UPDATE: Adria Arjona As Wonder Woman Rumor Resurfaces; DCU Batman Source Backtracks

UPDATE: Whoever Arjona ends up playing in Man of Tomorrow, she has gotten into serious superhero shape for the movie.

The Onslaught star has taken to Instagram to share a photo highlighting the results of her workouts with personal trainer Paolo Mascitti.

Adria Arjona’s transformation for ‘MAN OF TOMORROW.’



Maximum effort, wonderful results.



(Via Paolo Madcitti | IG) pic.twitter.com/CLPGiiaooR — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 30, 2026

Original article follows.

Earlier this year, Adria Arjona (Andor, Hit Man) landed a key role in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow after testing for the part alongside Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

The character these actresses were up for was said to be Maxima, but many fans are convinced that Arjona has actually been cast as the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

Gunn has yet to weigh in on the matter, but the trades seem to be split on whether Arjona is playing the Almeracian villain, or if this is simply an attempt to keep the identity of her real character under wraps.

Now, YouTuber Yara Wayne is claiming that Arjona is definitely playing Diana. Wayne clarifies that she is "not a scooper," but knows "the Adria thing because of a friend... I got lucky with a person near the process that I know."

Others have since weighed in to support Wayne, but this obviously shouldn't be taken as anything close to confirmation that Arjona will be the DCU's Wonder Woman.

Arjona is clearly a very popular fan-pick to play Diana, but we're not sure why Gunn wouldn't just announce this casting outright, as it would drum up a lot of excitement for Man of Tomorrow and the future of the DCU in general.

Maybe Gunn didn't really deem it necessary to generate buzz at the cost of ruining the surprise at the time, but a lot of people believe that the recent Batman rumor that did the rounds online was deliberately circulated to "distract" from Supergirl's disastrous box office debut.

Whatever the case may be, the source of the rumor, John Campea, now seems to be backtracking somewhat.

We see this a lot with YouTubers/insiders with large followings, who act surprised/pissed off when something they say is aggregated. Let's be clear: Campea didn't just offhandedly mention that he might know who the new Batman is before moving on; he specifically noted that "multiple, well-placed sources" have told him the same actor's name.

Anyway, the "nobody kid from Canada" is doing a follow-up show later on today.

John Campea on today's show: “Tomorrow I'll share details about what I've heard regarding the casting for the DCU's Batman.” He reiterates that the casting isn't 100% confirmed and hints that it might not be Tom Britney. pic.twitter.com/tEIrYJnAjY — Jair De La Rosa (@JairDeLaRosaNa1) June 29, 2026

👇 don’t know about the timing of the projects since frankly with all this ana Nogueira debacle… who knows what will happen with the script. However, we have our WW. https://t.co/xGHxeZRhJY — Yara Wayne 🦇 (@yara_wayne) June 30, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.