Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Clip Finds Spidey Battling The Punisher

Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Clip Finds Spidey Battling The Punisher

The first clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed, and it finds Tom Holland's web-slinger matching wits with Jon Bernthal's Punisher before things inevitably get physical between them.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2026 05:07 PM EST

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day clip on Good Morning America ahead of Tom Holland's appearance on the show next week.

Expanding on a moment from the teaser trailer, it finds the wall-crawler attempting to disarm Frank Castle. However, The Punisher outsmarts Spidey by having a second gun to hand, which he uses to send the hero flying. That forces Spider-Man to take drastic measures and remove his fellow vigilante from this tank pursuit.

The clip offers some insights into the dynamic between these two, with Peter Parker clearly not a fan of Frank's lethal methods or that he's involving himself with incidents like this. Of course, after The Punisher: One Last Kill, we know Daredevil's longtime ally is back on the streets with a renewed purpose.

Teasing Spidey's back and forth with the vigilante in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland previously said, "It started as this relationship of two people that really kind of hate each other, and then as we started improvising, it became this big brother-little brother rivalry."

"I am so excited for people to see Jon Bernthal as the Punisher in this movie," he continued, acknowledging that Frank comes from the "very different world" of the "R-rated" corner of the MCU.

However, Spider-Man: Brand New Day "basically picked him up and plonked him into [its] world," and, according to Holland, Bernthal "absolutely sings in this movie" as they explore what proved to be his "favourite dynamic" between Spider-Man and another hero.

Check out the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day clip in the player below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 8 Major Marvel Characters Who Should Debut In The Rest Of The Trilogy
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 8 Major Marvel Characters Who Should Debut In The Rest Of The Trilogy
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Producer Opens Up On Destin Daniel Cretton Taking Over From Jon Watts
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Producer Opens Up On Destin Daniel Cretton Taking Over From Jon Watts

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2026, 5:35 PM
Is the Punisher really the type of dude who would point a gun and laugh at someone before shooting them?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/17/2026, 5:42 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Does Spider-Man deserve to be punished?
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/17/2026, 5:43 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

he's that type of dude more than he's an alcoholic pill-head lol

this strikes me as closer to how he originally appeared in Daredevil S2
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/17/2026, 5:45 PM
@HashTagSwagg - It's a valid point, but I think it's filled with buckshot, and Frank just wants to stop Spidey from interfering, not kill him. He knows he's not a criminal.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/17/2026, 5:47 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day New Epic Trailer

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder