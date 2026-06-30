UPDATE: Adria Arjona As Wonder Woman Rumor Resurfaces; DCU Batman Source Backtracks

UPDATE: Adria Arjona As Wonder Woman Rumor Resurfaces; DCU Batman Source Backtracks

Another source is claiming to have it on good authority that Adria Arjona is indeed playing Wonder Woman in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, while the source of the recent Batman rumor has shared an update...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

UPDATE: Whoever Arjona ends up playing in Man of Tomorrow, she has gotten into serious superhero shape for the movie.

The Onslaught star has taken to Instagram to share a photo highlighting the results of her workouts with personal trainer Paolo Mascitti.

Original article follows.

Earlier this year, Adria Arjona (Andor, Hit Man) landed a key role in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow after testing for the part alongside Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

The character these actresses were up for was said to be Maxima, but many fans are convinced that Arjona has actually been cast as the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

Gunn has yet to weigh in on the matter, but the trades seem to be split on whether Arjona is playing the Almeracian villain, or if this is simply an attempt to keep the identity of her real character under wraps.

Now, YouTuber Yara Wayne is claiming that Arjona is definitely playing Diana. Wayne clarifies that she is "not a scooper," but knows "the Adria thing because of a friend... I got lucky with a person near the process that I know."

Others have since weighed in to support Wayne, but this obviously shouldn't be taken as anything close to confirmation that Arjona will be the DCU's Wonder Woman.

Arjona is clearly a very popular fan-pick to play Diana, but we're not sure why Gunn wouldn't just announce this casting outright, as it would drum up a lot of excitement for Man of Tomorrow and the future of the DCU in general.

Maybe Gunn didn't really deem it necessary to generate buzz at the cost of ruining the surprise at the time, but a lot of people believe that the recent Batman rumor that did the rounds online was deliberately circulated to "distract" from Supergirl's disastrous box office debut.

Whatever the case may be, the source of the rumor, John Campea, now seems to be backtracking somewhat.

We see this a lot with YouTubers/insiders with large followings, who act surprised/pissed off when something they say is aggregated. Let's be clear: Campea didn't just offhandedly mention that he might know who the new Batman is before moving on; he specifically noted that "multiple, well-placed sources" have told him the same actor's name.

Anyway, the "nobody kid from Canada" is doing a follow-up show later on today.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Irregular
Irregular - 6/30/2026, 7:22 AM
For the love of god....please stay away from Batman, James. Just don't make it. Please...
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/30/2026, 7:59 AM
@Irregular - in all likelihood, it's what he dangled in front of Ellison to get him on board.

"What's better than one Batman franchise? Two Batman franchises!"
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/30/2026, 8:48 AM
@UltimaRex - Ellison was being polite/bullshitting. We don't know what he saw, what he said about what he saw or whether or not he meant it.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/30/2026, 9:09 AM
@ObserverIO - why? What reason would Ellison have to lie?
Irregular
Irregular - 6/30/2026, 9:31 AM
@UltimaRex - I highly doubt Ellison is okay with DCU at it's current stage. You seriously think these execs never outweight pros and cons and actually speak to people with that in mind? Like yeah, what James Gunn is doing is "great" is what he told him...however I'm sure a "DCU is great...BUT...it can be better" is going to be a serious conversation to be had.

Either way, James Gunn is out of his depth to be involved in Batman. As someone who really enjoyed his take on Superman, he is not the guy for Batman. Just NO.

Batman is the closest to prestige superhero/comic book fare we have right now, so seeing him produce TBATB, with his style, especially after Supergirl, would be a terrible idea to execute right now. He needs to either step down and focus on filmmaking or just let others do their job.

It's that simple. No one needs a micromanaging boss who is constantly on X or Threads or whatever social media he is addicted too, constantly squashing or engaging with fans. Someone constantly undermining your editing and directive choices (like overstepping the director to fit a song at the end!?) it just seems ridiculous at this point.

I look forward to MoT but good god please stay away from Batman, James Gunn.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/30/2026, 9:37 AM
@UltimaRex - I didn't say lying I said bullshitting. It's just Hollywood's way of being polite.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/30/2026, 7:22 AM
Let me be FIRST to say - someone needs to tell them

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/30/2026, 7:28 AM
Believe from sources people work on movie not fans making crap up
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/30/2026, 7:37 AM
@dragon316 - But...but..."multiple, well-placed sources"

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/30/2026, 9:53 AM
@TheRevelation - you can’t forget about “The YouTuber”, their information is 100% rock solid, 100% of the time.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/30/2026, 7:46 AM
I hope to God his WW isn't shot like his hawkgirl.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/30/2026, 7:51 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis -

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/30/2026, 8:30 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis - Out of context shot looks dumb here, but is hilarious in the film.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/30/2026, 9:56 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis - I’m sure that ridiculous scream was Gunn’s idea.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/30/2026, 11:29 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - lmfao
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/30/2026, 11:52 AM
@Bucky74 - User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/30/2026, 7:47 AM
Considering Gunn's sensibilities, she's most likely playing Maxima's best friend's bully's mom's third neighbour to the left
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/30/2026, 7:48 AM
Adria Arjona as WW: User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/30/2026, 7:51 AM
They’re probably having some recent and legitimate discussions about bringing Reeves Batman into the fold of the DCU, but then again it’s just as good an argument to keep it away.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/30/2026, 8:12 AM
@FrankenDad - Reeves isn't going anywhere near that train wreck, and as a result of the mess Gunn has made of things, he really has no way of forcing him to cooperate, as WB will side with Reeves.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/30/2026, 8:03 AM
she was in morbius
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2026, 8:06 AM
[frick] scooper culture , one of the reasons why the state of cbms is what it is today honestly…

Also , i wouldn’t mind if Adria is WW but I just don’t buy that Gunn would introduce Diana in MOT since it just feels too reminiscent of BVS imo so I don’t think Gunn would want to repeat that.

Anyway , Campea got his views so now he’s gonna backtrack because he doesn’t want to get completely roasted when Gunn or the trades debunk that the DCU Batman has been cast.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/30/2026, 8:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Agree completely. Fucc these parasitic tools.
BestAtWhatIDo
BestAtWhatIDo - 6/30/2026, 8:15 AM
Arjona is just really good casting, so I want to believe, but all these scoopers reek of bullshit. I'm also really against recasting Batman at least until the Reeves trilogy is over. Superman and Wonder Woman need more love anyway, just focus on those movies for the next 4 years.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/30/2026, 8:15 AM
I just hope whoever they cast as Wonder Woman is extremely opinionated and has lots and lots of gay friends
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/30/2026, 8:33 AM
I love how everyone claims they know what's going on BTS and no one actually knows shit. lol
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/30/2026, 9:04 AM
DC is COOKED. The Fan Base has LEFT the only ppl there are Gunn Shills😂😂
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/30/2026, 9:06 AM
I can't wait to see how we find out agent Harcourt is actually princess Diana and Micheal Rooker is Bruce Wayne.
🤣 jk, I don’t care.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 6/30/2026, 1:05 PM
@slickrickdesigns -

Uh-uh...don't...don't even let a whisper of a "joke" like that escape into the ether ever again, just don't...! ☮️😳
MR
MR - 6/30/2026, 9:10 AM
the writing on this website is so bad.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/30/2026, 12:52 PM
@MR - That little red "X" at the top right will make it go away.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/30/2026, 9:57 AM
I don’t get the stupid secrecy. It annoys fans and dose t build hype. If she is or is not playing one of the most popular comic characters, they should just say so.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/30/2026, 10:07 AM
It can't be Wonder Woman. Remember? Gunn loves non-popular characters so Maxima fits the bill.
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 6/30/2026, 10:41 AM
Regardless of who they cast, if the material they're working with is subpar, or uncharacteristic, the character will fall flat.
Corenswet openly argued with Gunn's sensibilities on Superman, you can see it in the behind the scenes stuff, and in many set photos.

It's clear to me that David has a better handle on who Clark and Superman are than Gun does, But regardless, he's just an employee cashing a cheque.

Cast whoever you want, if the script, dialogue, costume, plot, etc sucks, the actor can't save it.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/30/2026, 11:19 AM
She definitely playing Wonder Woman. Think inside of the box....its how shit goes down in entertainment. She is connected to Jason, he is Lobo. Are most of her movies WB movies? Things always connect, and I feel this one connects
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/30/2026, 12:31 PM
@LogansRazor - Those same things are also true if she's legitimately playing Maxima... And we know Gunn loves the more obscure characters Honestly, I don't see what the upside for keeping it a secret, if she was playing WW. At this point the announcement won't buy them any good will. The guy who everyone's already pissed at, either lied to fans, if she is, or wasted her on another c-list character, if she isn't.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/30/2026, 12:42 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/30/2026, 12:47 PM
That's some good casting if true. She already has the physique.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/30/2026, 1:18 PM
Zack Snyder Fires Back: Posts Gal Gadot Wonder Woman As Gunn’s DCU Stumbles😂😂😂🤣
Just as Wonder Woman casting rumors are heating back up, and Supergirl bombs, Zack Snyder dropped a reminder of his own.



It also comes with the claim that DC PR is spinning things that female superheroes are to blame.

Snyder posted a striking poster of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman to Instagram, and given the timing, it seems anything but a coincidence.

Snyder wrote that he was proud to have helped bring Wonder Woman “to life for the first time on the big screen,” adding that her story could inspire a new generation.
Supergirl Box Office Gets Worse As Overseas Numbers Revised Down Again
Supergirl's box office problem is not holding still. Days after its weak opening, the numbers are still being revised down, and the...
That “first time on the big screen” line is the part fans immediately seized on, taking it as a not-so-subtle flex about who put Diana in theaters first.



The post went up within the hour and quickly started racking up likes and comments, with fans connecting it directly to the mess DC finds itself in right now.

“While Wonder Woman has always been an icon, I’m incredibly proud to have played a role in bringing her to life for the first time on the big screen, where her story could inspire a new generation,” said Snyder.
Zack Snyder Posts Gal Gadot Wonder Woman As DCU Rumors Heat Up

Snyder’s tribute lands just days after Supergirl cratered at the box office, opening to a soft $37 million domestically and roughly $62 million worldwide, well under projections and saddled with rotten reviews.

It also arrives right as speculation builds that Gunn is eyeing Adria Arjona for the DCU’s Wonder Woman, something our insiders told us is happening.

One top comment summed up the read bluntly, calling it “crazy” to post this right after Supergirl flopped.

For fans of Snyder’s DC run, the subtext writes itself.
Zack Snyder just shared another treasure trove from his time in the DCEU, and this time it’s loaded with deep cuts. Over...


While Gunn’s new-look DCU is already stumbling, Snyder is pointing back to the Wonder Woman who actually became a box office phenomenon.

Gadot’s 2017 Wonder Woman opened to $103 million and remains one of the DCEU’s signature wins, a contrast fans were quick to draw against Supergirl‘s debut. In today’s dollars, it’s a $1.1 billion movie.

Zack Snyder Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
Snyder reminds fans who Wonder Woman is

This is not the first time Snyder has stoked the fire while Gunn’s DC has been taking heat.



He posted a Bruce Wayne image while Supergirl footage was getting roasted online, and he has kept his Diana in the conversation before with DCEU throwback posts.

Snyder was also the director who cast Gadot in the first place, with her Wonder Woman screen test now part of DCEU lore alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman.

So when Snyder drops a Gadot Wonder Woman image right as Gunn’s DCU is dealing with a box office flop and fresh Wonder Woman casting rumors, fans are obviously going to read it as a message. And there’s more.

Deborah Snyder Adds To The Wonder Woman Speculation

Snyder’s producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, recently liked Gadot’s latest Instagram post, a Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan cover shoot.

Stacked on top of Zack’s tribute, the Snyder camp is closing ranks around their Wonder Woman.

Snyderverse Fans Rally Around Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman

That statement plays directly into the Snyderverse restoration crowd, which packed the comments with calls to bring his version of the universe back.

Following Supergirl flopping, there are now big conversations that Gunn’s time in the DCU could be ending with Paramount buying WBD.

That’s something we were told in October, and also that the SnyderVerse returning is fully in play.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/30/2026, 1:29 PM
No credible sources for either casting, I still think Adria is Maxima. Regarding Batman, Campea never said it was a Tom, that was my time to shine. Campea just said it was someone he didn't expect.

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