Kevin Feige Reveals Ant-Man's Surprising New Status Quo In Avengers: Doomsday

Kevin Feige Reveals Ant-Man's Surprising New Status Quo In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed new details about plans for Ant-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, describing Paul Rudd's Scott Lang as an "elder statesman" heading into the movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

In 2015, Marvel Studios released one of its most unique movies with the Paul Rudd-led Ant-Man. The next year, Scott Lang played a pivotal role in Captain America: Civil War, before finding a superhero partner in 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp.

With Hope Van Dyne among those snapped out of existence by Thanos, it was down to Ant-Man to help save the Multiverse in Avengers: Endgame

We then had a four-year wait for the hero's next solo outing, but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania proved a disappointment. Whether it was the underwhelming exploration of the Quantum Realm—created primarily with The Volume—or M.O.D.O.K.'s botched debut, the threequel wasn't Scott's finest moment. 

However, Ant-Man's encounter with Kang the Conqueror set the stage for the size-changing superhero to play a pivotal role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty after inadvertently dooming the Multiverse. With Kang out and Doctor Doom in, it's unclear whether Avengers: Doomsday will touch on Scott's actions and what vanquishing Kang means for reality.

Rudd is the subject of a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased Ant-Man's role in the movie when he said that the actor plays "more of an elder statesman now, dealing with other newer characters." 

It's a surprising new status quo for Scott, and implies that he could serve as a mentor to a certain team of young heroes his daughter assembles: the Champions. 

Talking more generally about why Marvel Studios wanted Rudd to play Ant-Man, Feige added, "We needed this guy to be a criminal but also someone that you’re rooting for no matter what, and that’s Paul. He’s also funny and good-looking and unbelievably charismatic."

Rudd said that "the Edgar [Wright] angle" initially drew him to Ant-Man, and while the filmmaker eventually dropped out, "The thought I had was, 'If this can be a thing that really works and people see it, maybe it will help me get some interesting, smaller things financed and I can have a little more control over what comes after it.'"

He's done that, of course, but admits that not all of them were winners. Asked about Ghostbusters, Rudd simply said, "Life is sometimes just collecting experiences," before elaborating on his regrets in general. 

"I think Tina Fey said it best when she was like, sometimes you do something and you thought the script was great and it really works and then you’re watching it, and all of a sudden the credits come up, and you go, 'Wow, that one shrunk in the wash,'" he said with a shrug. "I’ve been in several things that have shrunk in the wash."

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/3/2026, 10:48 AM
"The thought I had was, 'If this can be a thing that really works and people see it, maybe it will help me get some interesting, smaller things financed and I can have a little more control over what comes after it."

"Wow, that one shrunk in the wash,'

"I’ve been in several things that have shrunk in the wash."

... 🤔 💭 Am I the only one who thinks he's being a "little ironic" with the Ant-Man puns? 😀
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/3/2026, 10:48 AM
So ...nothing ? Im glad he is making monedas that what he meant when he says the life is collecting experience bullshit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 10:54 AM
Scott being an “elder statesman” type character makes sense akin to Tobey’s Spidey in NWH in that he may not have an arc of his own but likely helps others grow such as the newer & younger heroes in the film (i honestly wouldn’t be surprised if someone like Sam or Bucky like we saw in Thunderbolts are like that aswell in this etc).

I still maintain the first Ant Man was a solid film and Ant Man & The Wasp was a decent chase movie but Quantumania definitely had some missed opportunities story wise for a more emotionally resonant film such as really focusing on Scott having missed more of his daughters life due to being stuck in the QR until EG like he did when he was in prison but oh well , what’s done is done now.

Also not sure while Ghostbusters was singled out as an implied regret since i thought Afterlife was good (better then 2 and the 2016 reboot imo) though haven’t seen Frozen Empire yet!!.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/3/2026, 12:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I enjoyed afterlife but found frozen empire unmemorable. I believe they have animated projects coming up, one being a tv series and one being an animated movie.

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