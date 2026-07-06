When Is Supergirl Available On Digital? DC Box Office Bomb May be Coming Sooner Than Expected

When Is Supergirl Available On Digital? DC Box Office Bomb May be Coming Sooner Than Expected

After another difficult weekend at the domestic and international box offices, it appears DC Studios' Supergirl is already gearing up for an earlier-than-expected Digital release.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 06, 2026 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl's box office woes continued this weekend. Now, with movies like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon, it seems DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery have surmised there's little hope for the Maid of Might to recoup her losses.

While not confirmed, Supergirl is reportedly eyeing a July 28 Digital release. That means it will have spent just a month in theaters, which is about the norm for any box-office flop unable to sell tickets.

Warner Bros. will no doubt be hoping to recoup some of its losses by having people buy the movie to watch at home, though with DC Studios set to lose as much as $150 million on Supergirl, breaking even isn't on the table. With this being only the second DCU title, it's a major blow to the brand, putting additional pressure on upcoming projects like Lanterns and Clayface to succeed.

Apple TV has promotional artwork on its listing, putting Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Jason Momoa's Lobo front and centre. The latter was added to the movie at the behest of James Gunn, but this can't have been the launching platform he was hoping for, and it's now hard to imagine the Scourge o' the Cosmos getting a spin-off of any sort.

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Talking of Lobo, concept artist Andrei Riabovitchev has shared his take on Supergirl's version of the anti-hero. From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirl is on sale this September, and we'd imagine more pieces like this will be included there. 

"I think just like Aquaman, I think it’ll work out that way," Momoa recently said, expressing his belief that Lobo's role in the DCU could expand significantly moving forward. "He was introduced in Batman v Superman, he went into Justice League. If things go well, it’s a lot of money to spend on the movie."

"People need to be going to it, so it needs to do well. If it does well, we wanna see more. If people like it, we’re gonna do more. If they really love him, f*ck it, I’ll get my solo movie. So it’s kind of up to the fans. And I think when people really love it and support it, then we’ll make what they want," Unfortunately for Momoa, Supergirl did not do well. 

Check out this new look at Lobo in the Instagram post below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 7/6/2026, 3:41 AM
I love how this site never misses an an opportunity to shit on Super girl. Why not call it MarvelMovie.com? I mean he clearly only says positive things about DC begrudgingly.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2026, 3:56 AM
@Hobmoblin - Where else is one to shit if not in a toilet ?
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 7/6/2026, 4:21 AM
@TheJok3r - they gave Iron heart a good review so the toilet doubles for a dinner table.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/6/2026, 3:42 AM
lol who cares… I think it’s time to stop talking about this film, it’s a bomb, it failed, let’s move on
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/6/2026, 3:49 AM
Mamoa’s lobo was terrible. Worst debut of a comicbook character ever. This movie rivals Catwoman in terms of how bad it is.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/6/2026, 3:53 AM
I've already streamed it
LSHF
LSHF - 7/6/2026, 3:55 AM
Cool! Now we can start reading about how Supergirl bombed compared to it's "competition" on digital platforms.

Then we can read about how bad it compares to other hard copies sales (DVD/Blu-ray/4K)!

I can't wait (but, sadly have to). 😟
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2026, 3:56 AM
Watch Gunn say it's to get people caught up for Lanterns.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/6/2026, 4:20 AM
May as well release it on Betamax.... everybody who wants to see it has, and most of them would take that choice back if they could. Shut it down

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