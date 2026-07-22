Kevin Feige Reveals That X-Men Is A "Multi-Stage Saga," Confirms Miles Morales: Spider-Man Plans

Kevin Feige Reveals That X-Men Is A &quot;Multi-Stage Saga,&quot; Confirms Miles Morales: Spider-Man Plans

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed his ambitious plans for the MCU's X-Men franchise and confirms plans for as many as five more Spider-Man movies and Miles Morales' debut.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises thanks to the Disney/Fox merger. We've already had The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the highest-grossing movie yet featuring the team, and Marvel's First Family will return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is developing an X-Men reboot, which, if all goes to plan, should launch an entire slate of projects revolving around mutants. 

Before showcasing a new take on the X-Men, the Variants from the 20th Century Fox movies will take centre stage in the upcoming Avengers movies for a final send-off. For Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the X-Men are at the forefront of the "streamlined, simplified, single universe" coming after Avengers: Secret Wars

Confirming that "the X-Men will be at its core," he explained"Acquiring the X-Men rights isn't just about... for example, Wolverine is an outstanding character, and we were able to team him up with Deadpool, which is great. But the X-Men are far more than just Wolverine, far more than the original team; fundamentally, it's a universe, a multi-stage saga. Much of that is what we're working towards."

"We’re constantly changing, constantly evolving, but having some guidance helps us act more purposefully, especially with X-Men—it’s already had 10 movies, some very, very good, some I think haven’t lived up to expectations—how do we plan the 'mutant saga' in a very grand way?"

"That being said, we have many more characters to explore in the future—the schedule is already booked until 2042, especially the X-Men," Feige continued. "The X-Men have many unexplored characters from the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, which we're very eager to explore. That's why I'm excited about the X-Men: we can show the world different types of heroes."

If Marvel Studios gets X-Men right, it can potentially launch a new era of storytelling that includes franchises like X-Force, Wolverine, X-Factor, Exiles, and even competing teams of X-Men (think back to the '90s and the "Blue and Gold" era).

Feige also touched on the Spider-Man franchise's future, confirming plans for potentially as many as five more movies and the live-action debut of Miles Morales. 

"There's a line in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Electro says, 'There's always a black Spider-Man somewhere.' Audiences around the world were thrilled because they knew it might be a hint at Miles," Feige said. "The good news is, Sony has the *Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse* series, which are very popular and excellent, and Beyond the Universe is coming out next year."

"But yes, we definitely have plans [for a live-action Miles]," he revealed, "and I think a live-action Spider-Man movie has this destiny: to add Miles sometime after the Spider-Verse series ends."

"We've been thinking and discussing more Spider-Man adventures, regardless of agreements or contracts. My production partner, Amy Pascal, is already working on it, and we've had in-depth discussions about what the next two, three, four, and five Spider-Man movies might be about," Feige concluded, making it clear that Spidey's future is in the MCU. 

Unfortunately, one thing the Marvel Studios boss wouldn't address is rumours that F1: The Movie star Damson Idris is playing the new Black Panther. Feige instead declined to comment on that, neither confirming nor denying the speculation. 

Are you excited for Marvel Studios' X-Men and Spider-Man plans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 1:06 PM
No one knows Xmen in Hollywood except Joss Whedon and Beau de Mayo

Oh yeah, both are cancelled by Feige
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/22/2026, 1:16 PM
@vectorsigma - yeah, people are usually “canceled” for no reason. Don’t really know about Beau de Mayo but prior to X-men 97 season 1, didn’t really know him or his past work. Whedon on the other hand has had a history of issues.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 1:23 PM
@epc1122 - i only knew about de mayo after 97 s1 as well. And I was impressed.

Can remember his issus tbh.

But i think Feige should gather the great cbm creatives out there.

I liked Thunderbolts and Schrier's sensibilities are too indie for a property like xmen.

And for me, we owe the mcu boom to Whedon's Avengers 1.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/22/2026, 1:34 PM
@vectorsigma - just because someone helped usher in the boom of superheroes on film, the guy has a bit of a history of issues on set. If someone is a possible cancer on set, I don’t think anything is owed to him. Being good at one’s craft doesn’t make them a good person. Admittedly, not that i know him, but he doesn’t seem like a good person. There’s plenty of other people who can do a good job. I do think there are consequences for one’s actions and to my knowledge, I don’t believe he’s taken any accountability. Sure there are people who would still work with him, but i don’t think studios want to take a chance.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/22/2026, 1:53 PM
@vectorsigma - Whedon, really? Wasn't a fan of the 2000s comic run but the usher of X-men to the big screen was really due to Bryan Singer adapting Chris Claremont's run of the X-men. Bryan Singer grounded the comic powers of the X-men into reality and they are still keeping that formula to this day. Besides the costumes, he did a really good job in adapting the source material.

Beau De Mayo in X-97 is good, but not great. Its too much of style over substance and the pace of the show is too fast, everything is breezed through too quickly. The visual art direction of combing japanese anime stylization with american comic book shows is game changing though.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 7/22/2026, 1:14 PM
I wonder how may X-Men centric projects they'll run over the next phase. Obviously a title project introducing the team, but I wonder if they'll spin in any other direction, setting up other corners of the mutant world. A Weapon X project would be interesting, if done right.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/22/2026, 1:19 PM
@TheWinkler -

I can see the more conventional team and then maybe force, then after about a decade, maybe an X-men blue/cmen gold which might become a retread of civil war and then them coming together for a finale to the X-men saga. Similar to the avengers. It’s difficult to have fresh ideas and comics tend to repeat stories with different characters. Time will tell 🤷‍♂️
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/22/2026, 1:17 PM
Glad Feige understands that while Wolverine is one of the best X-Men ever, it's more than just the Logan show. Hopefully, the next X-Men movie just focuses on the original core five members and then builds up to an adaptation of Giant Size X-Men.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/22/2026, 1:17 PM
UNCANNY X-MEN #275 EPIC COVER.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/22/2026, 1:18 PM
As always, can't wait for the woke debate on a franchise that, at its core, is about DEI...and Tom Arnold. Love Tom Arnold...

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Vigor
Vigor - 7/22/2026, 1:20 PM
@TheRevelation - itll be entertaining for sure
Vigor
Vigor - 7/22/2026, 1:19 PM
"The X-Men have many unexplored characters from the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, which we're very eager to explore. That's why I'm excited about the X-Men: we can show the world different types of heroes"


Lol sounds like Feige is using xmen as a vehicle to drive diversity. Which is great in general and from a money making standpoint is crucial. That critical Asian market is an untapped gold mine
Funny thing is, some of the "fans" see diversity as a bastardization of their favorite medium. Even though xmen have always stood for diversity and acceptance.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 1:32 PM
@Vigor - No, it sounds like he wants to make sure he gets that chinese money
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/22/2026, 1:35 PM
@Vigor - No, it sounds like he wants to breakout in the China BO market again. If the characters exist - how is that forcing diversity?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/22/2026, 1:55 PM
@ThorArms - I never said it was forcing. Im looking at the entire mutant and xmen IP. Beyond Asian characters, there's ample opportunity to showcase a very diverse cast in the future xmen movies

Im also reading between the lines here. Hes talking Asian market directly but underlying target is to show many characters the world over (as he suggested in his quote).
Repian
Repian - 7/22/2026, 1:20 PM
They will take the place of the Avengers and we will see several like Dark Phoenix and Apocalypse.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 1:31 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - It's not that lol. He just wants to make sure the China market stays
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/22/2026, 1:32 PM
"The X-Men have many unexplored characters from the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, which we're very eager to explore. That's why I'm excited about the X-Men: we can show the world different types of heroes."

lol, thats so random. The X-men have many character from many backgrounds. Leave it to Feige to still see characters from the point of view of race. What does he count for many? Without Google, all I can think of is Jubilee and Sunfire and Sunfire is not from China. Lady Deathstrike too.

He really wants that China money...
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/22/2026, 1:36 PM
If they're planning up to 5 more, that could mean a third trilogy for Spider-Man.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 7/22/2026, 1:46 PM
@MCUKnight11 - High-school trilogy, college/adulthood trilogy, veteran hero trilogy, then passing of the torch to Miles and him getting a trilogy. I feel like that'd give Peter Parker one of the most fulfilled on screen stories, especially between all of the other appearances in the Avengers films.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/22/2026, 1:52 PM
Spider-Man 5 introduce Miles, Spider-Man 6 give Miles his powers, Miles takes over as Spider-Man in the MCU. You’re welcome.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2026, 2:05 PM
@MouthyMerc -

The day they have a SM movie with only Miles and no Peter Parker is the day they kill the golden goose on the DEI altar.

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