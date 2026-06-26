Supergirl Review: Kryptonite To Anyone Who Likes Good Superhero Movies

Supergirl Review: Kryptonite To Anyone Who Likes Good Superhero Movies

Supergirl is now playing in theaters, and while Milly Alcock shines as the Woman of Tomorrow, our review explains why the latest DCU movie fails to strike the same chord as last summer's Superman.

Review Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2026 09:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Superman was hailed as the movie that put DC back on the map, and the expectation was that Supergirl would capitalise on DC Studios' newfound momentum with a cosmic adventure serving as the DCU's answer to Guardians of the Galaxy. Instead, it's worse than The Marvels (by some margin) and as bad a DC movie as Suicide Squad, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The DCEU is back, bastiches! Well, hopefully not. 

Directed by Craig Gillespie from a script by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl is a very loose adaptation of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book that strips away its meaning, emotional impact, and breathtaking visuals. What's left is a by-the-numbers story that jumps around without ever really having much to say about anyone or anything. Even Kara's journey from a red sun-seeking drunk to a superhero never feels earned, with her instead going from being stuck on a planet with a green sun, seemingly dying, to suddenly showing up suited and booted, and ready for a fight. But, hey, at least it's not as jarring as the shift from Ruthye Marye Knoll watching her family being killed to standing over their graves, one of many examples of this movie never letting a moment breathe or register with the audience. 

The comic was a powerful story of friendship, revenge, and doing what's right. Nogueira's version is simplified so much that it just feels dumb, and it's reminiscent of movies like Venom, Morbius, and Madame Web in that respect. Supergirl never gives you a reason to care, and it's hard to say who it's aimed at. This Kara isn't an inspirational figure for the most part, and the swearing and violence don't exactly make this a film many parents will want to take their young daughter to. It's a grim tale, which, when all is said and done, didn't really need to be told. It adds little to the DCU, and as a solo outing for the Maid of Might, it never offers a compelling enough reason to justify why it even exists. 

Supergirl's saving grace is Milly Alcock. Despite not having the strongest material to work with, the House of the Dragon alum is superb as the Woman of Tomorrow, effortlessly encapsulating Kara's messiness, trauma, and sheer ferocity. Frustratingly, she doesn't become "Supergirl" until the very end of the movie, an old superhero trope that rears its ugly head here due to the lack of complexity in the script. Still, James Gunn has long had an eye for casting, and Alcock is as well-suited to playing this character as David Corenswet is to being Superman. Hopefully, Man of Tomorrow gives the actress more to sink her teeth into.

Eve Ridley is fine as Ruthye. She lacks the acting experience to make the revenge-fuelled young woman truly feel wise beyond her years, but is convincing enough as someone the audience can fully believe is on a mission to kill the man who murdered her family. The less said about Matthias Schoenaerts's Krem of the Yellow Hills, the better. A one-note performance for a one-dimensional villain, he brings no pathos or energy to the role, and is as generic a bad guy as they come. Presumably, when it came to casting the role, "European accent," "would be a good fit for an Underworld movie," and "cheap" were DC Studios' only requirements. Jason Momoa is, well, Jason Momoa dressed as Lobo, and while his cameo is fun, this isn't a character anywhere near ready for his own spin-off. Honestly, it all feels a bit lame, and unless you really, really like every other Momoa performance, Lobo probably won't be for you. On the plus side, David Corenswet is on top form as Superman.

Visually, Supergirl is an absolute bore. Washed out, drab, and lacking any of the dazzling visuals seen in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic books—or Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, for that matter—nothing here will stick with you for very long. Cinematographer Rob Hardy provides the odd moment of excitement, with some great shots of Kara taking flight that are objectively better than much of what we saw in Superman. And, terrible song choice aside, the final battle is pretty thrilling at points. 

Beyond that, Gillespie's direction is largely uninspired, with action scenes lacking in variety and originality. The editing is also extremely choppy, as if a relentless series of camera cuts was somehow meant to make what we're seeing on screen look anything other than sleep-inducing. It's hard to believe that the filmmaker behind Fright Night, I, Tonya, and Cruella is responsible for Supergirl. However, it's less a result of his inability to helm a big-budget project than his simply not being a good fit for the genre. Nogueira's script doesn't offer Gillespie many opportunities to take these characters to particularly exciting places, and the movie largely feels like it was butchered in the editing room. Similar to Captain America: Brave New World, it feels like scenes are missing or abruptly shortened just to hit a specific runtime. The movie's best scenes, flashing back to Kara's time in Argo City and her first meeting with Superman, are truncated, clumsily inserted into the narrative, and far too short. The few bright spots aside, Supergirl ultimately lacks style and substance, and beyond Alcock, it's not remotely memorable. 

Claudia Sarne's score doesn't register. While the soundtrack offers plenty of opportunities for needle-drops, not a single song is good, and we can only assume the effort that went into choosing them boiled down to a near-60-year-old man asking his wife what young women like listening to and running with it. As a result, Supergirl feels decidedly uncool. 

Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies. ⭐⭐.5

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
SUPERGIRL Review: No, It Doesn't Deserve All The Online Hate (And I Paid My Own Way To Tell You So)
Related:

SUPERGIRL Review: No, It Doesn't Deserve All The Online Hate (And I Paid My Own Way To Tell You So)
Supergirl: Milly Alcock & Craig Gillespie Reveal Actor Behind That Hilarious Cameo & How It Came Together
Recommended For You:

Supergirl: Milly Alcock & Craig Gillespie Reveal Actor Behind That Hilarious Cameo & How It Came Together

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/26/2026, 9:12 PM
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/26/2026, 9:13 PM
This will be interesting… Let the cope begin!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2026, 9:13 PM
Just call it the average CBM it is and move the fuсk on people.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/26/2026, 9:18 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2026, 9:22 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Numbers are freshwater creatures and they never lie. Have you seen the R.T. scores? They are the definition of average. Nothing more, nothing less.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/26/2026, 9:26 PM
@Lisa89 - Do you really believe that score

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/26/2026, 9:30 PM
@Lisa89 - If I cared about RT scores, I might have, but as it is, no.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2026, 9:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Some of those numbers predate the beginning of R.T.s “golden age” (where you gotta prove you’ve actually seen the film to, you know, review it). Anyhoo, what point are you trying to make?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2026, 9:37 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Well, now you know.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/26/2026, 9:40 PM
@Lisa89 - Like with any other site that drives enough traffic to get investors interested, they can be bought and used to generate false hype around a product to help sell it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2026, 9:44 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Is Metacritic (currently 49/100) also fake whenever it’s convenient?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/26/2026, 9:52 PM
@Lisa89 - Know what, that you trust RT ?

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2026, 9:58 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - No one “trusts” R.T. It’s just all we have to get a simple snapshot of how a film’s been received by critics and audiences. That’s why it’s so often referenced in all corners of the web.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/26/2026, 9:16 PM
Mommy and Daddy are fighting
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2026, 9:21 PM
Boohoo, Josh wasnt invited in the premier 😂😂😂😂

But in all seriousness, this site will feel the brunt if the general public gets fully tired of cbms. This tribalism of Josh will bite him soon. He might be doing this just to stir conversation, but people are starting to get indifferent.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/26/2026, 9:26 PM
@vectorsigma - Invited, attended, suffered.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/26/2026, 9:42 PM
@JoshWilding - look into injecting the healing factor. Then, stop getting chili nachos at the concession stand so you feel better and more clear of mind when attending a good movie.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/26/2026, 9:33 PM
Interesting how in Nate's own review, he called out the oothers foor not posting reviews, and Boom! here's Josh. I'm surprised he didn't just lift it, word for word.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/26/2026, 9:45 PM
I liked it. I liked it a lot. With ketchup and mustard that helps.

User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/26/2026, 9:47 PM
Damn dude, I was expecting a 10 Top list of why you didn't like the movie, followed by a couple rumours by MyTimeToShine
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/26/2026, 10:02 PM
I liked it. Think the hive mind is kinda following the hate on this one after seeing it for myself.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/26/2026, 10:03 PM
Me comi un cacaluzo y Monsivais se cogio a AMLo

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder