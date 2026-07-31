The New MCU Mystique? Obsession Star Confirms X-Men Meeting With Director Jake Schreier

We didn't get any X-Men casting or news at SDCC, but that's all changing, and changing fairly quickly!

It certainly seems like the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Secret Wars will be mutant-focused, as the X-Men casting is starting to heat up.

With Samara Weaving (34) confirmed to portray Emma Frost in the upcoming X-Men film, it means that SPOILER: [ two prominent Scott Summers love interests are now confirmed for the MCU ].

Now, we have another update on the X-Men and confirmation that another young-and-upcoming actress is in the mix.

Fresh off her scene-stealing debut in Obsession, Inde Navarrette (25) has confirmed that she's met with X-Men director Jake Schreier about the role of Mystique, a character set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, as Rebecca Romijn is reprising her role after approximately 20 years.

The character was more recently portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence.

"I thought what Jake brought to ‘Thunderbolts’ was what I used to love about Marvel. It was character-driven, and the whole time I just couldn’t stop gushing about how much I appreciated what he did with Marvel," Navarrette said, confirming the meeting.

When asked what character she would want to play, Navarrette named Mystique without any hesitation whatsoever.

The question now is whether that's the character Jake Schreier had in mind when he had his meeting with Navarrette.

Marvel fans on social media are already voicing their opinion, with the general consensus being that she would make a better Kitty Pryde. It's also unlikely that Navarrette would unabashedly name-drop the specific character she discussed with Schreier.

Inde Navarrette says she’s met with Marvel Studios’ ‘X-MEN’ director Jake Schreier and would love to play Mystique in the MCU:



“I thought what Jake brought to ‘Thunderbolts’ was what I used to love about Marvel. It was character-driven, and the whole time I just couldn’t stop… pic.twitter.com/LH2hFLlnoj — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2026

Coming out of Secret Wars, Kevin Feige confirmed that the MCU would be done with the multiverse concept and have a single unified reality, with the X-Men at its core.

Said Feige, "... the X-Men are far more than just Wolverine, far more than the original team; fundamentally, it's a universe, a multi-stage saga. Much of that is what we're working towards...the schedule is already booked until 2042, especially the X-Men. The X-Men have many unexplored characters from the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, which we're very eager to explore. That's why I'm excited about the X-Men: we can show the world different types of heroes."