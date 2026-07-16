Wolverine Trailer: Logan Ain't No Hero In Action-Packed Teaser Revealing Lady Deathstrike First Look

Wolverine Trailer: Logan Ain't No Hero In Action-Packed Teaser Revealing Lady Deathstrike First Look

Insomniac Games has unleashed a new trailer for Wolverine that finds Logan slicing and dicing his way through all manner of foes, including Lady Deathstrike, who is revealed for the first time.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Wolverine

Insomniac Games has shared a new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine, the highly anticipated next game from the team behind hits like Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man, and Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

The cinematic sneak peek—this isn't a gameplay trailer—teases Logan's journey and establishes that he's far from a traditional superhero. Along the way, he fights alongside Sabretooth and battles Lady Deathstrike, who is showcased here for the first time. 

When Insomniac was hacked at the end of 2023, Wolverine's entire story and unfinished gameplay footage were leaked online. That's done nothing to dampen excitement for the game, though we know that it's going to take some big swings with the comics (for example, in this world, the X-Men don't exist).

"It’s our own unique take on the world, and as such, we are putting it in modern times, but the X-Men do not exist. The X-Men are not in our game, and where we do start is Logan has been around for a while," Insomniac Games' creative director Marcus Smith explained. "He’s been part of a team called Team X. They’re a group of mutants who go all around the world and save other mutants who are in danger."

"In our world, mutants aren’t really that well known throughout the world, so they’re mostly in hiding because they’re pretty vulnerable."

Wolverine director Mike Daly added, "We wanted to bring to life a cast of iconic Marvel characters, but making sure that the story was fully and deeply about Wolverine was the top thing. So it’s not really about anything else other than telling Logan’s story, and then bringing in the characters that support that and bring it to life."

The game appears to have a lot in common with the beloved 2013 title, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That similarly took Logan on a solo journey that featured real-time damage and a healing factor gameplay mechanic that made it a far more enjoyable experience than the movie it was based on.

From Insomniac Games, the developers of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, comes Wolverine, an all-new take on an iconic character based on Marvel Comics.

In Wolverine, players become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes—unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination—to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, Wolverine is coming to the PS5 on September 15.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Gambito
Gambito - 7/16/2026, 3:19 PM
Might as well be the gameplay, those games are 80%QTE
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 3:22 PM
Game looks crazy. Really excited for this one. You beat me to hit Mr. Wilding, I was just writing this up 😂
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2026, 3:23 PM
He should just frame that picture, what Wildick thing to do
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/16/2026, 3:27 PM
it just occurred to me that this new wolverine is supposed to think Sadie Sink (if she's Jean) is the most beautiful woman ever in his 170 or something years of living
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2026, 3:28 PM
That Man-J fella sure gets around
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