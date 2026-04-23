Lanterns Poster Reveals "Only One Can Wear The Ring" (And Features Plenty Of Green)

After a CinemaCon presentation that drew complaints for not being exciting enough, DC Studios is pulling out all the stops this week. Following the first teaser trailer for Clayface, we now have a new poster/motion poster for HBO's Lanterns.

There were a lot of complaints about the lack of green in the show's trailer, leading to comic book writer Grant Morrison publicly criticising Damon Lindelof for his "jockish dismissal" of the "Green" in Green Lantern (the issue was eventually resolved amicably).

It's a muted green, but this new look at the DCU series certainly isn't lacking colour. Now, all DC Studios needs to do is release some footage of Hal Jordan and John Stewart creating some comic-accurate constructs, and any remaining negativity will quickly dissipate.

However, for better or worse, Lanterns is a very grounded take on the Green Lantern Corps. It's been billed as a True Detective-style tale from the start, with Hal and John investigating a murder on Earth.

Still, there's speculation that the series will tie into the wider DCU by establishing The Centre as the franchise's big bad. That's potentially hinted at in the poster below, as a mysterious circular logo can be seen in the middle of the ring that Hal and John will seemingly have to share in Lanterns.

Discussing the series in January, Kyle Chandler said, "I've not had so much fun shooting something as I did that. The people on it were absolutely wonderful, from the top to the bottom. I can't say enough about Chris Mundy and the producers and the DC folks."

"It was an excellent experience, and I expect the show to be as good as the experience I had [making it]," he continued. "Aaron Pierre, I worked with him, and we had a great time. And Kelly Macdonald, it was just fantastic."

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl).

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August.