UPDATE: Lanterns Teaser Finally Brings Epic Power Ring Action - New Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

UPDATE: Lanterns Teaser Finally Brings Epic Power Ring Action - New Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

A new Lanterns trailer is coming tomorrow, and a brief teaser for the HBO series finally gives fans a taste of the exciting Green Lantern action they've been dying to see from the DCU reboot.

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

UPDATE: An extended 10-second Lanterns preview has now been revealed, and it's packed full of additional footage.

Many fans were unimpressed by the first Lanterns trailer, bemoaning a lack of green—which really should be front and centre in a show about a hero called Green Lantern—and epic action.

Well, a new seven-second teaser just dropped, and as red lasers blast down from above, Hal Jordan creates a massive energy construct to shield those below. This is a step in the right direction for sceptics, even after recent confirmation that cosmic members of the Green Lantern Corps won't appear in Lanterns' debut season.

It will be interesting to see what we get in tomorrow's full trailer, as DC Studios needs to win fans back with this next sneak peek. Whether it's a first look at Hal and John Stewart suited up or a glimpse of Sinestro, a sign that this isn't just a True Detective wannabe with a few minutes of superpowered action here and there would silence the doubters immediately.

Of course, HBO will also be looking to avoid alienating its target audience, who may not have much interest in seeing blockbuster superhero CGI on the premium cable network. 

Collider recently asked Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy about the challenge of writing the series, and he said, "The toughest challenge, right off the bat, was that we wanted to make both Hal and John relatable and human in surprising ways."

"But these are characters that have been around a long time, and people feel incredibly close to them. So, making sure we stayed true to that core but also introduced new facets of their lives was bound to be scary."

He continued, "We wrote Hal at an age that isn't typical for superhero stories. And doing that felt like a way to get at a fear of replacement that doesn't normally come in these types of shows." 

Check out this new Lanterns teaser below, and stay tuned tomorrow for the new trailer.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Lanterns Takes Place In 2016; Showrunner Talks Sinestro's Role And Confirms No Other Green Lanterns Appear
Related:

Lanterns Takes Place In 2016; Showrunner Talks Sinestro's Role And Confirms No Other Green Lanterns Appear
Lanterns Showrunner Explains HBO's Grounded Approach To Green Lantern Amid Continued Fan Backlash
Recommended For You:

Lanterns Showrunner Explains HBO's Grounded Approach To Green Lantern Amid Continued Fan Backlash

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/17/2026, 11:49 AM
Cool. Looking forward to this. I saw a theory that it’s just called “Lanterns” because Green isn’t the only color around. I assume Sinestro will have a yellow ring.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 5/17/2026, 12:32 PM
@PatientXero - This theory has never made sense to me because the comics are still mostly called Green Lantern despite the other colors being around. Won’t be surprised if Sinestro already has a yellow ring, or even if Atrocitus is hinted at, I just can’t imagine that’s the reason why.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/17/2026, 1:10 PM
@PatientXero - Judging by the trailers, it should be called denim Lanterns
PS118
PS118 - 5/17/2026, 11:50 AM
Let’s go
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/17/2026, 11:53 AM
"meh."

This show will be like another green comicbook character's show; The Incredible Hulk.

Lots of Bill Bixby, 45 seconds of the Hulk in the middle of the show and 1:15 of the Hulk at the end of the show.

User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 5/17/2026, 12:46 PM
@lazlodaytona - Chandler doesn’t hold a candle to Bill Bixby!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/17/2026, 11:53 AM
Imagine making a green lantern show, being afraid or embarrassed to call it green lantern and having the setting be in a dusty, grey/brown American backwater town.........yikes
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/17/2026, 11:55 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - are there only 'GREEN' lanterns in the DCU?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2026, 11:59 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - oh well, John is likely to be far more green and comicbooky in MOT...

...which you've decided to hate out of hand before even seeing a trailer...
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 5/17/2026, 12:33 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Hal’s second most popular era is basically him doing that with Green Arrow
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/17/2026, 12:44 PM
@OmegaBlack13 - No it isn't. Stop the revisionist history
RolandD
RolandD - 5/17/2026, 1:32 PM
@FireGunn - It absolutely is one of the most celebrated runs of Green Lantern, a landmark series.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/17/2026, 11:59 AM
Let’s see what they got
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/17/2026, 12:01 PM
It'll be great to see the trailer they should've released to begin with.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 5/17/2026, 12:14 PM
This will have my attention 👀
CristianE
CristianE - 5/17/2026, 12:23 PM
Hope that that is not the only CGI scene...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2026, 12:24 PM
Looks good imo , can’t wait to see this!!.

I’m sure some idiots on here who have zero patience will think Hal using the Ring in this will be a response to the complaints but people need to understand these rollouts are planned months in advance but I guess people will believe what they want to believe…

Anyway , Hal putting up a force field to apparently stop some interstellar laser looked cool.

Also , those stills seem interesting aswell but it’s the second one that has me intrigued since it seems like Hal is in the desert with John in his military uniform so maybe there’s a time travel element to this given we are already dealing with dual timelines in the show?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2026, 12:38 PM
that 30 second clip was even better imo!!.

They seem to have integrated the grounded tone with the powers well.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 5/17/2026, 12:32 PM
So when are they gonna announce season 2? I mean they should keep the flame lit and have season 2 ready by next year or announce a film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2026, 12:38 PM
@VampMime187cbm - they probably want to see the ratings first for this season.

If they are satisfied with it then I’m sure we’ll get a season 2 sooner then later.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2026, 12:51 PM
@VampMime187cbm - halfway through season 1 I reckon.

Patience.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/17/2026, 1:21 PM
@VampMime187cbm - Knowing Damon Lindelof, he'll say it didn't need a second season.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 5/17/2026, 1:26 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Ha not enough yellow or red for the different Lantern Corps lol
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 5/17/2026, 1:26 PM
@UltimaRex - or you want a film?
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 5/17/2026, 1:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah cause it’s only gonna get more expensive as they go. I think a movie in between seasons or after season 2.
RockBottom
RockBottom - 5/17/2026, 12:39 PM
For anyone complaining about “there wasn’t enough green”, there it is. Happy now?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/17/2026, 12:46 PM
@RockBottom - A couple seconds of Green from the trailer. They'll use the ring 1 time every episode and wear the suits in the last 30 seconds of the finale
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/17/2026, 12:46 PM
This isn't Green Lantern

Reboot the MCU and DCU
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/17/2026, 1:19 PM
Yikes, that looked goofy as shit, can we go back to not showing any green.
PS118
PS118 - 5/17/2026, 1:34 PM
They are probably still refining the graphics until release tbh. That’s unfortunately how it is these days.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder