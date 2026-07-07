5 Ways James Gunn Can Immediately Fix The DCU After Supergirl Crashed And Burned

5 Ways James Gunn Can Immediately Fix The DCU After Supergirl Crashed And Burned

Supergirl's recent struggles have left DC Studios smarting, but it's not too late for the DCU to bounce back, and we have some ideas about how James Gunn can right the ship in the immediate future.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Recent weeks have not been kind to DC Studios. Supergirl is a critical and commercial flop, and the trades have pointed the finger squarely at James Gunn for creative interference and his apparent inability to lead a film studio.

While Gunn and Peter Safran have made some questionable decisions, it's not too late for the DCU. However, to ensure this franchise doesn't go the same way as the DCEU, some easy, immediate fixes must be made.

In this feature, we're breaking down how DC Studios can right the ship and win fans over. Even the DCU's biggest defenders won't find any issue with these suggestions, as they would all benefit the brand and keep Gunn in a position where he can give fans what they want. Meanwhile, he can continue prioritising the B- and C-list characters he has such a vested interest in.

Check out our suggestions by tapping the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. Get Batman And Wonder Woman In Theaters By 2028

A5exnnh6 o

Whether it was pressure from Warner Bros. Discovery or a "throw sh*t at the wall to see what sticks" moment, DC Studios' 2023 slate reveal has not panned out. Several projects have fallen by the wayside, and Gunn has shifted focus to offbeat titles like Clayface and DC Crime.

There's still room for those lesser-known characters, but the priority now needs to be fast-tracking The Brave and the Bold and Wonder Woman. Batman and Diana Prince's respective solo outings should have been up there with Superman as the first DCU movies, and getting them into theaters by 2028 won't be that difficult.

The Brave and the Bold coming so soon after The Batman Part II isn't ideal, but it is what it is, and the story of Bruce Wayne training his son as Robin is different enough to ensure there will be little confusion. With the Trinity in play, Gunn can then shift focus to the likes of Booster GoldSwamp Thing, and Paradise Lost.
 

4. Take Ana Nogueira Off Wonder Woman Writing Duties

Lgabiyox o

The Flash director Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson reuniting for The Brave and the Bold isn't ideal, but Batman's scenes were the best part of an otherwise average solo outing for the Fastest Man Alive. At this point, we might as well see what they can do. 

Now, Wonder Woman. With no disrespect or hate meant for screenwriter Ana Nogueira, she absolutely needs to be pulled off the project. With Supergirl, she showed a complete lack of understanding of the source material and even admitted in interviews—unwittingly—that she'd misinterpreted the ending of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book.

Having her write one of DC Studios' flagship titles would be like asking the writers of movies like Captain America: Brave New World and Kraven the Hunter to spearhead the next Avengers and Spider-Man outings. Wonder Woman needs a new writer who has experience with female-led stories and action projects. Crucially, they need to understand the comics. 
 

3. Take Accountability And Move On

Ptrknfxw o

No one is seeking a grovelling apology from DC Studios for Supergirl, but Gunn and Safran would be wise to acknowledge their failings and move on. The perfect place to do that? This month's San Diego Comic-Con.

Much has been said in the trades about where things went wrong for the Maid of Might's movie, so why not set the record straight? Gunn is quick to lash out at the trades and random fan accounts on Threads when they share incorrect rumours, and he's never been shy about bickering with fans. This would humanise the filmmaker and give him the chance to tell fans he knows they f***ed up with Supergirl.

Now, for the moving on part. Another slate reveal isn't a good idea, but announcing a handful of high-profile projects would make the Woman of Tomorrow's issues a distant memory. What we don't need is a showcase of DC Crime, Clayface, and Mister Terrific
 

2. Follow Man Of Tomorrow With World's Finest

Wn0rxtpw o

This is arguably the movie that Man of Tomorrow should have been, but Gunn loves Lex Luthor—he's said multiple times that he sees himself in the villain—so we'll wait and see how it pans out. Next, though? Let's get straight to World's Finest, a Batman/Superman team-up.

This isn't Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice again. Instead, it would be a legitimate team-up project for the Caped Crusader and Man of Steel, bringing together two bona fide icons for a fun, pulpy adventure. 

Gunn could have this ready to go for 2029, or if he wants to push The Brave and the Bold back a little, could head down this route first as a way of introducing the DCU's Dark Knight to audiences. Heck, the project could even redeem Supergirl, especially if it adds her and Dick Grayson/Ronin as supporting characters, similar to Mark Waid's ongoing World's Finest run.
 

1. Announce A Justice League Movie

Gf4utpg0 o

We're not sure what became of the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" branding, but it remains baffling that DC Studios didn't at least tease plans for a new Justice League movie in 2023. Yes, there's a lot of baggage with that franchise thanks to Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder, but why not move on from that with a fresh take? 

The whole "Justice Gang" approach is dumb and not what any fan is looking for. While there is some uncertainty surrounding the DCU's future thanks to Paramount's planned acquisition of WBD, scheduling a Justice League movie for 2029 or 2030 gives the studio something to work towards. Like The Avengers in Marvel Studios' Phase 1, this would help to get fans invested.

The alternative is focusing on Jimmy Olsen, Gorilla Grodd, Mister Terrific, a C-list Batman villain in a Gotham City with no Dark Knight, and perhaps more projects like Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 3, which, mostly, are being made for an audience of one. 
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
When Is Supergirl Available On Digital? DC Box Office Bomb May be Coming Sooner Than Expected
Related:

When Is Supergirl Available On Digital? DC Box Office Bomb May be Coming Sooner Than Expected
How James Gunn Is Destroying The DCU, One C-List Superhero At A Time
Recommended For You:

How James Gunn Is Destroying The DCU, One C-List Superhero At A Time

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Irregular
Irregular - 7/7/2026, 12:07 PM
"5. Get Batman And Wonder Woman In Theaters By 2028"

YEAHHH RUSH PRODUCTION!!! That always helps..........
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/7/2026, 12:12 PM
All very good ideas. One of the main problems IMO is that Gunn’s Superman got so many things fundamentally wrong about the character (and a few things right too). The whiney man child aspects, losing his cool way too often at inappropriate times, constantly needing his parents to “comfort” him (a man in his 30s), that goofy suit. And it was all wrapped in an overly political plot and story where the side characters (like Terrific and Guy) were more entertaining than the main hero. Cornsweat is a good Supes though and the film was entertaining, so there is hope. But a course correction is needed
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/7/2026, 12:15 PM
@Bucky74 - And I almost forgot about the evil parents and populating the Earth crap. Arrh! Anyone making a Superman film should love everything about Superman
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/7/2026, 12:17 PM
@Bucky74 - Totally, except I think the suit could work with confidence and maturity. A good Superman can wear a goofy costume exactly BECAUSE he's not the kind of guy who watches comfort movies of his parents to cope. He's completely free of neuroses and anxiety. That was a main theme of All Star Superman for instance.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/7/2026, 12:29 PM
@FleischerSupes - To me, the modern color and classic trunks clash big time. Pick a style, lol. Aside from the fact that the trunks are way too big and loose, the lines and superfluous details make it too busy.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/7/2026, 12:30 PM
@Bucky74 -
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/7/2026, 12:30 PM
@Bucky74 - meant collar
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/7/2026, 12:13 PM
"Gunn loves Lex Luthor" is a problem that needs to be addressed too. Man of Tomorrow has to be a full pivot towards mature, admirable DC heroes that children can watch. But Gunn loves anything that isn't those things. He is a compulsive line stepper. He will make Luthor, who executed a man in the last movie, the protagonist. And and the film will fail if that's allowed to happen.
User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/7/2026, 12:17 PM
@FleischerSupes - Exactly. He could have played Luthor in way that was villainous but redeemable but then he had him go and shoot an innocent man point blank in the head for no good reason. That’s irredeemable stuff
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/7/2026, 12:13 PM
What joke of article did Kevin ever take responsibility for bad movies they have been release was there list like this for marvel when marvel had there first movie tv shows crap show rating in numbers and box office no chance James gun make one bad movie all out attack Kevin in charge marvel movies tv shows how many bad stuff was made anyone make big deal over that article news on that no chance
Luigi
Luigi - 7/7/2026, 12:14 PM
Haven't seen it but it seems the problem wasn't that it's a Supergirl movie and more it wasn't a good Supergirl movie. Making a middling Wonder Woman/Batman would have the same problem
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/7/2026, 12:15 PM
Gunn has proven he actually read some comics and knows obscure characters/lore. I'm ready for him to focus more on big-name DC characters/franchises now.

We've already had a tease for the heavy-hitter Justice League members in Creature Commandos, sure as hell hope Gunn will at least tease bringing them to live-action with the fallout from Man of Steel.
6of13
6of13 - 7/7/2026, 12:16 PM
I do like these ideas. I think officially casting Wonder Woman as soon as possible could potentially help to revitalise and positively redirect interest.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/7/2026, 12:22 PM
"The Flash director Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson reuniting for The Brave and the Bold isn't ideal" ==> NO Its not at all, they both need to go, especially Hodson, she can write for shit. BoP was f*cking Awful.

overall im shocked i agreed with most of this list
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/7/2026, 12:24 PM
Get Batman And Wonder Woman In Theaters By 2030 is more reasonable.

MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/7/2026, 12:28 PM
im by No means a Sndyer fan, but, at least he was Smart enough to know that he needed to start the DC world with the big 3; Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman.. Gunn could learn a thing or 2 instead of forcing C and D list characters upon us....
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/7/2026, 12:34 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Well I am as of late!!! After watching Gunns Superman. When it went to HBO I watched Gunns Superman 1st then Zacks MoS & BvS Directors Cut...Thew difference is stark!!! You guys lied about Zacks MoS & BvS being bad movies..they was EPIC,Cinematic with awesome theme music etc & costumes...dunno wtf Gunn supporters was seeing. #SnyderBrosWasRight
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/7/2026, 12:30 PM
Zack Snyders DC SHOOTS UP the streaming charts as GUNNS DCU DROPS!😂
Let COPE-A-MANIA BEGIN!!!!!!!!!!!!🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder