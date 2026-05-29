MCU Rumor Roundup: Spider-Man's Status Quo, Tommy Maximoff Plans, Elektra vs. [Spoiler], And More

MCU Rumor Roundup: Spider-Man's Status Quo, Tommy Maximoff Plans, Elektra vs. [Spoiler], And More

In our latest MCU rumor roundup, we have potential updates on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, VisionQuest, Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Avengers movies, and much more.

News
By JoshWilding - May 29, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

The Marvel rumour mill is spinning at full speed as we head into one of the most stacked periods in MCU history. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day around the corner, and Avengers: Doomsday shaping up to be 2026's biggest movie, we have plenty to look forward to.

Some of the highlights today include new details about where Peter Parker's story goes next, the latest on characters like The Sentry, Tommy Maximoff, Monica Rambeau, and Valkyrie, and several actors on Kevin Feige's radar for future roles. 

We also have a pretty wild claim about Elodie Yung's long-awaited return as Elektra, though we'd suggest taking it with a pinch of salt for now. Regardless, we're kicking things off with more from The Cosmic Circus...

  • There are supposedly "more layers" to Eman Esfandi's love interest for MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which may tie into rumours that his character is secretly Boomerang.

  • As for where we'll find Spidey in this movie, it's said, "He’s basically buried Peter Parker. He has obsessed himself with being Spider-Man. Think of Robert Pattinson as Batman. Except Peter uses his jokes and mask as a defense and coping mechanism."

  • Despite what we've seen in the trailers, New York is apparently "divided in how it feels about Spider-Man."

  • Talking of that first Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser, most of the footage used in it was "from the first act" with a "complete misdirect at the beginning of the trailer." Only a couple of brief shots were from the movie's final act.

  • Marvel Studios may have future plans for the Thunderbolts team, potentially incorporating Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Bullseye, and characters who are not necessarily part of the New Avengers. 

  • As for The Sentry's future, he "might disappear for a while" after Avengers: Secret Wars, largely because he's put through the wringer in Avengers: Doomsday

  • Tommy Maximoff appears near the end of VisionQuest's first episode and is in every episode that follows. 

  • Elle Fanning, Lakeith Stanfield, Damson Idris, John David Washington, Samara Weaving, Jodie Turner-Smith, Teyana Taylor, Brenton Thwaites, Jacob Elordi, and Nicolas Galitzine have all met with Marvel Studios. Who they could play in the MCU is currently anyone's guess. 

  • The Department of Damage Control is still being eyed as the next Saga's big bad, as is Val. There's a "very slim" chance Valkyrie appears in Avengers: Secret Wars, while Monica Rambeau will have a bigger role in the next Avengers movies than Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel. 

  • Elektra vs. Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3? It may be a possibility... 
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/29/2026, 1:34 PM
Bullseye joining the Thunderbolts would be awesome. Would be cool if some of the other members of the Dark Avengers from the comics got recruited to the team down the line.
Nomi
Nomi - 5/29/2026, 1:54 PM
Oh the daily roundups
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2026, 1:56 PM
Brenton Thwaites , Jacob Elordi and Nicholas Galitzine seem like Scott Summers/Cyclops types to me and if that’s the case then i think the latter could pull it off imo…

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Jodie Turner Smith & Teyana Taylor likely met for Storm
And if so then the former would be my pick.

Samara Weaving for Emma Frost & Elle Fanning for Jean Grey (that is if Sadie isn’t her in BND)!!.

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MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/29/2026, 2:02 PM
I mean since his father is in BP3, I don't think JDW is far behind.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2026, 2:06 PM
Val and/or the DODC will be good grounded Big Bads i feel after 2 cosmic/multiversal threats…

Hell , I wouldn’t be surprised if Val creates a Thunderbolts/Masters of Evil-esque team to take down the Avengers for her own goals which could include the likes of Zemo & Bullseye on there.

Also I think we’ll only see Tarantula & Boomerang in montage form while Eman Esfandi’s character could perhaps be Harry Osborn?.

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