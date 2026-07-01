Batman: Three Actors Are Rumored To Be In The Mix To Play The DCU's Dark Knight

Batman: Three Actors Are Rumored To Be In The Mix To Play The DCU's Dark Knight

We don't have any names, but a new rumor is claiming that DC Studios is looking at three actors who could potentially don the cape and cowl as the DCU's Batman in The Brave and the Bold...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

Earlier this week, John Campea sent speculation into overdrive by stating that he believes DC Studios has found our new Batman, and he knows which actor has been cast as the next big-screen Dark Knight.

The YouTuber declined to reveal the name, but Tom Brittney - who was a top contender to play the Man of Steel in Superman before David Corenswet landed the role - quickly emerged as the internet's best guess.

Campea has since backtracked somewhat, and is now claiming that three actors may actually be in contention: one "primary" and two that he "knows they have talked to." He also reiterates that this is a name he was not expecting.

Campea says he will reveal the actor if he gets another source to confirm, and he does believe that this individual would make a good Batman.

Is there anything to this? Last we heard, The Brave and the Bold had been placed on the back burner and is not a current priority for the studio, with Gunn admitting that he was finding a new take on Batman a tough nut to crack. This doesn't necessarily mean he hasn't been speaking to actors about potentially donning the cape and cowl, of course, and there is always a chance Bruce Wayne could make his DCU debut in an earlier project.

For what it's worth, World of Reel's Jordan Ruimy believes that Wonder Woman will enter production first, and is set to begin filming at some point next year - before Gunn officially greenlights The Brave and the Bold.

"Wonder Woman I think is actually easier for me, because there haven’t been so many infinite portrayals of Wonder Woman—definitely not in movies, but really anywhere—that there have been of Batman," Gunn said last year. "Every single Batman story has been told. It seems like half the comics that have come out of DC over the past 30 years have Batman in them. He’s the most famous superhero in the world and the most popular superhero in the world. And people love him because he’s interesting, but also having so much of him out there can also make him boring. So how do you create that property that’s fun to watch?”

MTTSH has posted the following in response, but we're pretty sure this is just engagement bait.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/1/2026, 12:55 PM
Campea says he will reveal the actor if he gets another source to confirm, and he does believe that this individual would make a good Batman.

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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2026, 12:56 PM
Having two franchises for the same character will just end up hurting both; there's no reason to rush Batman into the DCU when there are so many other well known characters that they can give the spotlight to while Reeves wraps up his trilogy.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/1/2026, 1:02 PM
@TheJok3r - At the pace Reeves moves he won't wrap up Part III until 2033.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2026, 1:30 PM
@XRayCat - Part II was originally set for last year, then later this year, but health issues got in the way of that. Assuming nothing goes wrong behind the scenes, I think a 2030 release for Part III is highly likely. I do think the DCU can utilize Batman in team up movies (World's Finest, Trinity, & JL), but I don't think giving him a solo movie while another solo franchise is on-going isn't the best idea.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/1/2026, 1:38 PM
@XRayCat - So right inbetween BatB 3 in 2032 and BatB 4 in 2034...

Eh, I can live with that.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/1/2026, 1:02 PM
"MTTSH has posted the following in response, but we're pretty sure this is just engagement bait."

Well at least this very site knows how to spot when MTTSH is bullshitting... 👀
Skestra
Skestra - 7/1/2026, 1:06 PM
Just hire @originalgusto and call it a day.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/1/2026, 1:38 PM
@Skestra -

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themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/1/2026, 1:10 PM
Batman waving you over like the banner image is the last thing you want to see.

i'd rather beat my own ass
Forthas
Forthas - 7/1/2026, 1:11 PM
So was this scoop Campea's payment for all of his DC shilling?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/1/2026, 1:11 PM
I have a hard time imagining that Gunn's Batman ever sees the light of day.

"with Gunn admitting that he was finding a new take on Batman a tough nut to crack"

We dont need a new take. Just tell good Batman stories. We dont need another team book disguised as a solo outing because Gunn in incapable of telling a complex narrative around one character.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/1/2026, 2:02 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - 1, Reeves is doing solo Batman movies.

2, do you hate the idea of a Bat Family movie because it's a Bat Family movie, or because it's a DCU movie?
Sominan
Sominan - 7/1/2026, 1:14 PM
John Campea is The Riddler
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/1/2026, 1:15 PM
I feel like now there's a push for Gunn to get Batman out there asap to save his six after Superman debuted to underwhelming numbers and Supergirl tanked. Lanterns is very questionable, suspect of not being good. I'm sorry , but Batman alone, let alone Gunn's interpretation of him, isn't going to save him and Safran. And if Gunn gets Batman wrong, good grief there won't be any saving him from the fans. Their contracts are up spring of 2027 and that's before Man of Tomorrow releases. I just don't see Ellison keeping them on.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2026, 1:42 PM
@BadgerThorkin - I can see Gunn announcing something in an attempt to twist Ellison's arm into keeping him around, but I highly doubt it'll work. Dwayne Johnson tried the same stunt with Cavil and both got fired the next day.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/1/2026, 1:21 PM
WB leaking stories now?
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 7/1/2026, 1:35 PM
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOoooooooooooooo....... to #JamesGunn and #PeterSafran because they are terrible stewards of the #DCU.

Just sayin'.....


REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeboot.


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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/1/2026, 1:57 PM
@2BOOKOO4U - see you in 2036.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/1/2026, 1:57 PM
@UltimaRex - it used to be 2034. You're already moving the goalposts lmao
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/1/2026, 1:36 PM
John "BUT!" Campea

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FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/1/2026, 1:36 PM
So let's think, who's up for ruining their career instantly?
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/1/2026, 1:57 PM
At least you're admitting it's all rage bait right?! RIGHT?!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2026, 1:57 PM
Interesting…

I feel like MTTSH is [frick]ing with people but if Campea is then i can see perhaps Tom Brittney and Brandon Sklenar being the 2 actors they have talked to about Batman but the one primary I’m not sure about so it could almost be anyone hence I’ll just throw out that i think it’s Jake Gyllenhaal without any evidence to back it up lol.

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Out of those choices and in general as of now , my pick is Brandon Sklenar since i feel he has the look , the voice and the acing chops for the role but we’ll see!!.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2026, 1:58 PM
Paramount has cancelled a number of Star Trek projects because they didn't want them competing with each other, so this should give us a good idea about how Batman will be handled once they take over.

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