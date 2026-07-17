Rumor: DC Studios Eyes Landman Star Mitchell Slaggert To Play The DCU's Batman

Rumor: DC Studios Eyes Landman Star Mitchell Slaggert To Play The DCU's Batman

DC Studios hasn't filled the DCU with A-list talent. Instead, James Gunn has chosen the actors he feels are right for these iconic characters, perhaps explaining this latest Batman casting rumour.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2026 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

Is Mitchell Slaggert the DCU's Batman? According to John Campea, the actor and model is being eyed by DC Studios to play Bruce Wayne. There's no word on whether he's auditioned or who else is competing for the role, but the part may already be his.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn often debunks wild rumours like this on his social media channels, but has been uncharacteristically quiet in the wake of Supergirl's box-office struggles (he's also hard at work shooting Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow).

Slaggert has only two feature credits: 2017's Wish Upon and Write When You Get Work in 2018. On the small screen, he's appeared in Gossip GirlThe Sex Lives of College Girls, and Landman. Based on what we can dig up, he's 31 and roughly 6'2". 

Gunn plucked David Corenswet out of relative obscurity to play the DCU's Man of Steel in Superman, so it's not outside the realm of possibility that he's done the same with Batman. If Slaggert has filled the role, the hope will be that the Dark Knight shows up in Clayface and Man of Tomorrow.

The Brave and the Bold was announced at the start of 2023 when DC Studios was formed. Since then, it's languished in development hell, leaving fans eager to see Batman in the DCU feeling frustrated. With Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman: Part II pushed back to 2028, we still don't know when or where the DCU's Batman will get his due. 

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn—who has hailed Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti's The Flash as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" tapped the duo to bring Batman to the DCU and stands by the decision.

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," he previously said. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

Last year, Gunn said that he likes where The Brave and the Bold's script is, but cautioned that "some things have changed" and that "plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff." When he was pushed on that comment and asked if Damian is still in the movie, he replied, "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

Do you think Slaggert would be a good choice to play the DCU's Batman?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/17/2026, 6:51 PM
Hmm...he's got the look I'll say that. And the jaw...damn!
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/17/2026, 6:54 PM
Gunns Batman will have sexual tension with Robin😂😂😂Doesnt matter anyways, Gunn will just throw him in MoT like the rest of shit hes throwing against the wall & it will FAIL like the rest of Gunns DCU (Dead Cinematic Universe)😂😂😂😂🤣
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 7/17/2026, 6:57 PM
Twinkman

This rumor can be completely disregarded

Literally zero chance of this
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/17/2026, 6:57 PM
> DC Studios hasn't filled the DCU with A-list talent

Because A-list talent prefer ReevesVerse to Gunnslop.
grif
grif - 7/17/2026, 6:59 PM
i like this guy on that show. very likeable but batman? maybe
WingDing11
WingDing11 - 7/17/2026, 7:02 PM
Too young for what they’ve already said they’re looking for in the DCU. This guy’s not old enough to already be at Damian Wayne and have had Dick, Jason, Tim, etc already pass through. Common sense isn’t common in a Wilding article
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2026, 7:04 PM

.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/17/2026, 7:04 PM

DCFU V2

R.I.P.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/17/2026, 7:08 PM
I'll take THINGS THAT WILL NEVER [frick]ING HAPPEN for $500

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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/17/2026, 7:08 PM
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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/17/2026, 7:13 PM
If we're still doing Damien, Batman should be Cavill.

Pay him what he wants Gunn.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2026, 7:19 PM
Not familiar with him at all but he has the look atleast even if he may be a bit too young for the role imo…

My pick is still Brandon Sklenar tbh!!.

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Repian
Repian - 7/17/2026, 7:20 PM
He is Barry Allen/Flash.
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