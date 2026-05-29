MCU Rumor Roundup: Spider-Man's Status Quo, Tommy Maximoff Plans, Elektra vs. [Spoiler], And More

The Marvel rumour mill is spinning at full speed as we head into one of the most stacked periods in MCU history. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day around the corner, and Avengers: Doomsday shaping up to be 2026's biggest movie, we have plenty to look forward to.

Some of the highlights today include new details about where Peter Parker's story goes next, the latest on characters like The Sentry, Tommy Maximoff, Monica Rambeau, and Valkyrie, and several actors on Kevin Feige's radar for future roles.

We also have a pretty wild claim about Elodie Yung's long-awaited return as Elektra, though we'd suggest taking it with a pinch of salt for now. Regardless, we're kicking things off with more from The Cosmic Circus...

There are supposedly "more layers" to Eman Esfandi's love interest for MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which may tie into rumours that his character is secretly Boomerang.

As for where we'll find Spidey in this movie, it's said, "He’s basically buried Peter Parker. He has obsessed himself with being Spider-Man. Think of Robert Pattinson as Batman. Except Peter uses his jokes and mask as a defense and coping mechanism."

Despite what we've seen in the trailers, New York is apparently "divided in how it feels about Spider-Man."

Talking of that first Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser, most of the footage used in it was "from the first act" with a "complete misdirect at the beginning of the trailer." Only a couple of brief shots were from the movie's final act.

Marvel Studios may have future plans for the Thunderbolts team, potentially incorporating Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Bullseye, and characters who are not necessarily part of the New Avengers.

As for The Sentry's future, he "might disappear for a while" after Avengers: Secret Wars, largely because he's put through the wringer in Avengers: Doomsday.

Tommy Maximoff appears near the end of VisionQuest's first episode and is in every episode that follows.

Elle Fanning, Lakeith Stanfield, Damson Idris, John David Washington, Samara Weaving, Jodie Turner-Smith, Teyana Taylor, Brenton Thwaites, Jacob Elordi, and Nicolas Galitzine have all met with Marvel Studios. Who they could play in the MCU is currently anyone's guess.

The Department of Damage Control is still being eyed as the next Saga's big bad, as is Val. There's a "very slim" chance Valkyrie appears in Avengers: Secret Wars, while Monica Rambeau will have a bigger role in the next Avengers movies than Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel.

Elektra vs. Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3? It may be a possibility...