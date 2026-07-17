The Odyssey Sets Sail With $17.6 Million For Biggest Thursday Preview Box Office Of The Year

The Odyssey Sets Sail With $17.6 Million For Biggest Thursday Preview Box Office Of The Year

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is now in theaters, and the R-rated fantasy epic is off to a stellar start at the domestic box office, with $17.6 million from Thursday previews...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 17, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is now in theaters, and the epic adaptation of Homer's mythological tale has launched with a very impressive Thursday haul.

Deadline reports that The Odyssey made $17.6 million from preview screenings to give it the best preview figures of the year, ahead of Disney's Toy Story 5 ($17.5M) and Lionsgate’s Michael ($12.6M).

If estimates hold, the movie is expected to take in at least $85 million to $100 million domestically, with another $110 million overseas for a global debut of over $200 million. Can The Odyssey surpass Oppenheimer's $975 million worldwide gross? We wouldn't bet against it.

The 3-hour, R-rated film won't face much in the way of competition until Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, but what about the World Cup? Well, England didn't make it past Argentina to Sunday's final against Spain, so analysts don't anticipate much of a problem in that key UK market.

Nolan's latest has been met with glowing reviews from critics, but there is still a vocal minority that plans to "boycott" the movie over its perceived "wokeness." Something tells us Universal isn't exactly sweating.

Do you plan on seeing The Odyssey this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/17/2026, 12:18 PM
If estimates hold, the movie is expected to take in at least $85 million to $100 million domestically, with another $110 million overseas for a global debut of over $200 million. Can The Odyssey surpass Oppenheimer's $975 million worldwide gross? We wouldn't bet against it.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/17/2026, 12:23 PM
@OneMoreTime - copy and pasted from somewhere
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/17/2026, 12:38 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Well, in its defense, that's what bots do.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/17/2026, 12:41 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) Domestic Opening $181,339,761

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 7/17/2026, 12:23 PM
dont count your chickens
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/17/2026, 12:27 PM
@grif

Anyone who doesn’t think this movie is going to be a huge hit is delusional, lmao. Give it up already.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/17/2026, 12:31 PM
@grif - This bad boy is hitting $1 billion, nice try though.
grif
grif - 7/17/2026, 12:39 PM
@kylo0607 - word of mouth is really bad. thats all im saying. i want it to be good
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/17/2026, 12:42 PM
@grif - Word of mouth is literally great, it has a 96% critic score on RT and 97% audience, respectively.

You are just talking bullshit.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/17/2026, 12:45 PM
@grif - Lol word of mouth for this one is some of the best of Nolan’s career. What are you even talking about??
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/17/2026, 12:32 PM
This has an extremely high chance of surpassing Oppenheimer to join the billion $ club. It'll be interesting to see where Nolan goes from here, as this movie was kind of out of his comfort zone. I'd love to see a horror movie from him one day.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2026, 12:42 PM
Can't wait to see it, been hearing plenty of good things from critics.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/17/2026, 1:09 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - it was phenomenal! Prob my favorite Chris Nolan film and one of favorites of all time.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/17/2026, 12:55 PM
Nolanite in

*Emotionally cheering with tears of happiness*

My man Christopher Nolan has done it once again! I was at my local IMAX theater yesterday and I spend my retirement life in paradise, all showings were sold out for IMAX and regular showings.

*Cries some more*

This will break a billion dollars easily.

Nolanite out
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2026, 12:55 PM
it would have made $17,600,016.30 butt eye chose not to watch it

User Comment Image


good luck trying to recuperate from that mister Nolan sir
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/17/2026, 1:10 PM
Sorry, not getting my money. I couldn't care less about this film.

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