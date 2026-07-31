The New MCU Mystique? Obsession Star Confirms X-Men Meeting With Director Jake Schreier

The New MCU Mystique? Obsession Star Confirms X-Men Meeting With Director Jake Schreier

MCU X-Men casting is heating up! Obsession star Inde Navarrette confirms meeting with director Jake Schreier as Marvel's post-Secret Wars,mutant era starts to take shape.

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By MarkJulian - Jul 31, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

We didn't get any X-Men casting or news at SDCC, but that's all changing, and changing fairly quickly!

It certainly seems like the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Secret Wars will be mutant-focused, as the X-Men casting is starting to heat up.

With Samara Weaving (34) confirmed to portray Emma Frost in the upcoming X-Men film, it means that  SPOILER:[ two prominent Scott Summers love interests are now confirmed for the MCU].

Now, we have another update on the X-Men and confirmation that another young-and-upcoming actress is in the mix.

Fresh off her scene-stealing debut in Obsession, Inde Navarrette (25) has confirmed that she's met with X-Men director Jake Schreier about the role of Mystique, a character set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, as Rebecca Romijn is reprising her role after approximately 20 years. 

The character was more recently portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence.

"I thought what Jake brought to ‘Thunderbolts’ was what I used to love about Marvel. It was character-driven, and the whole time I just couldn’t stop gushing about how much I appreciated what he did with Marvel," Navarrette said, confirming the meeting.

When asked what character she would want to play, Navarrette named Mystique without any hesitation whatsoever.

The question now is whether that's the character Jake Schreier had in mind when he had his meeting with Navarrette.

Marvel fans on social media are already voicing their opinion, with the general consensus being that she would make a better Kitty Pryde. It's also unlikely that Navarrette would unabashedly name-drop the specific character she discussed with Schreier. 

Coming out of Secret Wars, Kevin Feige confirmed that the MCU would be done with the multiverse concept and have a single unified reality, with the X-Men at its core.

Said Feige, "... the X-Men are far more than just Wolverine, far more than the original team; fundamentally, it's a universe, a multi-stage saga. Much of that is what we're working towards...the schedule is already booked until 2042, especially the X-Men. The X-Men have many unexplored characters from the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, which we're very eager to explore. That's why I'm excited about the X-Men: we can show the world different types of heroes."

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MarkJulian
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UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/31/2026, 2:27 PM
If this is true...then they are COOKING.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/31/2026, 2:27 PM
Would really prefer Mystique not be a major player moving forward.
TREE24K
TREE24K - 7/31/2026, 2:38 PM
@SummersEssex - or just not have her be anything like J. Law's Mystique. She needs to be part of the Brotherhood. NOT the X-Men.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/31/2026, 2:43 PM
@SummersEssex - Same here but judging by the fact that they brought her back to be the only female member of the X-Men over Jean, Storm and Rogue (despite Rebecca Romijn's version never being a member of the team) means that they are completely tone deaf to the fans on this one.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/31/2026, 2:33 PM
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2026, 2:37 PM
good choice,
thank phuck they didn't go for the one with the adam's apple
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2026, 2:43 PM
looks like another gun project is gone
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ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/31/2026, 2:45 PM
She should be Scarlet Witch instead. Have her Obsession co-star Michael Johnston be Quicksilver. The Obsession fans would love that.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2026, 2:48 PM
@ObserverIO - butt disney marvel already did the incest storyline
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/31/2026, 2:45 PM
She's a hell of a talent; they'd be smart to cast her.
deamon
deamon - 7/31/2026, 2:53 PM
Would prefer her to play Callisto in second X-Men movie, which should be 'Mutant Massacre'.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/31/2026, 2:54 PM
Right on. She looks good for either. Idk her work but she looks solid.

What I'm really wondering about is...

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Are they ever gonna bring up The Eternals again in the upcoming Avengers movies before the MCU reboots or we just leaving that shit on that cliffhanger?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 2:54 PM
She can be whomever she wants. Shes that good
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/31/2026, 2:59 PM
"Obsession star"? Superman & Lois star I think you meant to say.

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