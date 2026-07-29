X-Men: Cooper Hoffman Breaks Silence On Rumors He's Playing The MCU's Cyclops

X-Men: Cooper Hoffman Breaks Silence On Rumors He's Playing The MCU's Cyclops

The Long Walk star Cooper Hoffman has responded to rumours that he's the frontrunner to play the MCU's Cyclops in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, saying it would be "such an honour."

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By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

While nothing has been officially announced yet, Marvel Studios is reportedly assembling the cast of its X-Men reboot. An official announcement could be made as soon as next month's D23 event, as the movie is expected to be released in 2028 alongside Black Panther 3 and Ghost Rider.

Several names have been thrown around, though, with Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny supposedly locked in as Beast and Rogue. Adam Driver is expected to play the evil Mister Sinister, while Cooper Hoffman has been named as the frontrunner for the role of Cyclops. 

The actor, best known for standout performances in Licorice Pizza, Saturday Night, and The Long Walk, would be an exciting choice to play Scott Summers. Now, he's finally broken his silence on the rumours on the red carpet for I Want Your Sex.

"Oh, not gonna be me, but I love the X-Men," Hoffman said. "Not for any reason, it's just not...I don't know where this came from. Sh*t spreads! Of course [I would be interested]. [The fans don't have a say], but I wish they did. I love X-Men. I've been watching since I was a kid. It would be such an honour."

Do we believe him? This is a firm denial, but so was Paul Rudd's when he said he wouldn't star in Ant-Man over a decade ago. With that in mind, it might be best not to put too much stock in this or the rumours.

Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked what about the X-Men franchise he's most excited to explore in the MCU after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

"There is a ton. Now, I will say we had X-Men on stage with us today, and it feels amazing to have Rebecca Romijn back and to have Kelsey Grammer, who's just such a great Beast, and of course James Marsden, who I've known for many, many years, back in the visor is awesome," he enthused. "The other awesome thing is the amount of X-Men stories that have not been told yet."

"Not just the ones that interact with other Marvel heroes, of which there are lots, but there are sagas upon sagas upon sagas within the X-Men that we're very excited to delve into," Feige added.

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is expected to be released in 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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deamon
deamon - 7/29/2026, 6:05 AM
No for fatty midget Cyclops.
Scott 'Slim' Summers should be fit and tall.
Do they really hate Cyclops in Marvel?

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