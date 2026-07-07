5 Ways James Gunn Can Immediately Fix The DCU After Supergirl Crashed And Burned

Recent weeks have not been kind to DC Studios. Supergirl is a critical and commercial flop, and the trades have pointed the finger squarely at James Gunn for creative interference and his apparent inability to lead a film studio. While Gunn and Peter Safran have made some questionable decisions, it's not too late for the DCU. However, to ensure this franchise doesn't go the same way as the DCEU, some easy, immediate fixes must be made. In this feature, we're breaking down how DC Studios can right the ship and win fans over. Even the DCU's biggest defenders won't find any issue with these suggestions, as they would all benefit the brand and keep Gunn in a position where he can give fans what they want. Meanwhile, he can continue prioritising the B- and C-list characters he has such a vested interest in. Check out our suggestions by tapping the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. Get Batman And Wonder Woman In Theaters By 2028 Whether it was pressure from Warner Bros. Discovery or a "throw sh*t at the wall to see what sticks" moment, DC Studios' 2023 slate reveal has not panned out. Several projects have fallen by the wayside, and Gunn has shifted focus to offbeat titles like Clayface and DC Crime. There's still room for those lesser-known characters, but the priority now needs to be fast-tracking The Brave and the Bold and Wonder Woman. Batman and Diana Prince's respective solo outings should have been up there with Superman as the first DCU movies, and getting them into theaters by 2028 won't be that difficult. The Brave and the Bold coming so soon after The Batman Part II isn't ideal, but it is what it is, and the story of Bruce Wayne training his son as Robin is different enough to ensure there will be little confusion. With the Trinity in play, Gunn can then shift focus to the likes of Booster Gold, Swamp Thing, and Paradise Lost.



4. Take Ana Nogueira Off Wonder Woman Writing Duties The Flash director Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson reuniting for The Brave and the Bold isn't ideal, but Batman's scenes were the best part of an otherwise average solo outing for the Fastest Man Alive. At this point, we might as well see what they can do. Now, Wonder Woman. With no disrespect or hate meant for screenwriter Ana Nogueira, she absolutely needs to be pulled off the project. With Supergirl, she showed a complete lack of understanding of the source material and even admitted in interviews—unwittingly—that she'd misinterpreted the ending of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book. Having her write one of DC Studios' flagship titles would be like asking the writers of movies like Captain America: Brave New World and Kraven the Hunter to spearhead the next Avengers and Spider-Man outings. Wonder Woman needs a new writer who has experience with female-led stories and action projects. Crucially, they need to understand the comics.



3. Take Accountability And Move On No one is seeking a grovelling apology from DC Studios for Supergirl, but Gunn and Safran would be wise to acknowledge their failings and move on. The perfect place to do that? This month's San Diego Comic-Con. Much has been said in the trades about where things went wrong for the Maid of Might's movie, so why not set the record straight? Gunn is quick to lash out at the trades and random fan accounts on Threads when they share incorrect rumours, and he's never been shy about bickering with fans. This would humanise the filmmaker and give him the chance to tell fans he knows they f***ed up with Supergirl. Now, for the moving on part. Another slate reveal isn't a good idea, but announcing a handful of high-profile projects would make the Woman of Tomorrow's issues a distant memory. What we don't need is a showcase of DC Crime, Clayface, and Mister Terrific.



2. Follow Man Of Tomorrow With World's Finest This is arguably the movie that Man of Tomorrow should have been, but Gunn loves Lex Luthor—he's said multiple times that he sees himself in the villain—so we'll wait and see how it pans out. Next, though? Let's get straight to World's Finest, a Batman/Superman team-up. This isn't Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice again. Instead, it would be a legitimate team-up project for the Caped Crusader and Man of Steel, bringing together two bona fide icons for a fun, pulpy adventure. Gunn could have this ready to go for 2029, or if he wants to push The Brave and the Bold back a little, could head down this route first as a way of introducing the DCU's Dark Knight to audiences. Heck, the project could even redeem Supergirl, especially if it adds her and Dick Grayson/Ronin as supporting characters, similar to Mark Waid's ongoing World's Finest run.

