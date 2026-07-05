As Supergirl Hits $100 Million Worldwide, DCU Movie Now Looks Set To End Its Run With $130 Million

As Supergirl Hits $100 Million Worldwide, DCU Movie Now Looks Set To End Its Run With $130 Million

It's a super-disaster for Supergirl as the DCU movie is now gearing up to end its run at the worldwide box office with as little as $130 million, a major blow to James Gunn and DC Studios.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 05, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

In the wake of a bombshell report detailing Supergirl's troubled post-production process, things are not getting any better for the DC Studios movie at the North American or international box offices.

Audiences have rejected the Maid of Might's movie, despite Superman ending 2025 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie. It could have made more than its final $618 million haul had it not been for an early Digital release that James Gunn later said was so that fans who missed it in theaters would better understand Peacemaker Season 2.

Was in the trailers? The Rotten Tomatoes score? A lack of interest in non-event superhero movies? Take your pick, but Supergirl plummeted by -74.1% this weekend, grossing just $9.6 million in North America. That's the second-lowest second weekend for a DC movie in more than two decades. 

In terms of that percentage drop, it sits squarely between Morbius and The Marvels, both of which finished their global box office runs with more than Supergirl will. 

After crossing $100 million worldwide today, a mere $9.4 million from 78 international markets led to Supergirl being hit with a bigger second weekend drop than Madame Web (-63.1% vs. -59.1%). As a result, revised estimates suggest that the DC Studios production will end its global run between $130 million and $145 million. 

It's far from the biggest superhero movie flop, but DC Studios stands to lose anything up to $150 million when all is said and done on its second DCU title. Will Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav or future WBD owner David Ellison consider numbers like that acceptable so early on? Time will tell, but Clayface and Man of Tomorrow need to succeed. 

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in one of our reviews.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Minions & Monsters Falls Short Of Expectations At U.S. Box Office As Supergirl Drops To Fourth Place
Related:

Minions & Monsters Falls Short Of Expectations At U.S. Box Office As Supergirl Drops To Fourth Place
Supergirl: James Gunn vs. Craig Gillespie - Bombshell Report Details Creative Clashes, Test Screening Chaos
Recommended For You:

Supergirl: James Gunn vs. Craig Gillespie - Bombshell Report Details Creative Clashes, Test Screening Chaos

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2026, 2:36 PM
There is no scenario where Superman works as a reboot even just a little bit and then Superman 1.5 comes out the following year and flops this badly.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/5/2026, 2:37 PM
Has Gunn been posting on social media or has he finally gone radio silent?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/5/2026, 2:37 PM
First.
Sub-mediocre movie, Lobo included.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/5/2026, 2:37 PM
If they had made it for $40 mil, it would be a success. When will they learn? They need to spend less on these films. Especially risks.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder