Masters Of The Universe May Struggle To Hit $50 Million At The Global Box Office This Weekend

Masters Of The Universe May Struggle To Hit $50 Million At The Global Box Office This Weekend

The latest box office updates are in, and it's looking like a long road ahead of Amazon MGM and Sony's big-budget Masters of the Universe reboot...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2026 01:06 PM EST

Masters of the Universe hits theatres this weekend (it's already playing in several major locations around the globe), and the latest box office estimates do not bode well for Amazon MGM and Sony Pictures' reboot.

Previously predicted to take in around $35 million in North America, Deadline is now reporting that MOTU may struggle to hit $50 million worldwide after a $30 million domestic debut.

The movie was fairly well-received by critics (74% on Rotten Tomatoes) and fans of the '80s cartoon seem to have embraced it for the most part, but it may simply be a case of general audiences being apathetic about a big-screen take on a 30-year-old property that has never really had the levels of mass appeal as Star Wars, for example.

Masters of the Universe has a reported production budget of $175 million (some reckon it's closer to $200M), not factoring in additional P&A costs.

The hope is that positive word-of-mouth will benefit the PG-13 movie in the long run, but He-Man will face defeat this weekend, as Scary Movie is certain to claim the No. 1 spot with $40 million, with A24's Backrooms coming in at No. 2 with a second weekend haul of $32M-$37M. 

Do you plan on seeing any of these movies this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

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According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/4/2026, 2:03 PM
I guess he doesn’t have the power…to turn a profit
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CristianE
CristianE - 6/4/2026, 2:10 PM
I will see it, but I understand if no one under 50 is interested. This franchise has not been handled as well (or doesn't have the potential) as Transformers. A pity if this is the case.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/4/2026, 2:16 PM
@CristianE - It also doesn’t help that it looks like it’s desperately trying to recreate the tone and feel of Thor: Ragnarok (they even got Idris Elba in a supporting role) rather than take the source material more seriously.
ganicoga
ganicoga - 6/4/2026, 2:12 PM
Well, the Leto curse seemingly continues. Too bad, I had hopes for this one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 2:15 PM
Damn man , that sucks if the movie does open that low but not really surprising aswell considering the franchise has limited appeal outside of the fans who grew up on the various animated iterations of the character so oh well…

Hopefully if it’s as good as some say that it does well on streaming so the sequel could be exclusively on Amazon Prime or something but we’ll see for now if WOM helps it theatrically at least.

Anyway , It looks pretty fun thus i hope to catch it in theaters this weekend!!.

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