
Nope. Try again.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/17/2026, 2:35 PM
@Astroman - don’t worry, she’ll be “confirmed” to play Kitty Pride, Magick and Colossus before the weekend is over.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2026, 2:29 PM

User Comment Image

shes a bit of a midget butt thats nothing a good pair of stilts can't fix
Vigor
Vigor - 7/17/2026, 2:29 PM
It sounds incredibly easy to become a scooper. Just pick whomever is trending and say they'll be cast in whichever future movie is trending

Profit?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/17/2026, 2:30 PM
No thanks…She’s built like a middle school boy.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/17/2026, 2:36 PM
@BruceWayng - Don’t you understand? “Modern” girls cannot be attractive or sexy anymore. They have to represent “average” women and girls.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/17/2026, 2:30 PM
So many X-Men casting scoops are going on, I'll be shocked if we don't get at least one casting announcement at SDCC. Release date, hopefully as well. I think we're going to see X-MEN casting/date, Doomsday trailer, and likely a slate update post Secret Wars. Marvel only do SDCC now when they have something massive, and I don't buy that the Doomsday trailer alone would be enough to justify their presence.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/17/2026, 2:32 PM
Good God no. She's 5'1" for [frick]s sake. Regardless of what people say, when you're that small, height does matter for roles like this.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/17/2026, 2:36 PM
Good. Now take Captain Marvel's powers away!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/17/2026, 2:37 PM
I wonder if these contributors on this site worry about their credibility when it comes to posting “scoops”?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/17/2026, 2:39 PM

No!

14 year old Kitty Pryde maybe.

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