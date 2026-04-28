UPDATE: Lanterns Trailer Pulled From HBO And DC's YouTube And Social Media Platforms

UPDATE: Lanterns Trailer Pulled From HBO And DC's YouTube And Social Media Platforms

The Lanterns trailer has mysteriously vanished from HBO and DC's official platforms, leading to speculation that a much-improved sneak peek could be on the way after what proved a divisive first look.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

UPDATE: We still don't have an explanation for Lanterns' missing trailer, but a new still from the DCU series has been released. Look closely, and you'll notice that Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan—pictured alongside Aaron Pierre's John Stewart—is wearing the Green Lantern Corps ring.

There's been some chatter online about HBO being unhappy that DC Studios content is being produced for the premium cable network. Could that explain Lanterns' largely underwhelming marketing campaign?

It started with a brief teaser that seemed to be teeing up a teaser trailer; instead, footage fans had already seen was released, albeit with an introduction from Aaron Pierre shot on a cell phone. Then, when the first teaser did finally drop, it was widely criticised for featuring no superpowered action, a washed-out colour palette, and a distinct lack of green.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said from the start that Lanterns would be a True Detective-inspired tale, but the reality proved to be not what most fans want from the Green Lantern Corps on screen. 

Now, things have gotten even stranger, as the Lanterns trailer has been pulled from almost all official HBO, HBO Max, and DC YouTube/social media platforms. In fact, one of the only places you can still find it is on James Gunn's X account. 

Is it a result of the backlash from fans? Could a new, much better teaser be on the way? The latter is certainly possible, especially as a new poster recently dropped

However, based on experience, this could be a licensing issue. The trailer featured a remix of "State Trooper" from Nebraska, featuring big orchestral sounds laid over Bruce Springsteen's guitar and vocal. If HBO and DC Studios only had a limited time to use the track, it could explain why the Lanterns sneak peek has suddenly vanished. 

"It would be a betrayal to everyone I worked for and alongside to say anything other than I was absolutely honored to be a part of the team that manifested the incredible construct that is Lanterns, because it was," Lanterns writer Damon Lindelof recently said in response to the backlash surrounding his remarks about the "green" in Green Lantern being stupid. 

"I was sloppy and careless with my words, ironic considering I care so much about Hal, John and the entire Corps. I can and will do better to be worthy of the oath," he added. "Until then, I’ll let the show speak for itself, and I can’t wait for you all to hear what it has to say."

Check out the Lanterns trailer—before it gets pulled—below. 

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/28/2026, 5:23 AM
Syndercut Confirmed
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 5:26 AM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 5:25 AM
DL;DR version:

Song rights.
Nothing to see here.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/28/2026, 5:30 AM
Yeah, nothing wrong with pulling away from marketing your upcoming show. No way that they will tank this project for tax$$$$$. Suede Lanterns forever
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 4/28/2026, 5:36 AM
At this point, they should just Batgirl it.🤣 From what's been shown so far, it feels similar to the Josh Trank Fantastic Four movie.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/28/2026, 5:46 AM
Yes I hope it's a sign with get a better official trailer at some point.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 4/28/2026, 5:51 AM
Aaaaaaaaand...

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/28/2026, 5:52 AM
It's just the trailer at this point. If the posters disappear then we worry.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/28/2026, 9:04 AM
@ObserverIO - Worry?
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/28/2026, 9:11 AM
@Urubrodi - celebrate
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 4/28/2026, 5:55 AM
It was always ill-advised to incorporate a True Detective style for the Green Lantern brand.

Or, you could do it but it has to be an extremely healthy mix of both vibes. 50/50 but preferably 60/40.

And then it shouldn't even really resemble True Detective but more so the first MIB movie.

The trailer didn't show that being the case.
JayBird
JayBird - 4/28/2026, 7:14 AM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - An american roadtrip of the 2 GL biggest human members always seemed strange, they should have done that idea, with Green Lantern and Green Arrow.

(And i wouldn't be surprised if the so called mistery hidden within the earth are the Manhunters)
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/28/2026, 8:23 AM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - They could've chose the Question over Green Lantern or even Martian Manhunter
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 4/28/2026, 10:52 AM
@JayBird - YES!!
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/28/2026, 11:08 AM
@DannyBrandy20 - And then people would have complained that they're focusing on B-Level characters instead of the marquee heroes.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 4/28/2026, 1:25 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - A Martian Manhunter/ Question buddy cop/mystery movie would've been awesome. But not a series because screw series.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 6:58 AM
Even they know, no one wants this garbage.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/28/2026, 7:42 AM
@FireGunn -

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 8:21 AM
@Nolanite - #FireGunn
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/28/2026, 8:35 AM
@FireGunn - is it weird spending so much of your time broadcasting to the world what a whiny bitch you are?

Get a life, homie
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 9:06 AM
@Rpendo - Cry about it
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/28/2026, 10:23 AM
@FireGunn - lol

Says the grown ass man who whines literally every day about superhero movies…
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/28/2026, 10:35 AM
@Rpendo -

Welcome to the DC Alliance! You are just the type of person we have been looking for! Your attitude and devotion to DC is extraordinary!
You'll fit right in!

@THEKENDOMAN found another one!

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 10:46 AM
@Rpendo - "Wahhh. Wahhhh. Wahhhh" - You
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/28/2026, 11:55 AM
@Nolanite - Yep. I like him.

Welcome to the DC Alliance @Rpendo

I've enjoyed watching your work.

Glad to have you on board

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
JusticeL
JusticeL - 4/28/2026, 1:31 PM
@Rpendo - the super hero movies these days are a bit shit though.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/28/2026, 7:05 AM
Show ends up being phenomenal then everyone pretends they were always on board with it.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 7:26 AM
@EskimoJ - Not possible. The concept of this shit show alone shuts that theory down. No one asked for a Green Lantern show with a 60 year old Hal Jordan that will die at the end of the series
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 7:36 AM
@EskimoJ - most likely…

I really do hope that happens though I’m sure some stubborn a-holes won’t admit it when they see it.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 8:43 AM
@FireGunn - they need Hal for Kingdom Come.

See you in 2034.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/28/2026, 9:16 AM
@EskimoJ - If the show is phenomenal which the trailer did not give any indications that it will be, it still won't be a good Green Lantern show given all the creative decisions surrounding it. And if this show ends up burning the character's name even further don't expect any new Green Lantern adaptations for a very long time.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 4/28/2026, 10:44 AM
@UltimaRex - no they don’t. Hal isn’t even in Kingdom Come dude, it’s Alan Scott
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 4/28/2026, 10:44 AM
@UltimaRex - maybe read the book you keep talking about
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 10:47 AM
@RichardGrayson - Gunn didn't write Kingdom Come.

Quit stalling.

Did I say "Gunn is awesome"? Yes or No.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 10:50 AM
@RichardGrayson - yes, Alan Scott. The character who's fanbase all thought Hal was little more than a drunk bum.

Is Alan in Lanterns?
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 4/28/2026, 10:50 AM
@UltimaRex - you literally make no sense. lol I never said you claimed he was awesome. Read it again. Just like you need to read Kingdom Come again. You don’t even know what characters are in that book dude.

He’s not going to make that movie. Why are we even talking about something in the 2030s? You’re a really weird dude. One of the weirdest people here. Obsessed with a hypothetical movie nearly a decade in the future. Just odd. Autistic behavior
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 4/28/2026, 10:53 AM
@UltimaRex - you said Hal is needed for Kingdom Come? No he’s not. He’s not even in that book. You really need to read it again. Or maybe you’ve never read it and just have read some bullet points. That seems more likely.

The concept would have to be drastically altered to fit any cinematic universe

It would’ve made way more sense with Keaton involved.

We don’t even have a JL formed yet. Wtf are you even talking about dude? Like I said you are really weird. You’ve commented on so many people’s post the same shit… obsessive
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 10:55 AM
@RichardGrayson - or maybe you don't know how to read.

Or think.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/28/2026, 11:17 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I hope so too. And you're right. Look at some of the posts on this board, there are a bunch of folks, who've already decided not to let themselves enjoy it even if it were the most amazing show ever. They'll obsess endlessly over it, and they'll hate watch it and possibly even end up hating that they didn't hate it.
That just feels like a lot of effort.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/28/2026, 11:19 AM
@UltimaRex - Actually, at one point I believe he was supposed to be in it. Don't know if he still ended up appearing.
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