Batman: Three Actors Are Rumored To Be In The Mix To Play The DCU's Dark Knight

Earlier this week, John Campea sent speculation into overdrive by stating that he believes DC Studios has found our new Batman, and he knows which actor has been cast as the next big-screen Dark Knight.

The YouTuber declined to reveal the name, but Tom Brittney - who was a top contender to play the Man of Steel in Superman before David Corenswet landed the role - quickly emerged as the internet's best guess.

Campea has since backtracked somewhat, and is now claiming that three actors may actually be in contention: one "primary" and two that he "knows they have talked to." He also reiterates that this is a name he was not expecting.

Campea says he will reveal the actor if he gets another source to confirm, and he does believe that this individual would make a good Batman.

Is there anything to this? Last we heard, The Brave and the Bold had been placed on the back burner and is not a current priority for the studio, with Gunn admitting that he was finding a new take on Batman a tough nut to crack. This doesn't necessarily mean he hasn't been speaking to actors about potentially donning the cape and cowl, of course, and there is always a chance Bruce Wayne could make his DCU debut in an earlier project.

For what it's worth, World of Reel's Jordan Ruimy believes that Wonder Woman will enter production first, and is set to begin filming at some point next year - before Gunn officially greenlights The Brave and the Bold.

"Wonder Woman I think is actually easier for me, because there haven’t been so many infinite portrayals of Wonder Woman—definitely not in movies, but really anywhere—that there have been of Batman," Gunn said last year. "Every single Batman story has been told. It seems like half the comics that have come out of DC over the past 30 years have Batman in them. He’s the most famous superhero in the world and the most popular superhero in the world. And people love him because he’s interesting, but also having so much of him out there can also make him boring. So how do you create that property that’s fun to watch?”

John Campea says he believes he knows the actor set to play the DCU Batman.



He adds that there are three actors under consideration, including one prominent name and two others that have reportedly had discussions with DC Studios.



(Via @drewmacwwe23) pic.twitter.com/cu1AV0hGIj — DC Universe Daily (@DCdaily) July 1, 2026

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