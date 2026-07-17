Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Rumored Details Revealed - Spoilers

We recently got word that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will include a single post-credits scene that's expected to serve as an Avengers: Doomsday tie-in, and we now have a few more details to share.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to Daniel Richtman, the latest solo Spider-Man film's stinger will "deal with space." Not much to go on, but other scoopers have since elaborated.

As far as we can tell, the scene will find Ned Leeds checking his Spidey-Tracker to discover that Spider-Man is "no longer on Earth." We're not sure if there's more to the sequence or not, but there is some chatter about Spidey winding up in the Fantastic Four's universe.

That last part seems more like speculation, to be honest, but if Peter Parker were somehow transported to another part of the Multiverse, it would explain his absence in Doomsday (though there is talk of Tom Holland having a brief cameo).

If this is all there is to the scene, we can see fans being a little disappointed. Marvel has somewhat leaned away from massively revealing or surprising post-credits scenes over the past few years, possibly due to backlash over the ones they don't follow up on (Harry Styles in Eternals, for example).

Though he was most likely referring to the end of the movie and not the post-credits scene, Holland recently said that, "The Brand New Day of this movie – it isn't the beginning, it's in the last frame of this movie,"

This could obviously mean any number of things, but it definitely points to a major status quo shift for our Friendly Neighborhood Webhead leading into his return in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon read and react to your reviews of Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day 🕷️ 🕸️



Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases July 31 via @sonypictures. Watch the full video ➡️… pic.twitter.com/hCeHlnM6Qr — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 9, 2026

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.