Lanterns Poster Reveals "Only One Can Wear The Ring" (And Features Plenty Of Green)

Lanterns Poster Reveals &quot;Only One Can Wear The Ring&quot; (And Features Plenty Of Green)

A new poster for DC Studios and HBO's Lanterns has been revealed, and it's not lacking on green! It may also offer some intriguing clues about plans for Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

After a CinemaCon presentation that drew complaints for not being exciting enough, DC Studios is pulling out all the stops this week. Following the first teaser trailer for Clayface, we now have a new poster/motion poster for HBO's Lanterns

There were a lot of complaints about the lack of green in the show's trailer, leading to comic book writer Grant Morrison publicly criticising Damon Lindelof for his "jockish dismissal" of the "Green" in Green Lantern (the issue was eventually resolved amicably).

It's a muted green, but this new look at the DCU series certainly isn't lacking colour. Now, all DC Studios needs to do is release some footage of Hal Jordan and John Stewart creating some comic-accurate constructs, and any remaining negativity will quickly dissipate.

However, for better or worse, Lanterns is a very grounded take on the Green Lantern Corps. It's been billed as a True Detective-style tale from the start, with Hal and John investigating a murder on Earth.

Still, there's speculation that the series will tie into the wider DCU by establishing The Centre as the franchise's big bad. That's potentially hinted at in the poster below, as a mysterious circular logo can be seen in the middle of the ring that Hal and John will seemingly have to share in Lanterns.

Discussing the series in January, Kyle Chandler said, "I've not had so much fun shooting something as I did that. The people on it were absolutely wonderful, from the top to the bottom. I can't say enough about Chris Mundy and the producers and the DC folks."

"It was an excellent experience, and I expect the show to be as good as the experience I had [making it]," he continued. "Aaron Pierre, I worked with him, and we had a great time. And Kelly  Macdonald, it was just fantastic."

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 4/23/2026, 11:40 AM
Olive green Lanterns...
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/23/2026, 11:41 AM
Only one can wear the ring? Lol, with so many lanterns, are they telling us that 2 people can't wear 1 ring at the same time? This show is already effing stupid
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/23/2026, 11:44 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Green is stupid mmmmkay
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/23/2026, 11:42 AM
"Only One Can Wear the Ring"

HUH?!? Fundamental ignorance of the character's surface level lore does not bode well for this show's quality.

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0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/23/2026, 11:47 AM
@InfinitePunches - guess they are ignoring Guy Gardner from Superman
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/23/2026, 12:05 PM
@0bstreperous - That's the weird thing. Guy is supposed to appear in this show. I don't get why Hal's like "I'm the only human." Just seems like they haven't put any thought into it. But I guess this show is more about the history of racism in America more so than it is about DC Comics. Lore and continuity take a backseat to the Message.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/23/2026, 11:49 AM
White men bad: the tv show. Reboot the MCU and especially the DCU and #FireJamesGunn.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/23/2026, 11:50 AM
"Only One Can Wear the Ring"

User Comment Image

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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/23/2026, 11:50 AM
Only one? I mean, unless they're talking about the Guardian of Earth sector, that's just a weird tagline considering just how many Lanterns there are. And even in the comics, Earth was allowed to have two Guardians for decades😕
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/23/2026, 11:51 AM
"Where’s the green?”… now there’s too much [frick]ing green.

Make it make sense.

Grounded tone, proper mystery setup, Hal and John sharing the ring, that’s not random, that’s deliberate [frick]ing world-building.

You don’t blow your load in the first trailer; you [frick]ing build intrigue.

And now it’s starting to click.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/23/2026, 12:08 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Yeah... nobody said there's too much green.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 11:53 AM
Cool poster!!.

They definitely seem to be focusing on the circle in the center which definitely feels like the Centre could be involved so if plans haven’t changed then Gunn did say this would tie into the main story he’s telling with the DCU right now so I could see the latter being the big bad for this chapter of the universe…

Hell , The Centre could be the big enemy that helps create the Justice League akin to New Frontier (Salvation could even be involved in some way too).

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Also , the whole “only one can wear the ring” thing and that apparently Hal & John have to share it for now is odd and I don’t remember it being any version of GL I have read or seen so could just be an original conceit to the show which if that’s the case then I’m willing to see how it plays out before passing judgement.

Anyway , I do think the show seems good thus looking forward to checking it out!!.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 4/23/2026, 11:53 AM
Cool, I’ll watch
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/23/2026, 11:53 AM
I wonder if James is hiring. I could totally come up with some taglines for upcoming DCU projects:

Lanterns: "Only One Can Wear the Ring."

Batman: The Brave and the Bold: "Him doing this has nothing to do with the death of his parents"

Wonder Woman: "She grew up on an island with both men and women"

Superman 2: "His father sent him to earth to make a harem"

Maxwell Lord and Emilia Harcourt go Hawaii: "This is not a money laundering scheme"
Sominan
Sominan - 4/23/2026, 11:54 AM
Hyped. Can't wait to see it!

Hope for lots more of Chandler as Hal!

#DCAlliance
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/23/2026, 12:02 PM
@Sominan - He's 61 this year. After this, we likely won't see him again for at least two or three years if he even survives. And Chandler may not need to do a second season once those social security checks start coming in.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 4/23/2026, 11:55 AM
Brown Lantern, Olive Lantern.

Show me the emerald green or gtfo.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/23/2026, 12:01 PM
ITS NOT THE RIGHT COLOR GREEN! IT HAS TO BE PANTONE 17-5641 NOT PANTONE 19-5511!!!!
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/23/2026, 12:02 PM

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