The Odyssey Sets Sail With $17.6 Million For Biggest Thursday Preview Box Office Of The Year

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is now in theaters, and the epic adaptation of Homer's mythological tale has launched with a very impressive Thursday haul.

Deadline reports that The Odyssey made $17.6 million from preview screenings to give it the best preview figures of the year, ahead of Disney's Toy Story 5 ($17.5M) and Lionsgate’s Michael ($12.6M).

If estimates hold, the movie is expected to take in at least $85 million to $100 million domestically, with another $110 million overseas for a global debut of over $200 million. Can The Odyssey surpass Oppenheimer's $975 million worldwide gross? We wouldn't bet against it.

The 3-hour, R-rated film won't face much in the way of competition until Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, but what about the World Cup? Well, England didn't make it past Argentina to Sunday's final against Spain, so analysts don't anticipate much of a problem in that key UK market.

Nolan's latest has been met with glowing reviews from critics, but there is still a vocal minority that plans to "boycott" the movie over its perceived "wokeness." Something tells us Universal isn't exactly sweating.

Do you plan on seeing The Odyssey this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.

Time to compare July THU pre-show launches for 3 recent Chris Nolan summer movies!



The Odyssey | Oppenheimer | Dunkirk



Gross: $17.6M | $10.5M | $5.5M

THU Thtrs: 3,300 | 3,150 | 2,790

AVG: $5,333 | $3,333 | $1,971

1st showtime: 2pm | 5pm | 6pm



Outstanding start! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/wi7qkKMjVL — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) July 17, 2026

A stellar cast and revered director tell a story of trials, monsters, and incredible odds. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, in cinemas now. Sponsored by @universaluk pic.twitter.com/mJHZf4o8wf — IGN (@IGN) July 17, 2026

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.