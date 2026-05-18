The Mandalorian And Grogu: Jon Favreau Reveals He Has Plans For Grogu That Extend Well Into The Future

Since launching on Disney+ in 2019, The Mandalorian has slowly unravelled Grogu's past. After three seasons, we know he was trained in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, and that Jedi Master Kelleran Beq helped him escape during Order 66.

We're still in the dark about how he ended up in the hands of those mercenaries, and crucially, what becomes of him beyond the post-Return of the Jedi timeline. Din Djarin is just a man, and assuming he doesn't die in battle, he would be an old man during the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Grogu was 50 when we first met him, and given that Yoda was 900 when he died, he has a long lifespan that can be explored in any number of future movies and TV shows, depending on where in the Galaxy's timeline they fall.

Talking to GamesRader+ (via SFFGazette.com) about The Mandalorian and Grogu, filmmaker Jon Favreau confirmed he's already mapped out what The Child's future looks like beyond these adventures with his father.

"Creatively, I have a lot of plans, and I have a lot of thoughts about these characters, especially for Grogu," he teased. "Grogu is a character that is – his species lives for centuries. He's on a path to be both a Jedi and a Mandalorian. He's making certain choices and decisions, and he has a great teacher now. And so, as he develops and grows, there's opportunities for stories that would emanate from that."

"He's not on the typical Jedi path of a youngling, but he has trained with some of the best Jedi teachers that there are," Favreau continued. "We know for sure he's studied with Luke Skywalker. There's implications that he may have crossed paths with Yoda, because he does recognize the name, is what we imply. And he also was there at the Jedi Temple before Order 66."

"So, it's a big part in talking to Dave Filoni, and by extension, to what he learned from George [Lucas], which is that the Force is about training," he explained. "It's about refining, just like an athletic ability or any skill. And we do see that, although Grogu is not serving under somebody who is teaching him, he still clearly is meditating and going through some version of the Jedi discipline."

"So, I think that his Force use has definitely leveled up a bit. Luke Skywalker didn't study under Obi-Wan for very long, but still refined his skills," the writer and director noted. "So, I think that that's part of the path that's available to Grogu, as per what we've already learned from the previous Star Wars films."

While The Mandalorian himself is beloved among Star Wars fans, it's Grogu's popularity that has really exploded. Picking up with him either after the Star Wars sequel trilogy or even a couple of hundred years down the line would make for compelling viewing, even if it would be a little strange to encounter Grogu with a voice and no longer an adorable baby.

Favreau's Star Wars hopes beyond his upcoming movie haven't been confirmed, and likely hinge on The Mandalorian and Grogu's success when it opens this weekend. Whatever happens, Disney is bound to want more Grogu at some point.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.