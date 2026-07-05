As Supergirl Hits $100 Million Worldwide, DCU Movie Now Looks Set To End Its Run With $130 Million

In the wake of a bombshell report detailing Supergirl's troubled post-production process, things are not getting any better for the DC Studios movie at the North American or international box offices.

Audiences have rejected the Maid of Might's movie, despite Superman ending 2025 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie. It could have made more than its final $618 million haul had it not been for an early Digital release that James Gunn later said was so that fans who missed it in theaters would better understand Peacemaker Season 2.

Was in the trailers? The Rotten Tomatoes score? A lack of interest in non-event superhero movies? Take your pick, but Supergirl plummeted by -74.1% this weekend, grossing just $9.6 million in North America. That's the second-lowest second weekend for a DC movie in more than two decades.

In terms of that percentage drop, it sits squarely between Morbius and The Marvels, both of which finished their global box office runs with more than Supergirl will.

After crossing $100 million worldwide today, a mere $9.4 million from 78 international markets led to Supergirl being hit with a bigger second weekend drop than Madame Web (-63.1% vs. -59.1%). As a result, revised estimates suggest that the DC Studios production will end its global run between $130 million and $145 million.

It's far from the biggest superhero movie flop, but DC Studios stands to lose anything up to $150 million when all is said and done on its second DCU title. Will Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav or future WBD owner David Ellison consider numbers like that acceptable so early on? Time will tell, but Clayface and Man of Tomorrow need to succeed.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in one of our reviews.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.