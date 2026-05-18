The Mandalorian And Grogu: Jon Favreau Reveals He Has Plans For Grogu That Extend Well Into The Future

The Mandalorian And Grogu: Jon Favreau Reveals He Has Plans For Grogu That Extend Well Into The Future

The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau has revealed that he already has several ideas for where Grogu's story goes beyond The Child's current place in the Star Wars timeline.

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: GamesRadar+ (via SFFGazette.com)

Since launching on Disney+ in 2019, The Mandalorian has slowly unravelled Grogu's past. After three seasons, we know he was trained in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, and that Jedi Master Kelleran Beq helped him escape during Order 66. 

We're still in the dark about how he ended up in the hands of those mercenaries, and crucially, what becomes of him beyond the post-Return of the Jedi timeline. Din Djarin is just a man, and assuming he doesn't die in battle, he would be an old man during the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Grogu was 50 when we first met him, and given that Yoda was 900 when he died, he has a long lifespan that can be explored in any number of future movies and TV shows, depending on where in the Galaxy's timeline they fall. 

Talking to GamesRader+ (via SFFGazette.com) about The Mandalorian and Grogu, filmmaker Jon Favreau confirmed he's already mapped out what The Child's future looks like beyond these adventures with his father. 

"Creatively, I have a lot of plans, and I have a lot of thoughts about these characters, especially for Grogu," he teased. "Grogu is a character that is – his species lives for centuries. He's on a path to be both a Jedi and a Mandalorian. He's making certain choices and decisions, and he has a great teacher now. And so, as he develops and grows, there's opportunities for stories that would emanate from that."

"He's not on the typical Jedi path of a youngling, but he has trained with some of the best Jedi teachers that there are," Favreau continued. "We know for sure he's studied with Luke Skywalker. There's implications that he may have crossed paths with Yoda, because he does recognize the name, is what we imply. And he also was there at the Jedi Temple before Order 66."

"So, it's a big part in talking to Dave Filoni, and by extension, to what he learned from George [Lucas], which is that the Force is about training," he explained. "It's about refining, just like an athletic ability or any skill. And we do see that, although Grogu is not serving under somebody who is teaching him, he still clearly is meditating and going through some version of the Jedi discipline."

"So, I think that his Force use has definitely leveled up a bit. Luke Skywalker didn't study under Obi-Wan for very long, but still refined his skills," the writer and director noted. "So, I think that that's part of the path that's available to Grogu, as per what we've already learned from the previous Star Wars films."

While The Mandalorian himself is beloved among Star Wars fans, it's Grogu's popularity that has really exploded. Picking up with him either after the Star Wars sequel trilogy or even a couple of hundred years down the line would make for compelling viewing, even if it would be a little strange to encounter Grogu with a voice and no longer an adorable baby. 

Favreau's Star Wars hopes beyond his upcoming movie haven't been confirmed, and likely hinge on The Mandalorian and Grogu's success when it opens this weekend. Whatever happens, Disney is bound to want more Grogu at some point. 

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Star Wars Rumor Claims Hayden Christensen Will Be In At Least Two More Projects Beyond Ahsoka Season 2
Related:

Star Wars Rumor Claims Hayden Christensen Will Be In At Least Two More Projects Beyond Ahsoka Season 2
The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Beaten In 17 Seconds By Ronda Rousey At Netflix's MVP MMA 1 Event
Recommended For You:

The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Beaten In 17 Seconds By Ronda Rousey At Netflix's MVP MMA 1 Event

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/18/2026, 2:35 PM
Ugh.
jst5
jst5 - 5/18/2026, 3:28 PM
@IAmAHoot - Folks would have been much more interested in Grogu if they would have just left off with him being with Luke...but Disney gonna Disney and they once again f'd it up to where no one cares now.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/18/2026, 2:36 PM
None for me, thanks. Looking forward to Starfighter though.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/18/2026, 2:44 PM
Believe it or not, the success of Starfighter depends on whether this movie succeeds. I got my tickets in LieMAX, I'm upgrading local theaters to laser with my first million because [frick] AMC
stealthboy
stealthboy - 5/18/2026, 2:50 PM
Nobody cares. The apathy is strong with this one.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/18/2026, 2:57 PM
grogu can be badass if they eventually evolve past being cute and nonverbal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2026, 3:20 PM
@supermanrex - from what I understand , this movie is partly about him coming into his own as a hero and stepping up so this could be the first step towards that.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/18/2026, 3:00 PM
There's no way he's this out of touch. No one cares about the puppet anymore. The novelty has officially worn off.

Age him up or come up with a more interesting idea for your central character than a baby that doesn't talk.
Humby
Humby - 5/18/2026, 3:09 PM
No plans on seeing this in theaters, none the less, I'm still invested in where this franchise goes in new hands, and I'm at least mildly interested in seeing them put the current slate of characters in some projects with better writing. I don't have much faith in Filoni (and Favreau is really starting to lose me) but at some point something has gotta give. We've been hovering somewhere between plummeting and dwindling returns as far as positive audience engagement goes for the better part of a decade. At some point, one of these folks has to have a lightbulb moment and realize "hey... maybe the writing sucks... just like what the audience has been screaming at us for years."
Pampero
Pampero - 5/18/2026, 3:09 PM
He should grow up, marry Rey or Finn, have kids, and unleash a whole new generation of Baby Yodas on the galaxy.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2026, 3:11 PM
Still plan see this so much new movies as they want to make them somehow they plan put them in movies eventually maybe or take boring approach finsish them off in books read about grogu growing up in books
Biggums
Biggums - 5/18/2026, 3:25 PM
The stiff doll animatronics was cute till the late 90s.
Now it's just awkward, cheap, and unimmersive
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/18/2026, 3:27 PM
Hoping Grogu dies in this one and they start hiring the YouTube AI guys to make some new movies people actually want to watch.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2026, 3:47 PM
I’m not sure how Grogu could fit in but i would love to see him interact with Rey in the New Jedi Order film etc.

It would be great to see Grogu become one of the few Mandalorian Jedi alongside Sabine & Tarre Viszla so i hope that happens in his future sooner then later.

User Comment Image

I do like that he’s keeping up with his Jedi training such as meditation which shows growth already on his part as a character imo…

Anyway , the movie seems really fun so can’t wait to check it out!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder