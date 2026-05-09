Pedro Pascal Teases Avengers: Doomsday And His Future As Din Djarin After The Mandalorian And Grogu

Trailers for The Mandalorian and Grogu have strongly suggested that Din Djarin and The Child will be separated, while previews certainly haven't closed the door on the idea that the bounty hunter might not make it out of this adventure alive.

Original plans called for the duo's story to continue in The Mandalorian Season 4. That was going to tie into the story Dave Filoni is telling in Ahsoka, with Din and his foundling set to join the fight against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Disney's shift from streaming to theatrical revenue saw Season 4 evolve into The Mandalorian and Grogu. The movie has a different story, revolving around the Imperial Remnants and the Hutt Twins, but could it also be the end of the line for Pedro Pascal as a character he's been playing since 2019?

Talking at a recent Q&A (via SFFGazette.com), the actor confirmed that he plans to continue playing the Mandalorian hero for as long as Lucasfilm will allow him.

"I'm completely grateful. It's the longest creative relationship I've had, it's the character that I've played the longest," the actor shared. "Hopefully, I get to continue playing him for as long as my body, or as many bodies as we put into the suit, can take it."

While Pascal will remove Din's helmet in The Mandalorian and Grogu, this is primarily a voiceover role for The Fantastic Four: First Steps star. In other words, there's no reason for him not to stick around, even if Favreau decides to move on from Star Wars. The Mandalorian franchise is a big seller for Disney in terms of merchandise, and one that now has an increased presence in its theme parks. So, he's likely going nowhere.

Pascal is also busy with his MCU role as Reed Richards, and, in the video below, he opens up on the experience of shooting Avengers: Doomsday.

"The thing that excited me the most was to be in the company of so many iconic actors that authored these iconic roles in that chapter of superhero movies and storytelling," he teased.

You can hear more from Pascal on his Avengers experience below.

Après avoir incarné Mr Fantastique dans Les 4 Fantastiques, Pedro Pascal débarque dans Avengers: Doomsday 🦸 Comment se sent-il à l'idée de combattre avec les Avengers ? 👀



🎤 L'interview complète de Pedro Pascal arrive en intégralité très bientôt sur Fun Radio 💙 pic.twitter.com/Y0ObLX27Bb — Fun Radio France (@funradio_fr) May 8, 2026

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.