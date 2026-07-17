Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Clip Finds Spidey Battling The Punisher

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day clip on Good Morning America ahead of Tom Holland's appearance on the show next week.

Expanding on a moment from the teaser trailer, it finds the wall-crawler attempting to disarm Frank Castle. However, The Punisher outsmarts Spidey by having a second gun to hand, which he uses to send the hero flying. That forces Spider-Man to take drastic measures and remove his fellow vigilante from this tank pursuit.

The clip offers some insights into the dynamic between these two, with Peter Parker clearly not a fan of Frank's lethal methods or that he's involving himself with incidents like this. Of course, after The Punisher: One Last Kill, we know Daredevil's longtime ally is back on the streets with a renewed purpose.

Teasing Spidey's back and forth with the vigilante in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland previously said, "It started as this relationship of two people that really kind of hate each other, and then as we started improvising, it became this big brother-little brother rivalry."

"I am so excited for people to see Jon Bernthal as the Punisher in this movie," he continued, acknowledging that Frank comes from the "very different world" of the "R-rated" corner of the MCU.

However, Spider-Man: Brand New Day "basically picked him up and plonked him into [its] world," and, according to Holland, Bernthal "absolutely sings in this movie" as they explore what proved to be his "favourite dynamic" between Spider-Man and another hero.

Check out the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day clip in the player below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.