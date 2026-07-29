X-Men: Cooper Hoffman Breaks Silence On Rumors He's Playing The MCU's Cyclops

While nothing has been officially announced yet, Marvel Studios is reportedly assembling the cast of its X-Men reboot. An official announcement could be made as soon as next month's D23 event, as the movie is expected to be released in 2028 alongside Black Panther 3 and Ghost Rider.

Several names have been thrown around, though, with Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny supposedly locked in as Beast and Rogue. Adam Driver is expected to play the evil Mister Sinister, while Cooper Hoffman has been named as the frontrunner for the role of Cyclops.

The actor, best known for standout performances in Licorice Pizza, Saturday Night, and The Long Walk, would be an exciting choice to play Scott Summers. Now, he's finally broken his silence on the rumours on the red carpet for I Want Your Sex.

"Oh, not gonna be me, but I love the X-Men," Hoffman said. "Not for any reason, it's just not...I don't know where this came from. Sh*t spreads! Of course [I would be interested]. [The fans don't have a say], but I wish they did. I love X-Men. I've been watching since I was a kid. It would be such an honour."

Do we believe him? This is a firm denial, but so was Paul Rudd's when he said he wouldn't star in Ant-Man over a decade ago. With that in mind, it might be best not to put too much stock in this or the rumours.

Cooper Hoffman has a message to the dedicated ‘X-Men’ fandom who want him to play the next Cyclops.👀 pic.twitter.com/EIaj4kv8z6 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 29, 2026

Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked what about the X-Men franchise he's most excited to explore in the MCU after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

"There is a ton. Now, I will say we had X-Men on stage with us today, and it feels amazing to have Rebecca Romijn back and to have Kelsey Grammer, who's just such a great Beast, and of course James Marsden, who I've known for many, many years, back in the visor is awesome," he enthused. "The other awesome thing is the amount of X-Men stories that have not been told yet."

"Not just the ones that interact with other Marvel heroes, of which there are lots, but there are sagas upon sagas upon sagas within the X-Men that we're very excited to delve into," Feige added.

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is expected to be released in 2028.